Boys hockey: Josh Meyers makes difficult decision to step down as Alexandria head coach – Alexandria Echo Press

ALEXANDRIA The Alexandria boys hockey program has had a lot of success in recent years and head coach Josh Meyers has been one reason why.

He has amassed a 62-43-5 record in his four seasons at the helm and has led the Cardinals to three straight state tournament appearances.

Now Meyers, an Alexandria native who graduated from then-Jefferson High School in 2004, is taking a step back from the program. He has stepped down as head coach of the program to spend more time with his family.

Players from the Alexandria boys hockey team take a knee as they listen to then-second-year head coach Josh Meyers during a practice for the Cardinals on Nov. 18, 2021. Eric Morken / Alexandria Echo Press

“It was obviously a very difficult decision,” Meyers said. “Every year we talked about it as a family, and I also looked at it from the work side. Family life is also getting busier. I have a daughter who is two and a half years old, and I know I will never return to this time with her will get, while maybe I can always get back into coaching along the way, but I will never get this time back with her, and hopefully at some point in our future, there will be more kids coming.”

“Those are about the two main drivers (family and work), and knowing that the rest of the coaching staff was still eager to continue, I felt confident that our high school program would continue with what we've established. the last four years, which made that decision a little easier.”

Meyers' dismissal became official in early April and Alexandria's search for a new head coach began on April 8.

Meyers is a native of Alexandria and was selected in the seventh round by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2005 NHL draft. He played college hockey at the University of Minnesota-Duluth (2005-09) and professionally for the Abbotsford Heat (2009-11) in the American Hockey League and the Utah Grizzlies (2009-11), both of which were affiliated with the Calgary Flames of the NHL at the time.

Meyers completed his playing career by playing internationally in Italy for HC Bolzano (Italy) in the 2011-12 season and Krefeld Pinguine in Germany (2012-15).

After retiring from professional hockey, he moved back to Alexandria and began coaching. He coached in the area the first few years he was back in town and became head coach of the Alexandria boys hockey team before the start of the 2020-21 season.

“When I moved back full-time in 2015, my first year, I started as an assistant coach for our Bantam A team, and then I took over as head coach for a year,” Meyers said. Between then and when I became a head coach in high school, I was just helping out with teams in the area.”

Meyers inherited a successful program that finished second in the MSHSL Class A State Tournament.

He then became the first coach to lead the Cardinals to three straight MSHSL State Tournament appearances, finishing fourth in 2022 and sixth in 2023.

“I think the entire coaching staff has done a great job of always trying to be relevant,” Meyers said. “The first year we implemented a lot of things and in the second year we asked what else we could implement. How can we adapt our practices to be more relevant to the way the game is played today? And we continued to make continuous progress. never a thought process of 'Well, this is what we've done in the past.'

Each of the three trips to the state tournament has been a unique path and experience for Meyers and the Cardinals.

The 2022 state tournament was Meyers' first state tournament experience in coaching or playing. The 2023 state tournament appearance was the culmination of Alexandria overcoming a tough 1-9 start to the season, and the 2024 state tournament appearance was about proving they can get there again.

“That first year was my first experience winning a sectional,” Meyers said. “I've played in a few sectional finals but we didn't win them. Seeing the guys jump on the glass at the MAC, take the team pictures and then go to X and see the state tournament from that perspective was awesome. Something I haven't done yet had done before and something that I will always remember. Then overcoming that slow start (in 2022) was great. Last year we continued to believe that we were a good team when we saw that success, we had the second half of the season that we did when we returned to the state tournament. All three section finals were unique in their own way in how we were able to get the job done and then get our experience at the state tournament.”

The Alexandria boys hockey team celebrates a Section 6A championship after defeating Fergus Falls in a 4-2 final at the MAC in St. Cloud on March 3, 2022. Eric Morken / Alexandria Echo Press

The Cardinals have been Section 6A's best in recent years, having won the last three Section 6A titles and winning 22 of their last 23 Section 6A games.

During his time as head coach, Meyers relished the opportunity to get to know the players as individuals.

“Getting to know the guys has been the most rewarding thing for me, whether I was just with the kids that one year or maybe I was with them for the three years of high school,” Meyers said. “Once that season is over and you see them in the summer and you rekindle that relationship with them, it's very rewarding to know that you've hopefully impacted their lives for the better.”

From the beginning of his coaching career, Meyers has noticed a strong following and support from the Alexandria area community.

And that support has continued to grow.

“When I applied for the job and people found out about it, we had a lot of people send in letters of recommendation for me. That was great. Then, at our biggest fundraising event of the year, our golf outing, it was just Since that first year, the hockey community has been here became one big family, and I appreciated that so much and just the amount of people who reached out to me to thank me, whether coaching their child or thanking me in general, was so amazing.”

Meyers said he hopes to remain involved with the hockey program and is open to returning to coaching at the right time.

“Depending on who becomes the next head coach, I hope I can continue to be involved in some way, whatever that may be,” Meyers said. “I am convinced that I am not done with coaching yet. I think I will definitely get back into it at some point, but not yet.”