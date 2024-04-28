Sanremo: “Diversity and Inclusivity” for World Table Tennis Day”





Since 2015, the “International Table Tennis Federation” has established the celebration of World Table Tennis Day, the “World Table Tennis Day”. Il World Table Tennis Day With the WTTD we celebrate the universal values ​​that this sport represents, the joy of playing table tennis for fun, bringing people together, the emphasis on participation and fun.

This year, the theme that the “International Federation” has assigned to the anniversary is “Diversity and Inclusivity”, to underline the unifying power of this sport, where people of all backgrounds, cultures and abilities come together to share their passion for table tennis. . a time to recognize that diversity enriches our sporting communities and fosters an environment where everyone, regardless of gender, age, background or physical ability, can participate. World Table Tennis Day 2024 embraces diversity and inclusivity and reinforces the belief that every person has the right to enjoy table tennis, making it a symbol of unity, equality and mutual respect around the world. The results of the Regina table tennis At the same time, in the house “Reginotta” there is no atmosphere of excellent results, but a moment of stasis in balance with the expectations at the beginning of the season. A dutiful thank you goes to Marcello Pallini (Mayor of Santo Stefano al Mare) and Remo Ferretti (Councillor for Sports) who have always supported the Matuziano – Tabiese partnership by using the local sports facility for home matches. Under the watchful eye of President Raffaele Regina, these are the results of the relative ranking races at the end of the 2023/24 competitive season: Series C Master Regional Veterans Team Championship – Group “A” The meetings took place with alternating concentration phases in the offices of Toirano, Arma di Taggia and S.Stefano al Mare, establishing the following final ranking: 1) ASD TOIRANO with Andrea Abete, Roberto Pesce and Andrea Marino. 2) ARMA di TAGGIA with Ulisse Ballestin, Claudio Crotti and Marco Brignolo.3) ASD REGINA SANREMO with Salvatore Lombardo, Matteo Cichero, Roberto Giraudo, Agostino Bolognese and Rinaldo Camillo. Regional Series D1 Men's Team Championship – Group “A” The event took place with touring days, during which the following final classification was established: 1) ASD TOIRANO with Federico Occelli, Andrea Marino and Andrea Abate 2) GSTT Vallecrosia with Gianluca Vitanza, Alexander Kramer and Gabriele Biamonti 3) TT Don Bosco Varazze with Paolo. Regis, Daniele Zecca and Stefano Ratazzi 7) ASDTT REGINA relegated to Serie D2 year 2024/25 with Alessandro Lombardo, Roberto Giraudo, Matteo Cichero, Gioele Orsetti and IL Regis Raffaele. Interprovincial Series D3 Team Championship – Group “A” The challenges took place alternately at the locations of Vallecrosia, Toirano, Arma di Taggia and S.Stefano al Mare, with the following final ranking being established: 1) GSTT Vallecrosia B with Filippo Commendatore, Daniele Bellan and Vittoria Bellan 2) TT Savona A with Bruno Vincenzo, Tommaso Trucco and Das Sarthak 3) TT Regina Sanremo Taggia with Salvatore Lombardo, Agostino Bolognese, Diego Verda, Omar Ferrante and Rinaldo Camillo 4) TT ArmaTaggia with Alberto Pino, Natale Arceri and Diego Fassola All four teams promoted to Serie D2 next competitive year, the teams Vallecrosia B Toirano A and B ArmaTaggia B remain in D3. In the Principality of Villaregia, the sport of table tennis is not very popular, even though the beautiful local gym has had six courts since 2000… In the hope that these sports initiatives of good competitiveness and tourist interest can bring together young and old from the region, place for this fun game but challenging sport

