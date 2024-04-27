Hammond and van Buuren strengthen hosts position | News

Hammond and van Buuren strengthen hosts position

April 27, 2024

Miles Hammond and Graeme van Buuren registered half-centuries as Gloucestershire took a strong position on day two of the Vitality County Championship Second Division match against Middlesex at the Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol.

In response to the visitors' first innings 203, the home side increased their score to 271-6, a first innings lead of 68, on a day when 45 overs were lost to rain and bad light. Hammond batted with authority to top score with an assured 81, while skipper van Buuren contributed a season's best 75, with the fifth wicket pair putting on a meaningful alliance of 118 in 27 overs to give Gloucestershire a potentially crucial advantage.

Ben Charlesworth and Zaman Akhter then served up yet more challenge in an unbroken partnership of 38 for the seventh wicket as the home side made the most of the 52 overs available to improve their position after the first session was washed out.

Ethan Bamber and Tom Helm have taken two wickets each so far and, with worse weather forecast for the third day, Middlesex will be heavily reliant on these two when the new ball is taken tomorrow morning.

When Gloucestershire finally resumed their first innings at 82-3 under a heavy sky, the ball still did enough to keep the Middlesex seam quartet interested. Like Marchant de Lange on the first day, Helm used his height to draw extra bounce and movement from the field, finding James Bracey's outside edge and offering Ryan Higgins the opportunity to make a fine diving catch at third slip with the score at 113.

Bracey departed for 16 and with Charlesworth nursing an ankle injury and forced to drop the order, the home side suddenly looked vulnerable. Hammond and new batsman van Buuren were temporarily forced onto the back foot and subjected to a test of their technique and temperament, while Helm, Bamber and Higgins tensed every nerve in an attempt to build on their early breakthrough.

But Gloucestershire's fifth wicket pair proved stubborn, combining stoic resistance with deft placement and quick running between the wickets to stave off the threat and keep the scoreboard ticking. As the overhand conditions relaxed, the ball softened and the pitch flatter, making Hammond and van Buuren more assertive.

Hammond reached 50 first, the 28-year-old left-hander reaching that milestone from 67 balls with his eighth boundary, a fine cover drive at the expense of Helm. Having scored two half-centuries in the last match against Sussex at Hove without managing to convert either into a truly substantial score, Hammond seemed determined to stamp his authority on this occasion. With the exception of a loose drive from Josh de Caires, which fell just over mid-on, he didn't give the bowlers a single chance during a productive afternoon session.

Van Buuren played more fluidly after an uncertain start and posted a statement of intent when he hoisted Bamber over backward square for six before pulling the same bowler for four to get to his half-century in 56 balls. Hammond pulled Helm deep to mid-wicket for six as he warmed up to his task and his budding partnership with his captain was worth 118 as Gloucestershire reached the tea break with a handy lead of 231-4, ahead by 28.

Staring down the barrel of a potentially damaging first-innings deficit, Middlesex were then given an unexpected double helping hand at the start of the final session, with Hammond and van Buuren succumbing to soft dismissals and departing within nine balls.

In sight of his fourth first-class hundred, Hammond suffered a lapse in concentration, driving a big delivery from Bamber and flicking the first ball after tea to Leus du Plooy at second slip. It was an anti-climactic end to an innings that had yielded 81 runs from 111 balls with 9 fours and a six. Middlesex could hardly believe their luck when, in the next over, Van Buuren misjudged the length of a De Caires ball and was bowled while pulling, leaving the scene for a 103-ball 75.

Their expectations were necessarily tempered and with two new batsmen in the fold Gloucestershire's previous authority had been undermined. But Akhter and Charlesworth, the latter batting with Ollie Price as runner, frustrated Middlesex by surviving 15.3 overs and adding 38 runs for the seventh wicket before poor light forced the players to leave.

The injured Charlesworth was more comfortable playing on the back foot and plundered three boundaries to take his score to 21, while Akhter, encouraged by a career-best unbeaten 45 against Sussex last time out, reached 16 as Gloucestershire increased their score increased to 271. 6.

If De Caires kept things fairly tight, fellow spinner du Plooy proved costly when he conceded 10 runs to one over as the lights began to fail. Unsurprisingly, when skipper du Plooy opted to take the new ball and bring his frontline seamers back into action, umpires Neil Pratt and Surendiran Shanmugam decided to halt proceedings early with 25 overs remaining.