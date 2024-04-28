Ayanwale and Aiyela started winning the National Table Tennis Championships in Osun – The Sun Nigeria





Jamiu Ayanwale of Rivers and Sukurat Aiyelabegan were flawless in their victory at the 4th Michael & Felicia Alabi Memorial National Table Tennis Championships, which concluded last weekend in Ota Ayegbaju, Osun State. The five-day tournament has been upgraded to a ranking event by the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) and was organized by the Osun State Table Tennis Association (OSTTA) with support from Michael & Felicia Alabi Memorial Foundation and Canada-based Jodal Health Care. Earlier in the day, Deltas had defeated Ese Onakpoberuo Favor Ojo of Ondo 3-2 (11-7, 5-11, 11-3, 7-11, 11-4) to emerge victorious in the U-15 girls' division, while Kwaras Hussein Faruq of Kwara defeated Joseph Marvelous of Delta 3-1 (8-11, 11-6, 11-5, 11-6) to win the boys' event. Players from 28 states participated in this year's event, the record entries from previous editions and the tournament lived up to expectations, with a number of top players exiting early in the championships as number three seed Emmanuel Augustine of Lagos was shown the door by unseeded Mustapha Mustaph of Borno in the round of 16, while 2023 runner-up Joshua Oladiran of Ondo was knocked out by unseeded Wasiu Azeez of Oyo in the men's singles semi-final. In his quest to win the men's singles title, Ayanwale was unparalleled from the knockout stages to the final, where he also dominated Oyos Azeez with an impressive 4-1 (11-4, 11-6, 11-4, 9-11, 11 -6) to win the tournament for the first time. Like Ayanwale, Aiyelabegan continued her dominance over Lagos State champion Bose Odusanya with a stunning 4-0 (11-8, 11-8, 11-5, 11-8) to be crowned women's singles champion. OSTTA Chairman and sponsor of the tournament, Ayodeji Alabi, commended the players for their good performance while pledging his commitment to continue improving the standard of the tournament on an annual basis. I am very grateful for another opportunity to host this tournament again and I am happy that it has finally become a ranking event for all Nigerian players based on NTTF sanctions. I hope and believe that we can produce the next Quadri Aruna of this tournament, and it will give us the opportunity to hone the players' skills for major international competitions, he said. Alabi, however, commended Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun for his commitment to the development of the sport, adding that the tournament has received the support of the state government since its inception.

