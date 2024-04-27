Projections for Notre Dame football prospects

SOUTH BEND Three Notre Dame football players have been selected during the first two days of the three-day NFL Draft.

The first two were offensive tackles: Joe Alt was taken fifth overall by the Los Angeles Chargers, becoming Notre Dame's highest draft pick since QB Rick Mirer was taken second overall by the Seattle Seahawks in 1993; and Blake Fisher fell to the Houston Texans in Friday's second round (59th overall).

Day 2 also saw the drafting of linebacker Marist Liufau, who went to the Dallas Cowboys in Round 3 with the 87th overall pick.

Here's a look at the top projected outcomes for the remaining Notre Dame football hopefuls as the NFL Draft concludes with Rounds 4-7, beginning Saturday at noon:

Notre Dame Football CB Cam Hart NFL Draft Projections

A converted WR who overcame three shoulder surgeries during his five-year college career. The first pure cornerback in twenty years to be elected Notre Dame team captain and only the fourth in modern team history. According to Pro Football Focus, coverage was 84.2% in 2023. That ranked Hart 23rd nationally among all cornerbacks with at least 200 defensive snaps. Although his only career interceptions came in the 2021 win over Wisconsin, Hart allowed just 15 completions (no touchdowns) for 137 yards in his final season. Over his last 33 games, he has allowed just three touchdown catches.

Hart enters Day 3 at No. 9ESPN listof the best players available. The only cornerback ahead of him on the list is Iowa State's TJ Tampa.

Dane Brugler, the athletic:Fourth round (106egeneral).Tennessee titans

Notre Dame football RB Audric Estime NFL Draft projections

He waived his final year of eligibility after breaking the program record for rushing touchdowns in a single season. The previous brand was shared by Allen Pinkett (1984) and Vagas Ferguson (1979). Powerful workhorse who also showed off his surprising agility with jumps against Clemson (2023) and BYU (2022). Shows excellent vision and instinct, with more power than defenders would expect. Forced 105 missed tackles (4.2 average) over his last 25 games. Struggled with a midseason fumble as a sophomore (three in four games), but committed just one fumble in his last 18 games.

Estime entered Day 3 ranked 61st on ESPN's list ofbest available players. Texas' Jonathon Brooks was the first running back selected this year, and he had to wait until the mid-second round (46th overall).

Chad Reuter, NFL.com:Fourth round(132NLgeneral) to San Francisco 49ers

Dane Brugler, the athletic:Fourth round (125egeneral).Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jordan Reid, ESPN.com:Fourth round (107th overall) toNew York Giants

Notre Dame football LB JD Bertrand NFL Draft projections

A finalist for the Campbell Trophy (also known as the academic Heisman), Bertrand led Notre Dame in tackles the past three seasons. The last player to do that for the Irish was Manti Teo from 2010-2012. What Bertrand lacks in raw athleticism, he makes up for in preparation, instinctive play and rugged determination. Bertrand, a two-time team captain who moved inside the last two seasons, is an effective blitzer (61 career pressures, according to Pro Football Focus) but has struggled at times with missed tackles (42 in his last three years). Despite a torn plantar fascia, he stood out during Senior Bowl practices and was voted the national team's best LB by teammates.

Bertrand was in 170th placeESPN listof the best available players entering Day 3.

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com:Rated #119 underTop 150 prospects.

Dane Brugler, the athletic:Sixth round (206egeneral).Cleveland Browns

Notre Dame football DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste NFL Draft projections

Jean-Baptiste, pegged as a situational pass rusher upon his arrival from Ohio State, expanded his play and his impact in his one-and-done experience with the Irish. Blessed with enviable metrics including a 33-inch reach and 10-inch hands, Jean-Baptiste remained a force outside the rim and performed well against the run (85.4 grade). According to Pro Football Focus, that ranked behind only LB Jack Kiser among all Irish defensemen. Jean-Baptiste led the team with five sacks and made 36 tackles, not missing a single tackle all year. He is a product of the same youth football league as Irish teammate Audric Estime.

Jean-Baptiste started day 3 at number 114ESPN listof the best players available. There were twelve undrafted edge rushers in front of him.

Jordan Reid, ESPN.com:Fifth round (174th overall) toDallas Cowboys

Chad Reuter, NFL.com:Sixth round (191st overall) toIndianapolis foals

Dane Brugler, the athletic:Seventh round (244th overall) to Dallas Cowboys

Notre Dame Football QB Sam Hartman NFL Draft Projections

The graduate transfer from Wake Forest went 36-21 as a starter, but just 5-10 against ranked teams. He overcame a broken leg (2018) and a blood clot (2022) to finish tied for third in FBS history in touchdown passes and fifth in passing yards. His arm strength and speed are only average, but his leadership, production and durability could earn him a late draft slot. He struggled in the Senior Bowl (7-for-25 passing, 69 yards, one interception), but his lone season in a pro-style offense at Notre Dame produced career bests in completion percentage (63.5%), yards per attempt (8.9). ) and passer rating (159.5).

Hartman entered Day 3 at No. 215 on ESPN's list of best available players. There were six QBsis still paramountfrom him after no signal callers were selected on Day 2: Spencer Rattler, Michael Pratt, Kedon Slovis, Jordan Travis, Devin Leary and Joe Milton III.

Dane Brugler, the athletic:Seventh round (224egeneral).Cincinnati Bengals

Jordan Reid, ESPN.com:Seventh round (224 overall) toCincinnati Bengals

Mike Berardino covers Notre Dame football for NNDInsider.com and is on social media @MikeBerardino.