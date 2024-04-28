Men's golf climbs to fifth place after second round of WAC championship





PAYSON, Ariz. The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's golf team moved into fifth place after improving by 13 strokes in the second round of the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Championship on Saturday at The Golf Club at Chaparral Pines Golf Course. UTRGV, which posted an opening round of 302, posted the second-lowest round of the day with a one-over 289. UTRGV's second round gives them a two-round total of 591 and puts them just five strokes away from Tarleton State's lead. which has a two-round total of 586. Senior Javier Neira Garcia leads UTRGV with a two-round total of 145 after an even-par 72. Garcia is tied for seventh and five shots off the lead of UT Arlington's Daniel Cronje. Freshman McAllen Memorial alum Esteban González improved by six strokes in the second round with a par of one under par 71. Gonzalez is tied for 13ewith a total of 148 in two rounds. Freshmen Emilio Gil Leyva He shaved four strokes off his first round and posted an even-par 72. Gil Leyva is tied with Gonzalez for 13ewith a total of 148 in two rounds. Junior Juan Luis de Bethencourt Duque equals 25ewith a two-round total of 150 after posting a second-round 74, a two-stroke improvement from his first round. Senior Leonardo Novella signed up for the second round and posted a round of 76. The Vaqueros will be back on the track on Sunday for the final round of the WAC Championship, with the first group teeing off at 11am. Results Place Team Rd 1 Rd 2 Rd 3 Total 1. Tarleton State 295 291 – 586 T-2. UT Arlington 290 297 – 587 T-2. Grand Canyon 292 295 – 587 4. Mennonite Californian 300 288 – 588 5. UTRGV 302 289 – 591 6. Abilene Christian 301 292 – 593 7. Utah Valley 293 302 – 595 T-8. Seattle U 299 304 – 603 T-8. Utah technology 306 297 – 603 10. Stephen F Austin 312 303 – 615 11. Southern Utah 320 304 – 624 Support UTRGVMen's Golf|Become a fan on Facebook|follow us on twitter|Follow us on Instagram|Follow us on YouTube

