Sports
Thiago Monteiro beats Stefanos Tsitsipas in Madrid | ATP tour
Match report
Stunning Monteiro stuns in-form Tsitsipas in Madrid
Brazilian reaches the third round of an ATP Masters 1000 for the first time
April 27, 2024
Thiago Monteiro in action against Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Mutua Madrid Open on Saturday.
By ATP staff
Thiago Monteiro pulled off the upset of the tournament so far on Saturday at the Mutua Madrid Open, as the Brazilian qualifier defeated the in-form Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4 with a stunning second-round performance.
Tsitsipas went into the match with a 10-1 record on clay for the season, but the sixth-seeded Greek was unable to match Monteiro's consistent and clean hitting in the pair's first Lexus ATP Head2Head meeting. Monteiro, ranked No. 118 in the PIF ATP Rankings, hit 24 winners and recorded the fourth Top 10 victory of his career at Arantxa Sanchez Stadium.
Definitely one of the biggest wins of my career, Monteiro said. I knew it was a very tough match and I tried to believe in myself the whole time. I felt very good on the field today. Under these circumstances I usually like to play a lot on clay and at heights. I've already played three matches, so I had a bit of rhythm and confidence, so I just fought until the end and believed that I could win this match.
A nice victory for @dThiagoMonteiro
He needed the best of himself #Performance Review of the year to do it #Performance Review combines #InAttack, #ConversionScore, #StealScoreAnd #Shotquality to measure a player's performance during a match.#TennisInsights | @atptour | pic.twitter.com/ZugCaVLK4j
— Tennis Insights (@tennis_insights) April 27, 2024
Last week, Monteiro lost in the first round at an ATP Challenger Tour event in Oerias, Portugal, to then world number 255 Jaime Faria. The Brazilians' run in Madrid, and especially his victory over world number 7 Tsitsipas, is a demonstration of how quickly fortunes can change in tennis.
Every week you have a new opportunity, Monteiro said. I haven't really felt good on the field in recent weeks. I tried to do well at Challengers, but it didn't work. I just kept working hard, day after day. Even when I wasn't feeling well and wasn't winning matches, I kept believing in myself, and this week it paid off.
“I had a very good opponent on the other side of the net,” Tsitsipas said in his post-match press conference. “He came up with great shots and punished me every time I played short. I couldn't get the depth of the field.
“He was very aggressive, very persistent. His first-serve percentage was quite high, a very good first-serve percentage… I wish I was able to bounce back like I did in the last match .I felt out of rhythm during the match.” I felt very out of balance the whole match and my body was going all over the place.”
Monteiro's left serve was key to his 96th-minute victory against Tsitsipas. The 29-year-old won 76 percent (42/55) of points after his first delivery, according to Infosys ATP Stats. He didn't face a break point until the final play of the match, when he held the nerve to deny the Greek and seal his victory on his fourth match point.
It was very important,” Monteiro said. “It's a big key to play against these top guys, you have to serve very well. Today it worked very well. I'm really proud of myself that I was able to maintain this kind of intensity and also concentration. It's a big victory and I'm very happy and want to continue.
Now in the third round of an ATP Masters 1000 event for the first time, Monteiro will next face Jiri Lehecka in Madrid, where he reached the second round on his event debut last year. The thirtieth seed Lehecka passed Hamad Medjedovic 7-5, 6-4.
