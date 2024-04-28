Olympic Games: Hong Kong sailing duo Akira Sakai and Russell Aylsworth book their spots in Paris 2024





Hong Kong sailing duo and Asian Games bronze medalists Akira Sakai and Russell Aylsworth secured their places at the Paris Olympics on Friday by finishing seventh at the 55th French Olympic Week Last Chance Regatta. The pair will compete in the 49er sailing event, joining fellow sailor Nicholas Halliday, who qualified for the ILCA7 single-dinghy event at the Summer Games in July and August. The Sailing Federation of Hong Kong, China is extremely proud that our sailors have once again qualified for the Olympic Games, a spokesperson said. They have worked incredibly hard to achieve these results and we look forward to seeing them race in Paris this summer.

Despite the small delegation, several athletes participating in events such as triathlon, gymnastics, badminton and athletics were still able to reach Hong Kong. But there will be no place for the men's teams, either in fencing or table tennis, as is the case for world number one Grace Lau Mo-sheung, with karate banned by the International Olympic Committee. Akira Sakai and Russell Aylsworth finished seventh, securing their place at the Olympic Games. Photo: Handout Those who have already qualified include reigning women's foil individual champion Cheung Ka-long, alongside women's world No. 1 Vivian Kong Man-wai and teenage debutant Daphne Chan Nok-sze, who won the women's individual bronze medal last September flourished at the Asian Games. While Cheung is among the favorites to take another gold, swimmer Siobhan Haughey, who has qualified for six events including two relays, will look to join him and improve on her double silver medal performance in Tokyo. She is joined by a swim team consisting of Ian Ho Yentou, Cindy Cheung Sum-yuet, Tam Hoi-lam, Camille Cheng Lily-mei, Stephanie Au Hoi-shun, Li Sum-yiu and Natalie Kan Cheuk-tung. Cyclists Lee Wan-yau and Ceci Lee Sze-wing have booked their places, with the latter also expected to qualify for the women's omnium. Two-time Olympic gymnast Stone Shek Wai-hung secured his quota by being one of the highest-ranked eligible athletes in the men's vault. Sailors Ma Kwan-ching and Cheng Ching-yin will attend the women's and men's IQFoil respectively. Wong Chun-ting and Doo Hoi-kem will represent the city in table tennis doubles and Wong will also compete in the singles. Hong Kong rowers also qualified one boat in the men's single sculls for the Games.

