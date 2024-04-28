



The Arctic Winter Games are a way to bring together athletes of all ages to participate in a range of winter and indoor sports. Winter sports include traditional Arctic activities such as Dene games and snowshoeing and more conventional sports such as cross-country skiing, ice hockey, curling and figure skating. Indoor sports include indoor football, basketball, table tennis, gymnastics and volleyball. The sports competitions themselves provide opportunities beyond competition to promote cultural exchange between diverse peoples from across the Arctic. Unlike any other competition, this unique event brings with it a sense of commonality, showcasing the resilience of Arctic communities and their comparable adaptability to challenging winter conditions and creating a platform to celebrate their rich heritage. As a team representing UAF Student Media, our role during this year's Arctic Winter Games was to produce journalistic reports on the sporting events. Our daily entries were delivered to the Growth of news media coverage organized by the Arctic Winter Games. The following section contains selected notes from GM Kevin's observations at AWG: MARCH 13 – On the first day after arriving in south-central Alaska, GM Kevin, along with some friends from the area, visited Palmer Middle School to attend a volleyball match between Team Alaska and Alberta North. It was a fantastic, highly anticipated match between two competitive teams. A flurry of incredible digs, powerful hits and accurate serves came from both sides. Set 1 went back and forth, with Alberta North leading the way. Throughout the competition, Team Alaska received strong support, being the local team, with cheers for OU-T's and even Go Alaska, go Alaska, go. The teams were evenly matched from the first set. From the intense focus on each play to the energy of the crowd, it was certainly a lively match to watch. As the match progressed, the scores flowed back and forth. On the sidelines, Coaches Emily Moorehead and Coach Cate Whiting, both Nanook Volleyball Alumni, coached the Alaska team from the sidelines with adjustments to each play and tips to improve. In Set 1, Team Alaska pulled away from Northern Alberta to win the first set. Set 1 – 25 AK / 19 NA – Alaska wins set. In the second set, as more Arctic Winter Game fans entered the gym, clapping and shouting echoed through the hallways. Big blocks from No. 9 of Team AK and thunderous hits from No. 7 of Northern Alberta kept the match exciting. Set 2 – 18 AK / 25 NA – Northern Alberta wins set. In the final set, Alaska pulled away to win. After a long day of travel, General Manager Kevin and the student media team returned to their accommodation to prepare for the next day. MARCH 14 – Kevin and Autumn started their day off and arrived at the Curtis D. Menard Memorial Sports Center to cover the Dene Games. In particular, pulling with two fingers. Athletes from across the Arctic listened intently to the instructions of the game's deliberators. Meanwhile, a crowd began to gather. In the background on the indoor court, athletes warmed up, napped and/or chatted with their coaches on the sidelines as they eagerly awaited their turn to visit the podium for their two-finger wank. The two-finger draw is a very technical competition. Participants must have their fingernails shortened and no jewelry may be worn. Two-finger pulling is a sport focused on strength, willpower and focus. Given the short time between competitions, athletes must remain ready. As the competitions began, coaches and teammates gathered around the stage and cheered on their teammates as they competed. The match itself lasted several hours and involved finger pull after finger pull. Shortly after, Kevin and Autumn decided to continue covering other sporting events in the area. The other stops were the Screaming Eagle Archery Range, MTA Center for Curling and Colony Middle School for Arctic Sports. In a few short sentences, Kevin comments on each. At the Screaming Eagle Archery Range you could hear loud thump after thump with every arrow that hit the target. Peering over the balcony at the shooting range, you could see that every athlete was locked in and focused. The participating athletes, who were professionals, were able to consistently hit the yellow inner circle of each target. Upon our arrival, the athletes had their practice session, aiming, shooting and preparing for their next shot draw.

