Men's tennis captures the LEC's outright season title with a 5-4 victory over UMass Boston





BRIDGEWATER, Mass. – The Bridgewater State University men's tennis team captured the Little East Conference (LEC) regular season title with a 5-4 win over visiting UMass Boston on Saturday afternoon at the Rosen Memorial Tennis Courts. The LEC regular season crown is the second in BSU men's tennis history and the first since 2006. The Bears improve to 6-4 on the season and 6-0 in the Little East, while the Beacons fall to 4-5 overall and 2-4 in conference play. Bridgewater has won each of the last three games between the two teams, while UMass holds a slight 19-18 lead in the all-time series, which dates back to 1985. Bridgewater captured two of the three doubles matches, while the Bears and Beacons split the six singles flights. For the Bears in doubles, Robby Cooney (Plymouth, Massachusetts) and Matthew Kramp (Taunton, Mass.) earned an 8-2 win at second doubles Ryan Hebert (Taunton, Massachusetts) and Tyler Barros (Somerset, Mass.) teamed up for an 8-2 victory over No. 3. Kevin Kubinec (East Boston, Massachusetts) and Thomas Tran (Malden, Mass.) recorded an 8-3 decision for the Beacons' only doubles point on the first flight. Straight set wins Barros at number six singles (6-0, 6-0) and Tom Ayson (Plymouth, Massachusetts) on the third flight (6-1, 6-0) gave the hosts a 4-2 lead before Hebert secured the decisive fifth point with a 6-2, 6-1 win in a consecutive set on the fifth place . UMass recorded singles wins with Rudraksha Trivedi (Gujarat, India) at number one (4-6, 6-4, 10-7), Kubinec on the second flight (6-2, 6-2) and Tran at number four (6-2, 0-6, 6-4). The Bears wrap up regular season play at home against Curry College on Monday (3 p.m.). The Beacons are the #5 seed in next week's Little East Tournament and will travel to Salem State University on Tuesday afternoon to face the fourth-seeded Vikings in the quarterfinals.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bsubears.com/sports/mten/2023-24/releases/20240427o9re4o The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos