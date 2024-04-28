Rutgers football spring game 2024 takeaways, results

PISCATAWAY Rutgers football wrapped up spring training Saturday with its annual Scarlet-White Game at SHI Stadium, a chance for the Scarlet Knights to showcase the progress they have made over the course of the past month.

The Scarlet Team won 30-24, but the final score in a spring game is not that important.

What is important, however, is looking at who has made a case to make an impact once the season starts.

“The spring game isn't always a good indicator of everything that has happened,” coach Greg Schiano said. “We have fourteen practices where it's really ultra-competitive. Then the spring game is, I would say more, for the fans, for the young players to get used to playing in the stadium with some fans. Some guys, that was by far today the biggest crowd they've ever played in front of. It's great to do that when it doesn't count.”

Most of Rutgers' veteran, impact players on both sides of the ball did not play Saturday, including running back Kyle Monangai and Monmouth transfer wide receiver Dymere Miller.

But several players made good impressions.

Here are five takeaways:

1. The quarterback battle

Incumbent starter Gavin Wimsatt, playing for the Scarlet team, finished 8 of 16 for 76 yards with one touchdown and a 3-yard pass to Nasir Montgomery late in the second quarter.

Wimsatt also had five rushes for 64 yards (including a scamper of 37 yards) and two scores. That's where Wimsatt's greatest strength as a quarterback comes in handy.

“I think it went well,” Wimsatt said. “I think there are obviously things you can clean up. But overall I thought it was good. With our space and competition, iron sharpens iron.”

Minnesota transfer Athan Kaliakmanis had a strong performance. He finished 10 of 17 for 147 yards with two scores. Kaliakmanis was generally quite accurate and made some nice throws.

Kaliakmanis had a beautiful 42-yard pass to Naseim Brantley at the end of the quarter, hitting Brantley perfectly.

He also threw a nine-yard TD pass to his brother Dino, a wide receiver and fellow transfer from Minnesota.

The performances of either player on Saturday won't determine who wins the starting job, but both quarterbacks showed their strengths. Kaliakmanis was stronger in the passing game, but Wimsatt's ability to take off and run adds something important to the attack.

“Spring was great,” Kaliakmanis said. “It's been a lot of fun. Seeing the improvements from day one to day 15, it's really cool to see how everyone has developed.”

2. Kenny Fletchers makes a smooth transition to tight end

Rutgers is optimistic about what Fletcher can do at tight end, especially with his ability in the passing game, and he showed why on Saturday.

The converted defensive end had two catches for 46 yards.

Fletcher was a wide receiver at Delran High School and had 34 catches for 383 yards as a senior. So he can be a weapon in attack, and Saturday's performance showed a glimpse of that.

3. The depth at running back is strong

Kyle Monangai, the Big Tens' leading rusher last season, was out most of the spring with a minor injury, so he didn't play Saturday.

Sam Brown also did not play on Saturday.

But that gave opportunities to a few true freshmen who enrolled early.

Edd Guerrier, from Port Charlotte, Florida, had 13 rushes for 77 yards with one touchdown and a seven-yard run in the second quarter.

Gabe Winowich, who played his high school season at Notre Dame in Trenton, had 13 carries for 48 yards.

With Monangai, Brown, Jashon Benjamin, Guerrier and Winowich, as well as newcomer Antwan Raymond, Rutgers has quality depth in the running back room.

Schiano made it clear that Monangai and Brown will form Rutgers' 1-2 punch, but there's no denying there's some young talent behind them.

“Edd is going to be a really good back,” Schiano said. “But these are young kids, they're learning their way.”

MOREThis unit was a strength for Rutgers football last season, but can it improve in 2024?

4. Good debut for Naseim Brantley

If Brantley plays like he did Saturday once the season starts, the Scarlet Knights will have a good weapon at wide receiver.

Brantley had four catches for 73 yards with one touchdown.

After sitting out last season due to eligibility issues, Brantley has a chance to make a big impact in 2024.

“He works very hard,” Schiano said. “He's in a room that has suddenly become a pretty deep room. We have a lot of talented receivers at all different ages, and Naseim is one of them. So it's going to be a huge competition as we get into summer training and get going.” .” training camp.”

5. Spring prices

Rutgers announced its annual spring awards during halftime. The awards recognize three players for their performances during spring training.