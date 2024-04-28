David Perron would be the perfect wild remedy – Minnesota Wild

I don't normally do things like this.

I have to put that there first.

As the offseason gets underway for the Minnesota Wild, there has been speculation about what the roster could look like next year. Even with half the teams in the NHL remaining alive through the first round of the playoffs (even if some are barely), Wild fans and reporters have turned their attention to the 2024-2025 season.

Arrived last week The AthleticsMichael Russo and Joe Smith stewedperhaps the most popular sentiment among the fanbase: The Wild cannot enter next season with Marcus Johansson as their only option to play left winger on the second line. Minnesota gave him that spot this past year and he responded with just 30 points.

That's right, not 30 assists 30 points.

The good news is that the Wild finally had a few prized players make the jump to the NHL late last year.Marat Choesnutdinov and Liam Ohgren played key minutes down the stretch when the Wilds' playoff hopes looked out of reach. They looked like NHLers (admittedly, Ohgren more so than Khusnutdinov). But are any of them ready for a full-time role in the NHL's top six team next year? That's hard to say.

Knowing that and Guerin's style as a roster builder, he would probably prefer to start OhgrenChusnutdinovfurther into the lineup and isolate the second line with an established veteran on a short-term deal. They will have the space to do it. Not much, but enough to find a veteran who can fill a specific role.

Here I do things that I normally don't do. When a team needs to add a player to its roster, it must identify the exact role it needs to fill and the right skills and attributes it needs from that potential player. This way, the professional scouting department can search the league to identify potential trade targets or free agents to fill the position. It can be dangerous to simply point to one player so early in the process and say: that's him.

But here I go: David Perron would be a perfect fit for the Minnesota Wild.

That felt wrong, and yet it felt so good. Coincidentally, the Wild could use a player like Perron in their lineup. No possessions are needed to realize his services. It appears he will hit free agency in July after recording 17 goals and 30 assists for the Detroit Red Wings.

There are a number of reasons why Perron would be a great fit for Minnesota to play on the left wing of the second line, likely with Marco Rossi and Mats Zuccarello.

Firstly, his age. Perron turns 36 this summer, meaning he will likely only be offered a one- or two-year contract. Ohgren and Khustnidinov, and prized prospect Danila Yurov, are likely just a year or two away from being elevated to a more meaningful role in Minnesota. If the Wild sign a veteran this summer, it should be a short deal.

The fan base has been hearing about Minnesota's prized prospect pool for a few years now. It would be anarchy if the Wild continued to lock up older veterans to long-term deals well into their 30s, blocking the path for their young talent. Perron fits into that timeline.

Not to mention that Perron and Marc-Andre Fleury share an agent, Allan Walsh, which could make a potential signing easier.

But it's not just his potential contract. Almost every Minnesotan knows the name David Perron because he has been a Wild killer for almost his entire career. From multiple stops in St. Louis to brief stints in Vegas and Detroit, Perron always seemed to fill the net against the Wild, averaging 0.35 goals per game. If Perron were to play a full 82-game schedule against Minnesota at that pace, he would have a 27-goal season. His career average over a season is 19.

Simply put, he's a goalscorer. If the Wild return with the same top line as Joel Eriksson Ek, with Matt Boldy and Kirill Kaprizov in the middle, Zuccarello will need a finisher on his line to maximize his playmaking ability. Perron fits that profile.

Perhaps the biggest impact Perron could have on the Wild is his right-handed shot on the power play. We've talked about this ad nauseum here. (Okay, it's mostly been me). However, Minnesota's power play lacks any kind of serious right-handed threat opposite Kaprizov. Eriksson Ek has thrived in his net front role in recent years. But aside from the Swedish center clearing trash for the opposing goaltenders, the power play is almost entirely dependent on Kaprizov's magic.

Perron can add an extra dimension to Minnesota's inconsistent man advantage. His ability to line up as the right-handed one-timer option opposite Kaprizov would be an immediate boost. It would be eerily similar to his time with the St. Louis Blues when he worked on the power play with another young Russian superstar, Vladimir Tarasenko.

Placing Perron opposite Kaprizov, with Eriksson Ek as a new threat in the middle of the ice, would add multiple layers to the Wilds' power play offense. If you are an opponent, choose your poison: leave space for Kirill to operate, or collapse for the young Russian and open alleys so he can find Eriksson Ek or Perron?

Or should you be reminded of what he did to Minnesota in Game 1, when they ultimately fell to the Blues in the first round, two seasons ago? You know, when Perron scored a hat trick, all three goals came from his signature spot on the power play?

Perron could score 20 power-play goals versus Kaprizov in Minnesota. It's time to stop spraying our eyes with bleach every time he lights up the Wild. It's the perfect time for Perron to come to the other side and help the Wild instead of destroying them.