Takeaways from Maryland's spring football game

Maryland football held its annual spring game on Saturday, a highlight of the team's spring training. The game, in which the white team defeated the red team 34-3, offered a first look at what the Terps have to offer in 2024.

Transfer quarterback MJ Morris shined in Maryland's 2024 spring game with 65 yards and a touchdown. The White team took the 34-3 victory to close out the spring season. : @R_Pods pic.twitter.com/8mDiN6BiKa Turtle Times (@testudotimes) April 27, 2024

Here are three takeaways from the scrimmage.

The quarterback battle continues

This was undoubtedly the main point of intrigue heading into the afternoon, as Billy Edwards Jr., MJ Morris and Cameron Edge all battled for the starting quarterback role. Throughout the first half, the three quarterbacks, along with Champ Long, split the snaps relatively evenly.

In fact, it was Long who made a good first impression by completing each of his three passes in the first quarter for 24 yards. However, his afternoon was ruined after he hit an untimely pick-six late in the first half.

The other three field generals took some time to settle in, combining for just 18 passing yards in the first quarter. Edwards in particular had a rough opening half, knocking down three deep balls, two of which were consecutive. He also recorded the only sack of the half.

We tried to show the fundamentals of our offensive plan. So I tried to remind myself not to get too frustrated, Edwards said after the game. Get the run game going and then start hitting some shorter passes.

Morris didn't get a chance to display much of his passing acumen and attempted just two throws in the first half. But he did have a chance to showcase his running ability, breaking through the defense for multiple gains of 10-plus yards and leading the only touchdown drive of the first 30 minutes.

Morris also led one of the second half's two touchdown drives. It culminated in a lofted touch pass to tight end Dylan Wade in the back left corner of the end zone.

“I definitely felt more trapped,” Morris said. I know I will keep getting better. I know some things I need to work on. I'll go back and watch the movie.

Edge had a mostly positive day playing football. He was 11 of 25 for 151 yards and made two impressive throws down the right sideline to Octavian Smith Jr.. Although the second pass was not caught by Smith, it hit him in the hands and would have been a gain of almost 30 yards. .

Edge's arm strength was on display all afternoon as many of his passes fell outside the numbers.

Everyone really did a good job. Everyone got reps today, Edge said. I think Champ Long did a really good job with MJ and Billy. We all push each other in a good way.

The front seven looked solid, despite some uncertainty in the attacking line

In the first quarter, the two teams combined for 11 rushes for just 27 yards. Play after play, holes were rarely found to run through, and it led to losses of two and three yards, respectively, for running backs Colby McDonald and Eli Mason. On the day, the defense was able to push its way through the line, recording a total of nine tackles for loss.

“Look at what we did on defense a year ago, we took some steps forward,” head coach Mike Locksley said.

Jordan Phillips held up especially well on the interior, with six tackles and half a sack. The 320-pound defensive tackle is poised to become a key part of Maryland's front seven in his second year with the program after transferring from Tennessee.

And while the offensive line isn't quite fully formed yet, Locksley isn't impressed.

Our offensive staff will find ways to move the ball like we always have here, and we have good skills. And I like the way the offensive line is developing, he said.

With the departure of Delmar Glaze and others from the offensive line, strengthening the ever-crucial position group will be a focus for Locksley. Aliou Bah, a transfer from Georgia, and Conor Fagan, who returns as the likely starter after four games in 2023, both played well.

Additionally, Purdue transfer Josh Kaltenberger received most of the first-team snaps at center, and another transfer from Alan Herron regularly played right tackle. Kevin Kalonji also came in at tackle.

Also notable was the use of former defensive lineman Isaac Bunyun at left guard.

A few pass catchers stood out

On Saturday, no receiver in particular stood out. With Tai Felton in a yellow non-contact jersey and Kaden Prather pulling in just one reception, there was room for a few others to highlight their potential.

Sophomore receiver Robert Smith was one of Edge's most consistent targets, making his presence felt over the middle of the field on a number of occasions. Although he only caught three passes for 37 yards, he was repeatedly targeted in crossings and on routes.

Ezekiel Avit led all receivers with 79 yards on four catches. He had the second-longest catch of the day, hauling in a 34-yard pass through two defenders on the left side. Speedy receiver Smith, who was able to see the field more with the departure of longtime Terp Jeshaun Jones, got loose on the sideline several times. He seems to offer the most agility at the position, finishing with two catches for 46 yards.

Wade, a second-year tight end, also had a good afternoon, catching two balls for 41 yards, including the only day he received a touchdown. Despite being a bit undersized at just 226 pounds, he has the ability to fit into a hybrid role, similar to California transfer Corey Dyches.