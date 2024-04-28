NFL Draft 2024: Fantasy Football Winners and Losers After Rounds 2 and 3

The NFL Draft is a challenging exercise and one of those Nobody Knows Anything events. We all accept that. But it's also time to accept that NFL teams are getting smarter with their imperfect guesses.

The shape of the 2024 Draft, with three rounds in the books, clearly reflects that.

My assignment here is to wrap up rounds 2-3 for fantasy football winners and losers, and we'll show you that in a moment. But the first thing we need to do is set your expectations within a reasonable budget. The home run picks, the high upside picks, they're mostly gone. They went in the first round. Thursday's first pass was overwhelmed on offense (mostly passing offense), and that's symbolic of how much smarter NFL teams are today. Offenses have more continuity from year to year, and passing pieces are obviously more important than running pieces.

It was just five years ago, when several WR superstars were found in the second round: Deebo Samuel, AJ Brown, DK Metcalf. And Diontae Johnson and Terry McLaurin, two more hits, were called in the third round. But that was also a draft where receivers were ignored until Pick 25 (Marquise Brown). The league had a different focus then, and in most cases it was a fractured focus.

Today we discuss the market correction.

This is my roundabout way of making the point that we need to be reasonable with fantasy expectations from Friday's NFL Draft draft. Some of these players will pop, and some will certainly become reliable fantasy contributors. But if you think there's a Deebo Samuel or AJ Brown hiding in the bushes, I think you're kidding yourself. Sadly, this might look weird in a few years, as so many instant analysis articles do. No one wrote a sonnet about Puka Nacua twelve months ago.

On to the winners and losers

Quasi-winners: Recipients land in good environments

I can't use the word “ecosystem” because Matt Harmon trademarked it about three years ago. That's his. But it's encouraging to see so many second-round receivers end up on teams where they can be somewhat relevant quickly.

Keon Coleman was the top pick on Day 2, heading into a Buffalo offense that had to split Stefon Diggs' departed targets. There's plenty of competition for the ball in Buffalo: Khalil Shakir, Dalton Kincaid, Curtis Samuel. Secondary tight end Dawson Knox won't be going away. But Coleman's boundary and playmaking skills could make him a newcomer who pops, even if his critics will continue to harp on his 4.61 40 time at the combine.

I think Coleman's size (6-foot-1 and 213 pounds) and catching radius will make him important sometime in 2024. No, he won't be a fantasy starter on Opening Day, but none of the receivers we discuss today will check that box.

Many pundits like Georgia's Ladd McConkey, who picked second in the runoff. McConkey is a tight-space technician who could quickly become Justin Herbert's favorite target on third downs. There is very little competition for the ball in this LAC receiver room with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams gone. That said, new coach Jim Harbaugh and new OC Greg Roman likely want to bully Roman in the AFC West, which means they're going to hit the rock as much as possible. McConkey has a decent shot at getting on base as a rookie, but I doubt he can be a home run hit.

Texas speed rusher Adonai Mitchell felt disrespected Friday as his name wasn't called until Pick 52. But Mitchell is fortunate to have landed in a good spot and gets to work with a brilliant play-caller in Shane Steichen and an emerging quarterback in the fold. Anthony Richardson. The Colts could be a fantasy carnival as early as 2024, running around the indoor lawn and putting up pinball stats. Unfortunately, there is plenty of competition for the ball. Top receiver Michael Pittman is a star, secondary target Josh Downs is a good player, Jonathan Taylor is a real gobbler in the backfield, and Richardson will play in some touchdowns as well. The bottom line is that Mitchell's speed needs to be put to good use here. Even if it's not immediately relevant to fantasy, it should be fun.

Fantasy Quasi-Loser: Kyren Williams' workload

The bell cow is all but dead in the NFL these days, but we appreciate the rare occasions when they appear. Williams was one of last year's Unicorn League winners, an underrated fantasy pick who quickly pushed everyone else out of the way in the Rams' backfield.

Good luck getting rid of Blake Corum this year. Corum landed with the Rams on Friday with the 83rd overall pick. This room became a lot busier.

Williams is still the starter and he is more versatile than Corum and clearly more proven as a veteran. But this could easily become a thunder-and-lightning situation, with both players having games where they get double-digits. Williams still deserves consideration as a possible fantasy first-rounder, and he won't slide past the early second round. But if you already had Williams stock in your portfolio, Corum wasn't the name you wanted to hear chosen.

Fantasy Choose Your Own Adventure: Roman Wilson

The Steelers have a brilliant track record of picking receivers outside of the first round, and at 84th overall, Wilson fell further than expected. That said, the Steelers have a troubled quarterback room, and we saw OC Arthur Smith make a mess of a talented Atlanta offense. I expect the Steelers to make a profit on this value pick, even if it doesn't happen right away. It may feel like a cop-out, but Wilson is a yes for dynasty drafters and a no for seasonal players.

Fantasy Loser: Ja'Lynn Polk

The Patriots are a bit like the anti-Steelers when it comes to drafting wideouts; their resume has been a mess for years. (Mention N'Keal Harry to me at your own peril). Polk has little competition for playing time in New England. The Patriots probably had the worst cap space on paper coming into this week, but the quarterback play could be rocky for most of the year, with journeyman Jacoby Brissett as a possible placeholder until rookie QB Drake Maye is ready. Polk has below-average speed and generally wins with his hands and technical skills, which likely makes him a reasonable long-term pick. But he doesn't offer many immediate fantasy upsides.

Fantasy Loser: All those lonely running backs

The NFL called 100 names in the first three rounds of the NFL Draft, and only four of them were running backs. Four! It took a while for the league to smartly figure out how to value running backs at the draft and in the bargaining room, but the cold days of reality are here. So many collegiate running backs are still sitting on the bench, cell phones in hand. I wouldn't wish that fear on anyone.

As for the backs who were selected, it's a mixed bag. There are no automatic wins here.

Jonathan Brooks was the first backup call, Pick 46 to the Panthers. At full health, Brooks would have a good chance to win Carolina's starting spot. Chuba Hubbard and Miles Sanders are regular players. But Brooks tore his ACL last November and may not be ready to make a major contribution this year; at best, he's a wait-and-see fantasy pick. And we can't ignore the fact that Carolina was easily the worst team in the NFL in 2023; this is not a situation that can be resolved quickly. I won't be proactively putting Brooks in my season boards.

The Cardinals should be a young and fun offense for 2024, and Trey Benson fits that theme. James Conner, who feels like he's broken into the leather helmet NFL, is still at the top of the depth chart, but Florida State's Benson will push for immediate work. Benson has medical red ink on his file and suffered a torn ACL in 2020. Benson didn't look bad when the Seminoles asked him to catch passes, but they didn't ask for it often (33 career catches). His ability as a pass blocker will determine how many NFL downs he can realistically possess as a pro.

Corum's quickest route to fantasy relevance could end up in goal; he is a physical and decisive runner who has totaled 61 touchdowns (58 rushing) at Michigan. Teams are generally cautious about goal line plans and usage, so we'll have to speculate on touchdown projections until we get some real action to navigate. If nothing else, Corum is an interesting insurance choice for Williams managers, or a high upside lottery ticket for the managers who don't have Williams on the roster. We're curious about anyone with draft capital in Sean McVay's offense.

MarShawn Lloyd (Pick 88) looks like a long-term play for Green Bay, which just handed its backfield keys to Josh Jacobs. Lloyd had a major fumbling problem in college, but he has an ideal NFL body for the position (6-foot-4, 220 pounds) and is capable of breakaway runs. Lloyd's long-term advantage is more interesting than his short-term relevance.