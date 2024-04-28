Wildcats join the all-Michigan GLI hockey field in December | News, sports, jobs





By Journal Sports Staff HOUGHTON – Host Michigan Tech announced Thursday that Northern Michigan University will help the 58th annual Great Lakes Invitational college hockey tournament become an all-Michigan field. This four-team college hockey event is held annually between Christmas and New Year's and has been played in Grand Rapids at Van Andel Arena for the past two years. It's back at Van Andel and will be played on Sunday and Monday December 29-30, with an afternoon and evening match each day. MTU Sports Information said this will be the 18th time an all-Michigan field has been featured. This year, Tech will face Western Michigan in a semifinal Dec. 29 at 3:30 p.m., followed by NMU and Michigan State at 7 p.m. The losers of those matches will face each other in the third place match on December 29 at 3:30 PM. 30, followed by the championship game at 7 p.m Tech has announced that ticket packages will be available for purchase online at VanAndelArena.com in September. NMU is also expected to make tickets available to Wildcats fans through its school website. MTU, which has played in all 57 previous GLIs, has won the title 12 times and is the defending champion, which earned the Huskies the MacInnes Cup last December. MSU, which has missed the event just eight times, also has 12 titles, while WMU has won it four times in seven appearances, including the first time since the state moved to Grand Rapids in 2022. Northern has never won the GLI, appearing in it seven times, most recently in 2015. With the exception of 2013 at Comerica Park in Detroit, the GLI has always been played at the home of the Detroit Red Wings through 2019, currently at Little Caesars Arena in 2018 and 2019. It was played at Joe Louis Arena from 1979- 2016 (except 2013) and at Olympia Stadium from 1965-78. The GLI was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 and was held in 2021 as a non-tournament showcase event. Michigan Tech also announced that the 2025 GLI will include regulars MTU and MSU, along with invited host teams Miami (Ohio) and Ferris State, while in 2026 it will include guests Notre Dame and WMU. The event was first played in 1965 after the idea for a holiday hockey tournament was implemented by legendary MTU coach John MacInnes, Olympia general manager Lincoln Cavalieri and Red Wings scout Jack Peterson. Information compiled by Journal Sports Editor Steve Brownlee. His email address is [email protected]. Today's latest news and more in your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.miningjournal.net/sports/local-sports/2024/04/wildcats-to-join-all-michigan-gli-hockey-field-in-december/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos