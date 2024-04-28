T20 World Cup 2024: Irfan Pathan says Indian cricket should not prioritize Hardik Pandya as much as it has | T20 World Cup News

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya's place in the 15-member Indian cricket team that will travel to the T20 World Cup in June is still under discussion.

The all-rounder has struggled to make an impact for MI in IPL 2024 as a player and as a captain. Hardik's problems are further compounded by the barrage of abuse he has received from fans in stadiums and online.

A day after former Indian players Sanjay Manjrekar left Hardik out of his 15-member squad for the Indian cricket team for the T20 World Cup, ex-India pacer Irfan Pathan has called on the Indian team management not to “give as much importance to Hardik as they have done so far.”

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya during the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, at Wankhede Staduim, in Mumbai, Sunday, April 7, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

“What I think about Hardik Pandya is that Indian cricket needs to make it clear… they shouldn't give him as much priority as they have given him so far because we still haven't won the World Cup. If you think you are a primary all-rounder, you have to make such an impact on an international level. In terms of the all-rounder position, he hasn't made that impact at international level; we only think about the potential. We get confused between the IPL performances and the international performances. That's a big difference,” Pathan said on Star Sports' Press Room Show.

Hardik Pandya can't pick games

He added: “First of all, Hardik has to play all year round. He cannot pick and choose. Indian cricket needs to stop this. Stop giving preferences to individuals, if you do that you won't win big tournaments. What Australia has been doing for years is that they actually prefer the team game. Making everyone a superstar. Not one superstar, everyone is a superstar in the team. If you don't do that, you won't win big tournaments.”

Hardik hopes to make it to the Indian team for the T20 World Cup. Hardik suffered an ankle injury during the 2023 ODI World Cup – in the fourth match of the World Cup against Bangladesh in Pune, which kept him sidelined from cricket until February 2024.

Pathan also highlighted the problems faced by the Indian team in having finishers and bowlers for the T20 World Cup.

This is what I'm really afraid of when it comes to the World Cup. Look, my concern is that with the T20 World Cup, we are pretty much up to par in terms of best batting. We've sorted pretty much in the middle overs too. If we think Ravindra Jadeja is a number seven batsman, you need a good finisher. His numbers are not that great when it comes to the number of strikes at international level. So there is a concern for me there and the fast bowling. Apart from Jasprit Bumrah, when I look at the guys who are playing in IPL, played before the IPL in the last South African series, their numbers are not that great, be it Arshdeep, be it Mohammed Siraj, you know well, the guys who played last. So these two departments, it really concerns me. And these are the departments that will be very, very crucial, he added.