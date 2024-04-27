Sports
Riley Gaines raids hockey team for promising 'rainbow support' LBGT flag from crowd before game, compares it to 'Nazi propaganda'
Riley Gaines labeled Pride Night in the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) as “brainwashing” and compared it to “Nazi propaganda in Germany.”
The irate former NCAA swimmer shared a message from a spectator who attended a PWHL match between Ottawa and Boston at TD Place in Canada on Wednesday night.
In the post, Michelle Alleva talked about her experience, saying, “Before the match, the audience was asked to read the following pledge out loud together.”
“Part of the intention is to train the crowd (which was full of young girls) to accept boys in their sport and vilify those who don't,” she continued.
Gaines labeled the game “insane” and wrote, “Literal brainwashing. This is consistent with the propaganda spread in Nazi Germany.”
The Pride Night game in Ottawa follows a similarly themed game in Boston last week (pictured), where fans waved flags and held up signs to celebrate the Boston-Toronto game.
In a photo Alleva shared, what was called the 'Sport A Rainbow Pledge' was shown on the big screen before the match.
It reads: 'Through Sporting A Rainbow, I understand that all athletes, coaches and participants deserve to participate in sport without judgement.
“I will help by speaking out against hate speech and actions in my sport. Because it's about more than just the game
It was part of the first Pride Night game hosted by PWHL Ottawa on Wednesday, which advocated for inclusivity and diversity in sports.
According to Alleva, almost everyone in the audience took part in the pledge and no one protested.
Footage shared by PWHL Ottawa on X shows athletes and coaches donning T-shirts, scarves, sneakers and socks, all in rainbow colors, as they walk into the arena.
Even the hockey sticks were covered with LGBTQ rainbow cloth.
Fans waved flags and held up signs to celebrate “Pride Night” during the Boston-Toronto game last week
Jamie Lee Rattray, ambassador for the Sport A Rainbow foundation and Boston player, said after the game: “It was really cool to see all the rainbow signs and all the representation here tonight.”
Gaines is an outspoken critic of allowing biological males to compete against females.
She famously competed against Lia Thomas, a biological male who identifies as female, to win the 2022 NCAA Swimming Championships.
DailyMail.com previously reported that Gaines is one of 16 female athletes who have filed a lawsuit against the NCAA for violating the federal civil rights law of Title IX.
The lawsuit centers on Thomas, who only competed as a man in 2019 and significantly improved her rankings after her gender transition.
Plaintiffs are seen from above, from left to right: Kylee Alons, Katie Blankenship, Rka Gyrgy and Julianna Morrow; and (from bottom, left to right): Lily Mullens, Kate Pearson, Carter Satterfield and Kaitlynn Wheeler
Three months after Thomas' victory, World Aquatics introduced a ban on transgender women. By then, US Swimming had already implemented strict transgender rules in March 2022, which critics say stopped short of a ban.
However, the NCAA continues to allow transgender athletes in women's sports, sparking outrage among activists and female swimmers.
The lawsuit alleges that Thomas' victory and his participation in the event violated Title IX, which gives women the right to equal opportunity in sports.
It calls on the NCAA to change its rules to make biological males ineligible to compete against female athletes and to revoke all prizes awarded to trans athletes in women's competitions and give them to their female contenders.
Additionally, the lawsuit seeks “damages for pain and suffering, mental and emotional distress, suffering and anxiety, expenses and other damages resulting from Defendants' wrongful conduct.”
Other plaintiffs include former North Carolina State swimmer Kylee Alons, current Virginia Tech chef Rka Gyrgy, and Kaitlynn Wheeler, who, like Gaines, swam for the University of Kentucky.
