Sports
Mountaineers set new school and facility records, honor seniors at App State Open
BOONE, NC The App State men's and women's track and field teams concluded the App State Open and regular season Saturday with a new record in the men's pole vault, 10 new facility records and 64 top-five finishes.
“At our only home meet, we had some good to great performances heading into the Sun Belt Championships,” said director of athletics/cross country Damion McLean“We set many season and personal records for the second week in a row, along with some facility and school records. We also placed a few more athletes in the Top-48 of the NCAA Prelims, so things are moving in the right direction up for the team.”
The Mountaineers took the top three spots in the men's pole vault, led by Matthew Graywho broke the school record for the second week in a row, as well as the facility record with a personal best of 5.34 meters (17' 6.25″). The previous school record was 5.33 (17' 5.75″), set on last week's Georgia Tech Invitational, and the previous facility record was 4.91 m (16' 1.25″), set at the inaugural App State Open at the Randy Marion Track & Field Facility by Matthew Bigelow. Senior Patrick Vrijman came second (4.99 m (16' 4.5″)) and Bigelow came third (4.99 m (16' 4.5″)). In the women's pole vault, second year Ava Studney came second (3.97 m (13' 0.25″)) and graduate student Noëlle Meeker came third (3.77m (12' 4.5″), PR).
App State took the top five in the women's 200 meters as a freshman Jayla Adams led the pack with a personal best of 23.94. Freshmen Sierra Smith And Nicole Wells came second (23.95) and third (24.33), sophomores Day Talley came fourth (24.51, PR) and first year Kendal Johnson came fifth (24.80).
The Black and Gold also took the top four places in the women's 100 meters and women's 400 meters. Senior Taylor Smith led the Mountaineers in the 100 meters with a facility record and a personal best of 11.53. She was followed by Johnson (second, 11.61, PR), Wells (third, 11.70, PR) and junior Mariah McCord (fourth, 11.91). Adams led the pack in the 400 meters, stopping the clock at 55.87. Following Adams was Talley (second, 56.71), a sophomore Addison Ollendick-Smith (third, 56.95), and graduate student Hunter Robinson (fourth, 57.31). Taylor Smith went on to record two more facility records in the women's long jump and the 4×100 meter relay. She landed first in the women's long jump with a personal best jump of 6.32 meters and helped lead the 4×100 meter relay team that included Johnson, Adams and Sierra Smithto first place with a time of 44.85.
Freshmen Jared Hiatt landed first in the men's long jump with a leap of 7.27 m (23' 10.25″). Hiatt also finished tied with Gardner-Webb's Jonathan Timpson for third place in the men's high jump with a distance of 1.95 m (6' 4.75″). In the men's triple jump, senior Nijel Wilkins took first place with a facility record and a personal best jump of 15.83 m (51' 11.25″), while freshmen Caleb Lopez came third with a jump of 13.40 m (43' 11.75″). Senior Chris Wainscott recorded a pair of second-place finishes in the men's shot put (17.69 m (58' 0.5″)) and the men's discus throw (50.75 m (166' 6″). Sophomore Nadiya Byard came second in the women's high jump with a distance of 1.65 m (5' 5″).
Graduated student Alexia Mohling and sophomores Harrison Robinson placed first in the finals of the women's 100 meter hurdles (13.95, facility record) and 110 meter hurdles (13.99, facility record) respectively, winning their preliminary heats. Moehling then won the women's 400 meter hurdles with a time of 1:02.80 (facility record) and anchored the 4×400 meter relay. The quartet of freshmen Rebecca CornettOllendick-Smith, Sierra Smithand Moehling stopped the clock at 3:52.13 to finish first.
Freshman Armonté Ferguson took first in the men's 100 meters with a time of 10.66 and finished second in the men's 200 meters with a personal best of 21.44. Sophomore Parker Kinney and oldest Cole Krehnbrink took the first two places in the men's 400 meters with a time of 47.89 and 48.21 respectively. The pair also helped the Mountaineers to a first-place finish in the men's 4×400 meter relay with a time of 3:16.02, along with seniors Jabari Dalton and freshmen Davis yacht.
Senior Jasmine Donohue and freshmen Rhys Ammon took the first two places in the women's 800 meters with times of 2:14.40 (facility record) and 2:16.62, respectively. In the 5,000 meters men, second year Tucker singer placed first (14:44.92, facility record, PR) and junior Jackson Nichols came third (15:38.44). Sophomore Ethan Lipham came third in the men's 800 meters with a personal best of 1:55.70.
Rewind Friday
During Friday's action, Wainscott set a facility record in the men's hammer throw with a personal best of 58.57m (192' 2″), surpassing his previous facility record of 56.36m (184' 11″). Junior Daianna Cooper took the women's hammer throw crown with a throw of 52.11 m (171' 0″). In the MJ Harrelson Women's Mile, senior Jasmine Donohue came second with a personal best of 4:54.55. Fellow senior Elizabeth Fuller rounded out the top five with a time of 5:03.52. The Mountaineers saw Lipham finish third in the men's and senior invitational mile (4:03.91) Ben Datte in the men's 3,000 meter Steeplechase (9:43.97).
Next one
The Mountaineers head to Monroe, La., May 9-11. for the Sun Belt Outdoor Track & Field Championship. The meet, which will be available to stream on ESPN+, will be hosted by ULM at Groseclose Track at Brown Stadium.
