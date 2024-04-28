Football 2024 NFL Draft Recap

TEXAS DRAFT TRACKER (11):

First round (2)

DT: Byron Murphy II (1st round/16th pick/Seattle Seahawks)

WR: Xavier Waard (1st round/28th pick/Kansas City Chiefs)

Second round (3)

DT: T'Vondre Sweat (2nd round/38th pick/Tennessee Titans)

RB: Jonathon Brooks (2nd round/46th pick/Carolina Panthers)

WR Adonai Mitchell (2nd round/52nd pick/Indianapolis Colts)

Fourth round (1)

THE: I'm Tavion Sanders (4th round/101st pick/Carolina Panthers)

Fifth round (3)

OLE: Christian Jones (5th round/162nd pick/Arizona Cardinals)

RB Keilan Robinson (5th round/167th pick/Jacksonville Jaguars)

LB: Jaylan Ford (5th round/175th pick/New Orleans Saints)

Sixth round (2)

DB: Ryan Watts (6th round/195th pick/Pittsburgh Steelers)

WR: Jordan Whittington (6th round/213th pick/Los Angeles Rams)

HIGHLIGHTS:

The Longhorns' 11 picks rank second behind Michigan (13)

Top 5: Michigan (13), TEXAS (11), Alabama (10), Florida State (10), Washington (10)

Texas was one of only six programs with multiple first-round draft picks this year (Alabama, 3; LSU, 3; Washington, 3; Georgia, 2; Penn State, 2; and TEXAS, 2).

Texas' 11 picks through the first six rounds of the draft were the most of any program.

Texas' eleven picks in this year's NFL Draft rank seventh since the draft went to seven rounds in 1994.

Texas' five picks in the first two rounds tied Alabama, Georgia and Washington for the most of any program (five in the first 52 picks were the best of any program).

UT's 11 selections were the most ever for the Longhorns in a seven-round draft and the third-most in any draft (17 in 12 rounds in 1984 and 12 in 12 rounds in 1982). The previous highs for seven drafts were 10 in 1984 and nine in 1982.

The Longhorns' four selections in the first 46 selections (and 5 in the first 52 selections) are both the most in UT history.

Texas has placed at least five selections in back-to-back drafts for the first time since 2006-08.

Texas' two first-round picks were the second-most in UT history, behind only the three selected in 1980. Texas also had two first-round picks in 1948, 1953, 1991, 2001, 2002, 2004, 2005, 2006 and 2007. .

The Longhorns had a first-round pick in back-to-back drafts for the first time since they did that four years in a row from 2004 to 2007.

The Longhorns' seven offensive players selected this year were the most ever in seven rounds of a draft in UT history and trails only the Horns' eight offensive players taken in the 1984 12-round draft .

Texas drafted its top running back (2024 Jonathon Brooks /2023 Bijan Robinson) in back-to-back drafts, joining Alabama (2012 Trent Richardson/2011 Mark Ingram) as the only program to accomplish that.

With the duo of Jonathon Brooks (1st round) and Keilan Robinson (5th round), selected this year, marks only the fourth time in UT history of the common draft era that a running back duo has been taken in the same draft. It happened for the first time in consecutive years in school history during the regular draft era (Bijan Robinson/1st Round/Falcons & Roschon Johnson/4th Round/Bears in 2023). The other two times were (Eric Metcalf/1st round/Browns & Darron Norris/9th round/Patriots in 1989) and (Rodney Tate/4th round/Bengals and AJ “Jam” Jones/8th round/Rams in 1982).

D.T Byron Murphy II and W.R Xavier Waard marked the first time Texas had two first-round picks since 2007 (S Michael Griffin & CB Aaron Ross).

Byron Murphy II was the first Longhorn defenseman selected in the first round since Malcom Brown in 2015 (32nd Pick/Patriots). He was the first Texas defenseman taken in the draft since Kenny Vaccaro in 2013 (15th Pick/Saints) and the first time a Longhorn defensive tackle was selected since Kenneth Sims was the Patriots' first overall pick in 1982.

Xavier Waard was the first Longhorn wide receiver taken in the first round since Roy Williams in 2004 (No. 7 Pick/Lions) and only the third Texas WR taken in the first round (Johnny “Lam” Jones/No. 2 Pick /Jets/1980) in the history of the design of the common era (since 1967).

Wide receivers Xavier Waard (1st round), Adonai Mitchell (2nd round) and Jordan Whittington The (6th round) selection was the highest ever at that position in a regular-era NFL Draft (since 1967) for UT. The Longhorns previously drafted two WRs in 2020, 2004, 1991 and 1987.

I'm Tavion Sanders was the first Longhorn tight end drafted in 10 years (Geoff Swaim/7th Round/Cowboys/2015) and the first to be drafted a Texas TE since Jermichael Finley (3rd Round/Packers/2008).

STEVE SARKISIAN ON TEXAS' HISTORIC 2024 NFL DRAFT CLASS:

“What an incredible three days it was to follow our guys and create a historic NFL Draft for our program. I couldn't be more excited about this group and their opportunities as they enter the NFL. The fact that there are 11 NFL draft picks that we're all about who all had a significant impact on our team speaks volumes for where we are today as a program. I wanted to create a culture that can last for a very long time. One thing I always point out about this group is that they not only bought into our culture, but adopted this culture. These guys were incredible leaders, they were great players, they worked extremely hard, and they committed to the program. And one of the really cool parts is that so many of them are great examples of patience and perseverance. I think there's a lot of value in perseverance, and as a coaching staff, we really try to instill that in our players. These guys had faith in the process, earned everything they got and are now reaping the rewards. It's a group that put their trust in their coaches, worked extremely hard, and ultimately we're talking about a bunch of guys we relied on at the most critical moments in games. They played their best when they needed to, and that's something I will forever be grateful for.”

“To have 11 guys ranked second among all schools nationally is huge for our program. I think back to our time here, and our first year we went 5-7 and had zero players drafted. In year two we go 8-5 with five players drafted, while Bijan advances to the first round. Coming out of year three where we go 12-2, we are Big 12 Champs and make it to College Football. Playoff, and we have a record number of players. That really speaks to the development in our program and what we do with our players when they arrive and how we work with them, not only on the field, but off the field, to have the best teammates and to become the players they can be. It only reinforces that team success breeds the individual accolades, awards and accolades. It's an honor to be an NFL draft pick, it's not a right These guys have earned this opportunity, and I look forward to seeing where they go with their next endeavors.”

“I love this whole group. I am extremely proud of them all because I have seen the progress that all these boys have made with the work they have put in, their dedication to the team and their personal development. I am so proud of who they are as men and how they represent us as a program. I'm also so grateful for our staff and everything they do because it's indicative of the type of players we're recruiting now. , and secondly, the development of the players in our program. We are now reaping the benefits of that. We are a better football team and as a result we get more players who get the opportunity to fulfill their dreams of being drafted into the NFL. But in the end, this was such a cool moment for all 11 of our guys who were drafted. “They have once again left their mark on the proud and storied history of Texas Football. I couldn't be prouder and can't wait to follow them all as they take their talents to the NFL.”