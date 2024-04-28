Rainbow Wahine faces Long Beach State in the Big West Water Polo finals

DAVIS, California. The second-ranked University of Hawai'i women's water polo team will face No. 8 Long Beach State in the finals of the Big West Championship on Sunday, April 28, at the Schaal Aquatics Center in Davis, California. seeded Rainbow Wahine and third-seeded Beach are scheduled for 12:00 PM Pacific Time / 9:00 AM Hawai'i Time. The conference champion will also claim the Big West's automatic berth for the NCAA Women's Water Polo Championship.

No. 2HAWAI'I RAINBOW WAHINE (21-3) vs. No. 8 LONG BEACH STATE BEACH (22-8)

No. 2HAWAI'I RAINBOW WAHINE (21-3) vs. No. 8 LONG BEACH STATE BEACH (22-8)

HEAD COACH MAUREEN COLEIn Hawaii: 224-95 (13th year)

ALL-TIME SERIES RECORDHawaii vs. Long Beach State

SERIES HISTORY: Hawai'i leads 36-7

LAST MEETING: UH 13-6, April 7, 2024, Long Beach, California.

BIG WEST CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULEFriday April 26

Quarterfinals

No. 1 seed Hawai'i19, No. 8 seed Cal State Fullerton 6

No. 4 seed UC San Diego 18, No. 5 seed CSUN11

No. 2 seed UC Irvine 9, No. 7 seed UC Davis 6

No. 3 seed Long Beach State 8, No. 6 seed UC Santa Barbara 6

Saturday April 27

Semi-finals

Hawai'i17,UC San Diego 10

Long Beach ranks 9, UC Irvine 7

Sunday April 28

Championship

Long Beach State vs. Hawai'i, 12:00 PM PT (9:00 AM HT)

OPENING SPRINT

UH is seeking its fifth Big West Championship title and first since 2021.

UH defeated fourth-seeded UC San Diego 17-10 in the semifinals on Saturday and enters the finals on a nine-game winning streak.

UH seniors Lot Stertefeld And Lucia Gomez de la Puente both had three goals and three assists in the semifinal win. Gomez de la Puente leads UH with six goals in the tournament.

UH is 21-6 all-time in the Big West Championship and is making its sixth straight appearance in the tournament finals.

UH is 4-4 in the final round of the Big West Championship. The 'Bows won the 2021 finals in La Jolla, California, before falling to UC Irvine in the final two title games, including a 10-9 overtime loss last year.

Friday's 'Bows' quarterfinal victory over Cal State Fullerton gave UH its 11th 20-win season overall and fifth place under head coach Maureen Cole .

The Rainbow Wahine entered the tournament as the top seed and Big West regular season champions after going 7-0 in conference play.

UH went undefeated in the Big West regular season schedule for the third time since joining the conference and claimed its sixth regular season championship.

UH has combined the Big West regular season and tournament championships three times (2013, 2019, 2021).

The 2024 NCAA National Collegiate Women's Water Polo Selection Show will air Monday, April 29 at 2:00 PM HT on NCAA.com.

THE MATCH

Long Beach State advanced to the finals on Saturday with a 9-7 victory over two-time defending champion UC Irvine. Elisa Portillo posted a hat trick for the Beach, scoring the go-ahead goal with 2:25 remaining. Chelsea Oliver made six saves. UH defeated Long Beach State twice in the regular season with a 17-8 non-conference victory in the Barbara Kalbus Invitational on Feb. 24 in Irvine, California, and a 13-6 Big West win on April 7 in Long Beach. UH has won the last twelve meetings with Long Beach State and leads the all-time series 36-7. LBSU's last win in the series came on April 29, 2017, 8-7 in overtime in the Big West Tournament semifinals, also in Davis. UH is 7-1 against Long Beach State in the Big West Championship. The 'Bows held off the Beach 13-12 in the semifinals last year. Long Beach State is making its first appearance in the Big West finals since 2017 and is looking for the program's first tournament title. The Beach won the 2016 regular season championship. Former Rainbow Wahine Lara Luka leads Long Beach State and ranks second in the Big West with 85 goals and 53 assists. Her 138 points lead the conference. Luka played two seasons at UH and led the 'Bows with 55 points (37 goals, 18 assists) in 2022.

#HawaiiWWP