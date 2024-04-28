CRICKET: THANK YOU, ROHIT – Newspaper

It comes out of nowhere. Amid the glitzy and lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL), where Pakistani players are banned from playing, Indian captain Rohit Sharma expressed interest in playing a Test match against Pakistan!

It's mesmerizing to think how groundbreaking his words could yet be, but these are the first words to be shared publicly by a high-profile cricket personality on an otherwise long-abandoned subject.

It was on a podcast with former England captain Michael Vaughan and former Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist that Rohit was asked about a Test match between India and Pakistan. Vaughan, an Ashes-winning skipper and a widely traveled television pundit, suggested Test cricket could flourish if the authorities get Pakistan and India to play each other.

I think it would help Test cricket immensely if we could get India playing Pakistan regularly and, if that means it can't be played in your home country due to too much political involvement, hosting it in Britain or Abu Dhabi, opined Vaughan. At this Gilchrish poked his nose and added, or even to the MCG [Melbourne in Australia].

A recent comment by Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma about his desire for a Test match between arch-rivals Pakistan and India has raised new hopes for the revival of cricket between the two countries.

Rohit, unlike some of his other teammates or former Indian players, showed excitement at the prospect. I completely believe that. She [Pakistan] are a good team, they have an excellent bowling line-up. So it will be a good match, especially if you play in overseas conditions. That would be great. Yes, I would like that [play a Test against Pakistan]“It would be a great match,” chimed Rohit, always open about his feelings.

Ultimately, we want to compete and I think it will be a great match between the two sides. We play them in ICC trophies anyway so it doesn't really matter. It's just pure cricket that I'm watching, he continued.

None of the current Pakistani or Indian players have taken part in an India-Pakistan Test. The last time the two countries took part in a five-day competition was in December 2007. Seventeen long years have passed since then. Even the last non-Test bilateral series was played in 2012 when Pakistan, led by Misbah-ul-Haq, crossed the border and participated in two T20Is and three ODIs.

But that tour could not help restart bilateral ties. These were halted by India due to political tensions and every time there is talk of resumption, the reason given for abandoning them is that New Delhi will not allow it. Unfortunately, cricket has been held hostage by politics.

But Rohit's welcoming comments have revived the efforts. Mind you, there has already been some backdoor diplomacy to have Indo-Pak cricket again. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has offered to host matches because it is home to a large number of expats from India and Pakistan and could liven up the atmosphere.

The latest entry is from Cricket Australia (CA). Since hosting an Indo-Pak T20I match during the World Cup in October 2022, CA has seen an opportunity to give the diaspora (Pakistanis and Indians in Australia) the reward of an enthralling match. About 90,000 people filled the MCG during the World Cup Indo-Pak match, creating an atmosphere rarely seen before in Australia.

Cricket Australia offered India and Pakistan a tri-series later this year as both the Pakistan and Indian teams (Pakistan for a white-ball series with Australia, India for a Test series) will be on tour Down Under. But India, as always, refused.

Rohit's desire has given new life, new strength and new determination to fans who are eager to see India play Pakistan. I can already see it: more than 90,000 fans screaming at the iconic MCG, City End's Shaheen Shah Afridi rushing in to bowl to Rohit Sharma. Good left, says the always eloquent Harsha Bhogle. The ubiquitous Sunil Gavaskar, who is an integral part of all Indo-Pakistani matches whether playing or providing expert commentary, shows his joy and gears up for a long session.

Sitting in the cozy MCG press box, I chat endlessly with my Indian friends. But it's just imagination. We will have to wait before we can cross the bridge, a bridge hampered by mistrust. That mistrust has to erode before we can get the ball rolling.

On the plus side, there are good signs on both sides of the border. A newly elected government in Pakistan with the Sharifs at the helm is seen as a harbinger of a thaw in relations. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has vowed to revive ties as soon as possible. The general consensus is that once India's general elections are decided and there are signs of Narendra Modi winning again, things will improve. The route to improve Indo-Pak relations is through cricket stadiums. Cricket diplomacy will work again and we can hope that cricket ties will be revived.

All our lives we have heard that Indian-Pakistani cricket is more popular than the Ashes. It could well be an understatement. There are still no parallels. The involvement of more than a billion people makes this a competition to watch, enjoy and long for. We old folks are fortunate to have covered several Indo-Pak matches, including some breathtaking bilateral matches, including Tests.

My thoughts go back to four iconic series that Pakistan and India played in this century, from 2004 to 2007. India's tour to Pakistan in 2004 was as memorable as it was enjoyable. It broke the ice, cleared up misunderstandings about Pakistan and opened a new chapter in the history of its South Asian neighbors. Everyone who crossed the border and came to Pakistan had a wonderful time as the hospitality was at its best.

There are too many stories to be told about how restaurants and taxis refused to take payments from Indian guests. I acted as an honorary travel agent for my friends and made sure they didn't come back with any regrets. The best line from that tour was: 'We had misconceptions about Pakistan, but we come back with all those fears and bad feelings suppressed.

Those feelings were reciprocated when we traveled through India in the spring of 2005. The residents of Mohali left their homes for people from Lahore. Kolkata and Bangalore were equally welcoming as fans enjoyed the tour. Subsequently, the tours of 2006 (India to Pakistan) and 2007 (Pakistan to India) doubled the charm of cricket and people-to-people contacts between the two countries.

Generation Z has missed this immensely and has only seen a few multinational matches in ICC and Asian Cricket Council events. Although the Hanooz Dilli is expensive [Delhi is still far] This metaphor suggests that the resumption of cricket matches will take time, but there are signs, there are people, there are wishes that they should resume.

As the old saying goes: Where there's a will, there's a way. Thank you Rohit for raising hopes, for showing intention and for enjoying the match.

The writer is a senior cricket analyst.

X: @hashmi_shahid

Published in Dawn, EOS, April 28, 2024