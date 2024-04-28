Minnesota State dominates No. 14 Augustana – Minnesota State University





Next game: #14 Augustana University (SD) 04/29/2024 | 3:00 PM April 29 (Mon) / 3:00 PM #14 Augustana University (SD) History MANKATO, Minn. — Minnesota State (30-14, 25-8 NSIC) dominated No. 14 Augustana (35-8, 26-6 NSIC) in defeating Saturday's doubleheader by finals of 7-2, 14-5 at Bowyer Field. The Vikings kept the Mavericks in check through the first five innings of game one as they entered the bottom of the sixth inning with a 2-0 lead. The Mavericks' offense would explode for seven runs, turning the first game of Saturday's doubleheader on its head. Senior Ryan Wickman and junior Zach Stroh opened the inning with a pair of singles, which led to second place Louis Magers . Magers sent an 0-1 pitch over the head of Augustana's center fielder for an RBI double that scored both Wickman and Stroh, tying the game at two. Following a junior Niek Bakker a walk, Magers would cross home plate on a passed ball to give Minnesota State its first lead of the game. The next three batters, senior Hunter Ranweiler junior Aidan Byrne and Wickman each collected an RBI to provide MSU with a five-run cushion. Minnesota State would hold on for the win by a 7-2 final as a freshman George himself (1-1) earned his career win after six innings while collecting four strikeouts. Unlike MSU's first game, the Mavericks jumped on Augustana's pitching early, scoring four runs in the bottom of the first inning. Byrne led off the game with a single to left field and moved to second on Wickman's 55th career HBP. Junior Zach Stroh would then single up the middle to give the Mavericks a 2-0 lead. After Minnesota State collected two more in the first inning, junior Niek Bakker continued to apply the pressure in the second inning with an RBI single to left field, giving the Mavericks a 5-0 lead. Augustana would find traction in the top of the sixth inning with back-to-back home runs, resulting in five runs for the Vikings. Junior Aidan Byrne Augustana didn't let it celebrate for too long, as he responded with a solo shot over the left field fence in the bottom of the sixth inning to regain MSU's lead. Minnesota State would pull away from the Vikings in the bottom of the seventh inning after scoring seven runs, giving MSU a comfortable nine-run cushion. Junior Sean Gamble (5-0) picked up his fifth win after going 3.2 innings and generating four strikeouts in his team-leading 16th appearance this season. “Junior Jake Matthaidess and George got off to strong starts and both were competitive with all their pitches. Offensively, we had competitive at-bats all day, head coach Matt Magers declared. “Defensive, senior Lincoln Berry stood out by making numerous high quality plays that kept us in the games.” Minnesota State returns to action Monday as it wraps up its three-game series against No. 14 Augustana at Bowyer Field.

