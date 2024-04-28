Twins hold off Angels for fifth straight win | Cricket





Carlos Santana went 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs, and the Minnesota Twins held on for a 5-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night in Anaheim, California. Twins hold off Angels for fifth straight win Willi Castro finished 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs for Minnesota, which won its fifth straight game. Byron Buxton and Ryan Jeffers each added one RBI. HT launches Crick-it, a one-stop destination to catch Cricket anytime, anywhere. Discover now! Nolan Schanuel went 1-for-3 with two RBIs for the Angels, who lost for the seventh time in their past eight games. Zach Neto went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and an RBI. Twins right-hander Bailey Ober allowed two runs on three hits in 7 1/3 innings. He walked three batters and struck out eight. Angels left-hander Patrick Sandoval gave up four runs on nine hits in 5 2/3 innings. Twins reliever Caleb Thielbar escaped a jam in the ninth for his first save of the season. The Twins opened the score in the top of the second inning. Santana blasted a solo shot estimated at 450 feet to center field for his second home run of the year. One inning later, Minnesota made it 2-0. Buxton ripped a two-out RBI single to left, scoring Castro from second base. Jeffers added a runscoring single in the fifth to increase the Twins' lead to 3-0. In the sixth, Santana recorded his second RBI of the game with a single to center to drive in Jose Miranda. The Angels got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the sixth inning. Luis Rengifo led off the inning with a single, advanced to third base on a double by Neto and scored on a groundout by Schanuel to the short stop. Schanuel delivered another RBI single to left in the bottom of the eighth. The Twins made it 5-2 in the ninth. Castro drove in Austin Martin with his second double of the game. Neto hit an RBI single to right field to cut the deficit to 5-3 in the bottom of the ninth. The Angels had runners on first and third base with two outs for Mike Trout, who grounded to third base to end the game. Field level media This article was generated from an automated feed from a news agency without any changes to the text.

