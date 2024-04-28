Sports
T20 World Cup 2024: Irfan Pathan says Indian cricket should not prioritize Hardik Pandya as much as it has | T20 World Cup News
Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya's place in the 15-member Indian cricket team that will travel to the T20 World Cup in June is still under discussion.
The all-rounder has struggled to make an impact for MI in IPL 2024 as a player and as a captain. Hardik's problems are further compounded by the barrage of abuse he has received from fans in stadiums and online.
A day after former Indian players Sanjay Manjrekar left Hardik out of his 15-member squad for the Indian cricket team for the T20 World Cup, ex-India pacer Irfan Pathan has called on the Indian team management not to “give as much importance to Hardik as they have done so far.”
“What I think about Hardik Pandya is that Indian cricket needs to make it clear… they shouldn't give him as much priority as they have given him so far because we still haven't won the World Cup. If you think you are a primary all-rounder, you have to make such an impact on an international level. In terms of the all-rounder position, he hasn't made that impact at international level; we only think about the potential. We get confused between the IPL performances and the international performances. That's a big difference,” Pathan said on Star Sports' Press Room Show.
Hardik Pandya can't pick games
He added: “First of all, Hardik has to play all year round. He cannot pick and choose. Indian cricket needs to stop this. Stop giving preferences to individuals, if you do that you won't win big tournaments. What Australia has been doing for years is that they actually prefer the team game. Making everyone a superstar. Not one superstar, everyone is a superstar in the team. If you don't do that, you won't win big tournaments.”
Hardik hopes to make it to the Indian team for the T20 World Cup. Hardik suffered an ankle injury during the 2023 ODI World Cup – in the fourth match of the World Cup against Bangladesh in Pune, which kept him sidelined from cricket until February 2024.
Pathan also highlighted the problems faced by the Indian team in having finishers and bowlers for the T20 World Cup.
This is what I'm really afraid of when it comes to the World Cup. Look, my concern is that with the T20 World Cup, we are pretty much up to par in terms of best batting. We've sorted pretty much in the middle overs too. If we think Ravindra Jadeja is a number seven batsman, you need a good finisher. His numbers are not that great when it comes to the number of strikes at international level. So there is a concern for me there and the fast bowling. Apart from Jasprit Bumrah, when I look at the guys who are playing in IPL, played before the IPL in the last South African series, their numbers are not that great, be it Arshdeep, be it Mohammed Siraj, you know well, the guys who played last. So these two departments, it really concerns me. And these are the departments that will be very, very crucial, he added.
|
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/t20-world-cup/t20-world-cup-2024-irfan-pathan-indian-cricket-hardik-pandya-priority-9293446/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- T20 World Cup 2024: Irfan Pathan says Indian cricket should not prioritize Hardik Pandya as much as it has | T20 World Cup News
- Priyanka Chopra recalls 'dark times' when she moved from Bollywood to Hollywood, 'I was alone…'
- Blinken says China helps fuel Russian threat in Ukraine | BBC News
- Rainbow Wahine faces Long Beach State in the Big West Water Polo finals
- Men's basketball adds frontcourt size through transfer portal
- Main events of the day: PM Modi's back-to-back rallies in Karnataka; IMD heatwave alert, IPL 2024 match and more
- Boris Johnson criticized for hiding during UK fuel crisis
- Britain considers sending troops to Gaza to distribute relief supplies | let's go
- A 6.5 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia – Firstpost
- AOC says Elon Musk put his “finger on the scale” in the Turkish presidential election and is “worried” it will set a precedent for the 2024 US elections.
- Yemen's Houthi rebels claim to have shot down US Reaper drone
- China dominates Thomas & Uber Cup group opener