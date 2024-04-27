Final day of rowing completed for the Women at Lake Wheeler Invitational





RALEIGH, NC The University of Pennsylvania's 10th women's rowing team has completed rowing at the Lake Wheeler Invitational. The two-day event was co-hosted by Duke and the University of North Carolina (UNC). Penn finished fifth in the overall team points race for the weekend, with 62 over three sessions of racing. The LWI team title was won by Tennessee (99 points), followed by Duke (84), UCF (75) and then Syracuse (65), which got past the Quakers in the final race of the weekend. In the NCAA boats, the Red and Blue took second place in the Varsity Eight and Varsity Four races on Saturday morning, the 1V8 to Syracuse, the 1V4 to Duke, while the Second Varsity Eight placed third behind the Orange and Blue Devils in perhaps the race of the day. Final Results (RegattaTiming.com) | Penn Boatings (PDF) Varsity Eights A nice race to end the weekend. The Orange, Quakers and Blue Devils all connected until about the 1,500-yard mark, when Syracuse and Penn split. In the final 500, Syracuse, who led much of the way, was barely able to get ahead, beating the Red and Blue by just over two seconds.

#9 Syracuse 6:28.789

#6 Penn 6:30,969

#18 Duke 6:36,569

Clemson 6:49.373

UNC 6:54,125

Georgetown 7:01,523 Second Varsity Eights The three ranked boats quickly established themselves in the leading group and the Dutch took a lead in the second 500 which they never relinquished, although the three boats were never out of reach of each other. Penn and Duke were neck-and-neck for second place, with the decision going to the Blue Devils by just 0.264 seconds.

#11 Syracuse 6:38,592

#15 Duke 6:40.272

#13 Penn 6:40,536

UNC 6:58,414

Clemson 7:00,946

Georgetown 7:10,738 Varsity Four A five-boat race from the top 25 went to the Blue Devils, with the co-hosts dropping out in the second 500 and extending their lead the rest of the way. Penn and Syracuse battled for second place throughout the course, while the Quakers led the way in the second half of the race to take second place.

#11 Duke 7:16.775

#9 Penn 7:22,707

#17 Syracuse 7:24,563

#23 Clemson 7:31,583

#22 UNC 7:37,959

Georgetown 7:44,831 Second Varsity Fours The Blue Devils and Orange established themselves as the lead pack early, and Duke cruised through Syracuse in the third 500 en route to the 2.2-second win. Battling UNC for third place, Penn gained an open-water lead in the third 500 and held it.

Duke 7:26,946

Syracuse 7:29.122

Penn 7:44,838

UNC 7:49,618

Georgetown 7:51,154

Clemson 7:57,834 Third Varsity Eights The Blue Devils, Orange and Quakers battled to the finish, but Duke took the lead in the second 500 and never relinquished it, winning by just over two seconds. The top three boats were separated by just 3.076 seconds.

Duke 6: 52,930

Syracuse 6:55,182

Penn 6:56,006

Clemson7:08.518

UNC 7:18,616

Georgetown 7:23,202 #FightOnPenn

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pennathletics.com/news/2024/4/27/womens-rowing-final-day-of-rowing-complete-for-the-women-at-lake-wheeler-invitational.aspx

