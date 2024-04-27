Baseball beats Binghamton 9-3 on Saturday afternoon





Next game: Binghamton University 4/28/2024 | 11am ESPN+ 92.9 The ticket April 28 (Sun) / 11am Binghamton University History Orono, ME – The University of Maine baseball team defeated Binghamton 9-3 on Saturday afternoon. First pitch: 1:05 PM (9-3 Maine) Second inning: Binghamton got on the board first with an RBI double to right field. Fourth inning: Dean O'Neill got the Black Bears on the board with a three-run home run to left field, his fourth long ball of the season. Jake Marquez (1B) and Will Brandt (E4) scored during the game. Fifth inning: Binghamton scored their second run of the game on an infield single. Sixth inning: Ryan Scott started the frame on the mound for Maine. Lavigueur allowed two runs on 4 hits, 4 walks and 3 strikeouts in his 5 innings of work. Will Brandt made it 4-2 when he hit an RBI single to left field and scored Jeremiah Jenkins (2B). Seventh inning: Binghamton scored an unearned run in the seventh inning to bring the score back to a one-run contest. Eighth inning: Maine broke the game wide open, scoring five runs in the eighth inning. Maine got the scoring started with O'Neill's RBI single to right field, scoring Logan Burrill (PR). Jeph Hadson Taylor (BB) and Zach Martin (HBP) both earned an RBI in their at-bats, scoring Marquez (1B) and O'Neill (1B). Martin (HBP) scored earlier on a wild pitch Connor Goodman scored Hadson-Taylor (BB) on a single to right field. Scott finished the day allowing just one unearned run on 2 hits, 1 walk and 2 strikeouts while picking up his first save of the season after 4 innings of relief pitching. Lavigueur (2-2) picked up his season win of the season. Maine (10-28, 6-7 AE) has its sights set on the weekend sweep as it hosts Binghamton in the series finale on Sunday, April 28. The first pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m. -UMaine-

