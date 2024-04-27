Jaspers Rally, Down Bobcats in MAAC tournament





RIVERDALE, NY Quinnipiac Men's Lacrosse dropped the MAAC quarterfinals in Manhattan on Saturday afternoon with a final score of 14-13. The No. 3 Jaspers defeated the No. 6 Bobcats 7-2 in the final 15 minutes to earn the postseason victory. John DeLucia (2G, 3A) and Ryan Donnery (3G, 2A) each scored five points to lead the Bobcats offensively. Dylan Donnery And Evan Perry each added two goals. The Bobcats will finish the 2024 season with a 9-5 mark. QU won its first seven games to start the season. Quinnipiac has the most wins (9) since 2019. PLACE Gaelic Park | Riverdale, NY DATE Saturday April 27, 2024 RECORDS Quinnipiac (9-5, 5-4 MAAC) | Manhattan (7-8, 6-3 MAAC) COMMENTS Manhattan defeated QU 46-34 overall.

Both the Bobcats and Jaspers recorded nine assists.

Manhattan took an early 3–0 lead, then Quinnipiac scored seven in a row to make it 7–3.

QU's largest lead was six goals (11-5 midway through the third quarter).

Manhattan scored nine of the last eleven goals to advance to the MAAC semifinals.

Ryan Donnery scored three times and added two helpers. He finished the season with a team-best 59 points.

scored three times and added two helpers. He finished the season with a team-best 59 points. John DeLucia added two goals and three assists for five points.

added two goals and three assists for five points. Dylan Donnery And Evan Perry each added two scores.

And each added two scores. Mason Oak finishes the season with 216 saves. The nation's leader in saves per game recorded more than 10 stops in every game this year.

finishes the season with 216 saves. The nation's leader in saves per game recorded more than 10 stops in every game this year. The Bobcats are now 11-4 against the Jaspers since 2000. Manhattan has won each of the last four meetings, including both games in 2024.

Mason Poli has led QU to 31 wins in six seasons as Head Coach. He helped lead the program to nine wins in 2018-19, followed by another nine wins this season.

has led QU to 31 wins in six seasons as Head Coach. He helped lead the program to nine wins in 2018-19, followed by another nine wins this season. Quinnipiac was the last remaining undefeated team in all of Division I lacrosse in 2024. The 7-0 start to the year for the Bobcats marked the program's best effort to start a season since 2008.

QU participated in the Inside Lacrosse Division I Media Poll on March 25, when the Bobcats spent a week at No. 20 in the national rankings.