Complete Randy Marion Track & Field Facility Records
Hammer throw for women|Daianna CooperApp status 56.86 m (186' 7″) (2023)
Men's hammer throw|Chris WainscottApp status 58.57 m (192' 2″) (NEW, 2024)
Women's spear| Joy Harris, freestanding 36.37 m (119' 4″) (2023)
Men's spear| Troy Cocco, detached 65.19 m (213' 10″) (NEW, 2024)
Women's discus throw| Johntavia Shaw, Winthrop 43.65m (143' 2″) (NEW, 2024)
Men's discus throw|Quentin Peterson, Gardner-Webb 55.36m (181' 7″) (NEW, 2024)
Women's pole vault|Alina McDonald, KMR Athletics 4.50m (14' 9″) (NEW, 2024)
Men's pole vault|Matthew GrayApp status 5.34 m (17' 6.25″) (NEW, 2024)
Women's long jump|Taylor SmithApp status 6.32 m (20' 9″) (NEW, 2024)
Men's long jump| Keyandre Midgett, VMI 7.29m (23' 11″) (2023)
Women's high jump|Alyiah Eugene, free standing 1.75 m (5' 8.75″) (NEW, 2024)
Men's high jump| Oluwafemi Richards 2.10m (6' 10.75″) (NEW, 2024)
Women's shot put|Daianna CooperApp status 13.61 m (44' 7.75″) (2023)
Men's shot put|Daniel McArthur, detached 18.75 m (61' 6.25″) (NEW, 2024)
Women's triple jump|Jada branchApp status – 13.10 m (42' 11.75″) (2023)
Men's triple jump|Nijel WilkinsApp status 15.83 m (51' 11.25″) (NEW, 2024)
Women's 5,000 meters|Jaci Sievers, Tennessee 17:23.44 (NEW, 2024)
Men's 5,000 meters| Tucker singerApp status 14:44.92 (NEW, 2024)
Women's 10,000 meters | Chloe Wellings, Radford 34:17.67 (NEW, 2024)
Men's 10,000 meters | Naseh Harris, Virginia Tech Running Club 32:56.05 (NEW, 2024)
Women's 4x100m relay| App status (Kendal Johnson, Sierra Smith, Taylor Smith, Jayla Adams) 44.85 (NEW, 2024)
Men's 4x100m relay| Winthrop (Toluwayan Agbeyomi, Kevin Brown, Ian Gresham, Michael Boucher) 41.06 (NEW, 2024)
Women's 1500m| Samantha Young, Untethered 4:55.24 (2023)
Men's 1500m|Tucker singerApp status 3:57.91 (2023)
Women's MJ Harrleson Mile | Jessie Secor, Tennessee 4:49.52 (NEW, 2024)
Men's mile | Christopher Cherry, Tennessee 4:02.26 (NEW, 2024)
Women's 100 meters hurdles | Alexia MohlingApp status 13.95 (NEW, 2024)
Men's 110 meters hurdles|Harrison RobinsonApp status 13.99 (NEW, 2024)
Women's 100m|Taylor SmithApp status 11.53 (NEW, 2024)
Men's 100m| Brian Sims, Bob Jones – 10.51 (2023)
Women's 400m|Hunter RobinsonApp status 55.63 (2023)
Men's 400m| Donnell Carter, NC Central 47.13 (2023)
Women's 800m| Jasmine DonohueApp status 2:14.40 (NEW, 2024)
Men's 800m| Ryan Hastings, los 1:54.58 (NEW, 2024)
Women's 400 meters hurdles | Alexia MohlingApp status 1:02.80 (NEW, 2024)
Men's 400 meters hurdles|Nate Bruno, GW Express 52.45 (NEW, 2024)
Women's 200m|Mariah McCordApp status 24.43 (2023)
Men's 200m| Phillip Marcelle, GW Express 20.68 (NEW, 2024)
3000 meters Steeplechase ladies | Emma Russum, Untethered 11:07.06 (NEW, 2024)
Men's 3000 meters Steeplechase|Brody Chapman, Tennessee 9:05.71 (NEW, 2024)
Women's 4x400m relay| App status (Jelonnie Smith,Jada branch,Hunter Robinson,Maria Atwater) 3:42.17
Men's 4x400m relay| App status (Parker Kinney, Jabari Dalton, Davis yacht, Cole Krehnbrink) 3:16.02 (NEW, 2024)
Recognition of seniors
Men's team
Ethan Kapper– Distance, cross country
Jonah Vogel– Distance, cross country
Jabari Dalton– Sprints, obstacles
Ben Datte– Distance, cross country
Taylor Fox– Pole vaulting
Yates Hall– Jumps
Nathan Charles– Throws
Cole Krehnbrink– Sprints
Dwayne Lillie– Distance, cross country
Jonah Morris– Distance, cross country
Braden Underwood– Pole vaulting
Chris Wainscott– Throws
Nijel Wilkins– Jumps
Women's team
Celia Agee– Pole vaulting
Annie Amundsen– Distance, cross country
Graysen Arnold– Throws
Bianca Copeman– Distance, cross country
Angelina DiBlasi– Distance, cross country
Jasmine Donohue– Distance, cross country
Elizabeth Fuller– Distance, cross country
Annie Judd– Sprints
Claire Mason– Distance, cross country
Alexia Mohling– Sprints, obstacles
Ashley Osaji– Jumps
Megan Plummer– Throws
Hunter Robinson– Sprints
Taylor Smith– Sprints, jumps
|
