Sports
Youth hockey teams could lose if Roadrunners move to Tempe
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – Friday may have been the last time the Roadrunners take the ice at the Tucson Convention Center.
The future of the AHL team has been up in the air since their NHL affiliate, the Arizona Coyotes, moved to Utah.
That also leaves the future of many youth hockey teams like the Tucson Junior Roadrunners up in the air.
It's just been devastating for our program as a whole and for the kids, Junior Roadrunners Hockey Director Ryan DeJoe said.
DeJoe said all of youth hockey in southern Arizona has been waiting on pins and needles for the Roadrunners' decision.
Not only because of the uncertainty of ice availability once the team leaves, but also because of the fame the Roadrunners bring with them.
It's something we're promoting here, and you'll see on the board for Roadrunners games how to get your kids started in hockey. So we've put a lot of kids through the program over the years that started the Learn to Play program, DeJoe said.
DeJoe said kids coming to watch the Roadrunners are a big part of the sport's dramatic growth in southern Arizona.
When we started, we had about thirty children. Now we have about 230 kids, DeJoe said. The growth has truly been exponential, especially since the Roadrunners came to town.
Even Dejoe dreamed of his children advancing through the youth hockey program.
I brought my four-month-old son with me last week. DeJoe said it was really sad that this might be the last time I get to take him to a Roadrunners game.
Now that the fear is there, without the AHL team in Tucson, it could pull kids away from the ice.
Losing that influence would certainly be a setback for our program because it's how we admit new kids to our program every year, DeJoe said.
The future of youth hockey in southern Arizona comes down to time on the ice and how much will be available at the Tucson Convention Center.
Right now, proceeds from the Roadrunners keep the ice available for use until early May or June, when the AHL team season ends.
The team's departure doesn't necessarily mean the game will die in the desert, but rather how much time will be available for hockey.
We heard the arena will keep the ice in here, DeJoe said. But in terms of how much ice we get and when, we don't know yet and aren't sure if it will be as robust as it will be when the Roadrunners are here.
The Junior Roadrunners contract on-ice times through the TCC, but without the team playing in Tucson, it could shorten availability by months.
The Roadrunners season through the playoffs could last through June, DeJoe said. The season (University of Arizonas) is robust, but still ends in early March. So it's hard to say when ice will be available during that time.
In the meantime, the show is doing what it can to lobby for the Roadrunners to stay.
We are trying to get the word out to the Phoenix hockey community and the Coyotes owner knows how important this team is to Tucson, DeJoe said.
DeJoe said he hopes the Roadrunners will continue their contract with the TCC, which would run until then. the new complex is being built on Kino.
