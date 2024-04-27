Sports
Hammond and van Buuren strengthen hosts position | News
Hammond and van Buuren strengthen hosts position
April 27, 2024
Miles Hammond and Graeme van Buuren registered half-centuries as Gloucestershire took a strong position on day two of the Vitality County Championship Second Division match against Middlesex at the Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol.
In response to the visitors' first innings 203, the home side increased their score to 271-6, a first innings lead of 68, on a day when 45 overs were lost to rain and bad light. Hammond batted with authority to top score with an assured 81, while skipper van Buuren contributed a season's best 75, with the fifth wicket pair putting on a meaningful alliance of 118 in 27 overs to give Gloucestershire a potentially crucial advantage.
Ben Charlesworth and Zaman Akhter then served up yet more challenge in an unbroken partnership of 38 for the seventh wicket as the home side made the most of the 52 overs available to improve their position after the first session was washed out.
Ethan Bamber and Tom Helm have taken two wickets each so far and, with worse weather forecast for the third day, Middlesex will be heavily reliant on these two when the new ball is taken tomorrow morning.
When Gloucestershire finally resumed their first innings at 82-3 under a heavy sky, the ball still did enough to keep the Middlesex seam quartet interested. Like Marchant de Lange on the first day, Helm used his height to draw extra bounce and movement from the field, finding James Bracey's outside edge and offering Ryan Higgins the opportunity to make a fine diving catch at third slip with the score at 113.
Bracey departed for 16 and with Charlesworth nursing an ankle injury and forced to drop the order, the home side suddenly looked vulnerable. Hammond and new batsman van Buuren were temporarily forced onto the back foot and subjected to a test of their technique and temperament, while Helm, Bamber and Higgins tensed every nerve in an attempt to build on their early breakthrough.
But Gloucestershire's fifth wicket pair proved stubborn, combining stoic resistance with deft placement and quick running between the wickets to stave off the threat and keep the scoreboard ticking. As the overhand conditions relaxed, the ball softened and the pitch flatter, making Hammond and van Buuren more assertive.
Hammond reached 50 first, the 28-year-old left-hander reaching that milestone from 67 balls with his eighth boundary, a fine cover drive at the expense of Helm. Having scored two half-centuries in the last match against Sussex at Hove without managing to convert either into a truly substantial score, Hammond seemed determined to stamp his authority on this occasion. With the exception of a loose drive from Josh de Caires, which fell just over mid-on, he didn't give the bowlers a single chance during a productive afternoon session.
Van Buuren played more fluidly after an uncertain start and posted a statement of intent when he hoisted Bamber over backward square for six before pulling the same bowler for four to get to his half-century in 56 balls. Hammond pulled Helm deep to mid-wicket for six as he warmed up to his task and his budding partnership with his captain was worth 118 as Gloucestershire reached the tea break with a handy lead of 231-4, ahead by 28.
Staring down the barrel of a potentially damaging first-innings deficit, Middlesex were then given an unexpected double helping hand at the start of the final session, with Hammond and van Buuren succumbing to soft dismissals and departing within nine balls.
In sight of his fourth first-class hundred, Hammond suffered a lapse in concentration, driving a big delivery from Bamber and flicking the first ball after tea to Leus du Plooy at second slip. It was an anti-climactic end to an innings that had yielded 81 runs from 111 balls with 9 fours and a six. Middlesex could hardly believe their luck when, in the next over, Van Buuren misjudged the length of a De Caires ball and was bowled while pulling, leaving the scene for a 103-ball 75.
Their expectations were necessarily tempered and with two new batsmen in the fold Gloucestershire's previous authority had been undermined. But Akhter and Charlesworth, the latter batting with Ollie Price as runner, frustrated Middlesex by surviving 15.3 overs and adding 38 runs for the seventh wicket before poor light forced the players to leave.
The injured Charlesworth was more comfortable playing on the back foot and plundered three boundaries to take his score to 21, while Akhter, encouraged by a career-best unbeaten 45 against Sussex last time out, reached 16 as Gloucestershire increased their score increased to 271. 6.
If De Caires kept things fairly tight, fellow spinner du Plooy proved costly when he conceded 10 runs to one over as the lights began to fail. Unsurprisingly, when skipper du Plooy opted to take the new ball and bring his frontline seamers back into action, umpires Neil Pratt and Surendiran Shanmugam decided to halt proceedings early with 25 overs remaining.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.gloscricket.co.uk/news/hammond-and-van-buuren-strengthen-hosts-position/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hammond and van Buuren strengthen hosts position | News
- When Sonali Bendre was ready to pack her bags and leave Bollywood
- “An integrated device that can collect ambient thermal energy”
- Imran Khan only wants to negotiate with Army Chief, ISI Chief: Shaheryar Afridi
- Critics of Narendra Modi banned from entering India after speaking out against the government
- Not Wanting To Rely Only On The State Budget, Jokowi Asks “Help” From Regents To Target Investments
- Post-game discussion: – Oilers put Hollywood in production hell | Page 13 | HF cards
- Final day of rowing completed for the Women at Lake Wheeler Invitational
- San Diego wins 2024 men's tennis tournament championship
- Stock market today: Alphabet and Microsoft help Wall Street achieve its best week in almost 6 months
- Google is now worth $2 trillion
- In the news: April 26, 2024