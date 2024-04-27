Waco Table Tennis Tournament scheduled for Saturday

Table tennis tournament
The annual Waco table tennis tournament will be played at The Center, 1115 Columbus Ave., on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is just $5, includes singles and doubles and is open to everyone. Tournament rules are based on USATT guidelines. The registration fee is due on Wednesday at the latest. If you have any questions, please email [email protected].
Cinco De Mayo Dance
Karem Shrine, 400 Karem Circle, will host a Cinco De Mayo dance on May 4 from 7 to 10 p.m.
There will be a salsa competition and prizes for the most festively dressed people.
Donut Dash 4K
The Donut Dash 4K and fun run is May 4 at 8 a.m. at Camp Fimfo, 1000 Chickadee Lane.
Registration costs $45 for the 4K and $40 for the fun run. Register at runsignup.com.
All proceeds from this event will benefit the nonprofit Greater Waco Sports Commission.
The Donut Dash takes place rain or shine. The race director reserves the right to cancel or change the event due to severe weather. As is the case with running/walking events, no refunds will be given for weather cancellations. Registration fees are non-transferable and non-refundable.
Bottle at Rotary
Elaine Botello, co-founder of the Hispanic Leaders' Network, will speak at a Waco Rotary Club meeting at 11:30 a.m. Monday at the Lee Lockwood Library, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
The meetings are free to attend, but lunch costs €15. To RSVP, email [email protected] or call 254-723-7828.
Arbo Party
Arbo Fest runs Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Woodways Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd.
There will be live music, food trucks, a vendor market and family activities.
Parking is available in the parking lot of the Arboretum Pavilion, Woodway Family Center and Woodway City Hall.
Baylor seniors singing
The Baylor Singing Seniors, led by Phillip Sitton, will perform a free concert Sunday at 4 p.m. at Woodway United Methodist Church, 21000 Woodway Drive, and Tuesday at Baylor University's Armstrong Browning Library, 710 Speight Ave., at 3 p.m.
The concerts will feature various musical styles, including arrangements by Elaine Hagenberg, Mark Hayes, Joel Raney and John Rutter. Some of the titles include You Raise Me Up, As the Deer, Over the Rainbow, Bridge Over Troubled Waters, Down by the Riverside and Give Me Jesus.
The choir is accompanied by Van Chaney on piano, Greg Wallace on trumpet, Jimmy Roberts on percussion, Jamie Espen on flute and a variety of string instruments.
Children's theater camp
Waco Childrens Theater summer camp registration continues from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM on Sundays at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. This summer's shows are 101 Dalmatians and Mean Girls.
For more information, call Linda Haskett at 254-776-0707.
Concert Youth Choir
The Youth Choir of Central Texas will present its spring concert Friday at St. Alban's Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 305 N. 30th St., at 7 p.m.
Sertoma kite festival
The 16th annual Heart of Texas Sertoma Kite Festival will take place May 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Heart of Texas Miniature Aircraft Field, 3400 Over Flow Road, near Twin Bridges Park.
The festival is a family event with live music from 10th Leper, a giveaway with 100 free kites, miniature airplane demonstrations, games, candy drops, glider workshop, hula hoop contests, food, prize wheel and raffle.
Entrance and parking are free.
Gemstone, mineral show
The 64th annual Waco Gem & Mineral Club Show takes place May 4-5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
There will be more than 20 vendors selling crystals, minerals, fossils and more.
Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for children ages 7 to 17, and free for children under 7.
For more information, contact Tom Campbell at 254-224-7761 or [email protected].
Sale of plants
The McLennan County Master Gardeners Plant Sale will take place May 4 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Westview Village, 501 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Volunteer Certified Master Gardeners will be on hand to talk to shoppers about their preferred plants.
Shoppers are not allowed to bring pets. Service animals are welcome.
There will be an array of annuals, perennials, herbs, roses, Texas natives, succulents, vines and vegetables for sale.
Woodway Farmers Market
The Woodway Farmers Market is open May 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd.
It includes an array of vendors, food trucks and live music. Parking is available at the Pavilion at the Arboretum, Woodway City Hall and the Woodway Family Center.
Send printed items to Briefly, PO Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or send an email to [email protected].