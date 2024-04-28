Russell defends CPL's contribution to regional cricket but is open to suggestions for improvements





With their long-term deal with Cricket West Indies (CWI) coming under heavy scrutiny from government leaders and cricket stalwarts, Caribbean Premier League (CPL) CEO Pete Russell has defended the product's positive contribution to cricket in the region. Speaking at the meeting on Friday, the final day of the CARICOM Conference on West Indies Cricket with the theme Reinvigorating West Indies Cricket, Russell said the CPL is one of CWI's largest domestic commercial partners. While noting that CPL has contributed significantly to players' economic prosperity, with nearly $28 million spent on salaries since the tournament's inception in 2013, Russell also revealed that the cumulative losses, both in the league and in the franchises of over the past eleven years, at $40 million. Dennis O'Brien and Digicel were the main investors. Not only did they invest in the league from day one, but they also spent money on sponsorship and media rights. The franchises have also pumped in significant money, money that helps pay players and coaches, and invest in local businesses in the region that help make the games possible. All franchises have suffered losses. So on the plus side, Cricket West Indies has received almost $17 million in sanctions fees, which would make CPL one of CWI's largest domestic commercial partners over the last twelve years. Caribbean players have taken home $27.7 million in player salaries since the start of the tournament, all paid by the franchises, Russell stated at the event in Trinidad and Tobago. Every year it costs $25 million to run this tournament over five weeks. CPL and the franchises bear all these costs. There is no financial burden on the CWI or the territorial authorities, so the risk is 100 percent ours. That is our starting point every year. So as you can imagine, the commercial challenges are significant just to break even, he added. Russell's response came as government leaders and West Indies legend Sir Clive Lloyd proposed renegotiating the 50-year contract between CPL and CWI. The issue of league ownership was also questioned, as they felt that there would potentially be more development and revenue for players if CWI controlled the tournament. But Russell, a member of the CPL management team, refuted this. What's interesting is that other leagues around the world are following the CWI's example. They are also looking for outside investors to help fund their competitions. The English Cricket Board is in the process of selling The Hundred, the Australian Cricket Board is looking for outside investors for the Big Bash, Cricket South Africa has already sold their rights to host broadcaster Supersport, and the new US Major League Cricket is 100 percent private. property, Russell shared. Over time, only the IPL will be 100 percent owned by the domestic board, and that is simply because they can afford it. So believe me when I say: ownership isn't everything, and smart stewardship and partnership can deliver better results. But of course we are always happy to listen to suggestions on how we can improve things, he finished.

