



ATLANTA The The Albany State University Lady Golden Rams led the 2024 Cricket SIAC Womens Track and Field Championship with 154 points, two first-place finishes and six top-three finishes to secure the championship title on Saturday. The team finished 37 points ahead of No. 2 Benedict College and surpassed No. 3 Clark Atlanta University. Zenay Rhanecontributed 20 points to Albany State's total, with top results in the 1500m (5:04.80) and 800m (2:23.74). The Albany States relay teams took second place in the women's 4x100m and 4x400m relays. The 4x100m team ofDasia Gilyard,Cadence Cray,Imani JonesAndJeniya Lawrencerecorded a finish of 46.47, whileNatalia RoweGilyard, Cray, andKennedy Simmonsclocked 3:51.42 in the 4x400m. The championship saw Rowe,Julianna Kern,Kennedy Walker,The Ana Albert,AndMaya Thompsonwith individual performance. Rowe secured second place in the 400 meters (1:01.94), while Kern completed the 1.60 meters to take third place in the high jump. In the 100-meter hurdles, Walker passed Clark Atlanta's Jahkaya McBurney at 3:10 p.m. to take fourth. Albert and Thompson finished at 15.21 and 15.54 respectively. Cray and Gilyard turned heads in sprint events, finishing fifth and sixth respectively in the 100-meter dash. Cray took seventh place in the 200-meter dash with a finish of 25.59. Zamya Rhaneycontributed significantly, taking fifth place in the 1500m (5:25.36) and the 5000m (21:42.11). The Lady Rams national qualifiers will compete in the 2024 NCAA Division II Womens Outdoor Track & Field Championships, scheduled for May 23-25 ​​in Emporia, KS. About the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) The SIAC is an NCAA athletic conference composed primarily of historically black colleges and universities headquartered in downtown Atlanta, Georgia. The SIAC includes 15 member institutions (Albany State University, Allen University, Benedict College, Central State University, Clark Atlanta University, Edward Waters University, Fort Valley State University, Kentucky State University, Lane College, LeMoyne-Owen College, Miles College, Morehouse College, Savannah State University, Spring Hill College and Tuskegee University), which are located within a contiguous footprint of seven states (Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee and Ohio). The SIAC sponsors seven men's and six women's sports and is a proud member of the NCAA Division II. For more information, visit www.thesiac.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thesiac.com/news/2024/4/27/womens-track-field-lady-golden-rams-secure-2024-cricket-siac-womens-track-and-field-championship-title-earn-six-top-three-finishes.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

