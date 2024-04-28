Mistakes can happen in T20 cricket, says Sanju Samson | Cricket news





NEW DELHI: Captain Rajasthan Royals Sanju Samson believes that mistakes are an inherent part of T20 cricket, and the team must remain committed to their strategy despite their successful run in the current season of the Indian Premier League.

Rajasthan Royals defeated Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets on Saturday, taking their total points from nine matches to 16.

The former champions are enjoying an exceptional season, recording eight wins and topping the points table. “We have also been a bit lucky. We have to stick to the right processes. In T20 cricket, mistakes are supposed to happen, and we reiterate that we have to stick to the process. The results are coming our way, so it is clear that we are doing something right,” Samson said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Samson, who was named Player of the Match for his unbeaten 71 off 33 balls while chasing 197, praised his bowlers for restricting LSG below the 200-run mark.

“There was a buy with the new ball and when the ball got old it was a nice wicket to bat on. It was a really good team performance. The guys coming in and bowling the crucial overs, that's important too. They know what we have to do per ball, there is a lot of planning behind the scenes and we are doing well.

“At the beginning and at the end (we bowled well). In the middle overs they took the game away from us a little bit,” he said.

Samson also praised Dhruv Jurel for his unbeaten 52 off 34 balls as the wicketkeeper-batsman finally regained his form.

“Form is temporary and batting at number 5 is the toughest job in T20 cricket. A youngster like him (Jurel) has the composure as we have seen in Tests. We believed in him, he has already batted once in the nets or two hours and we knew it was just a matter of time (before he gave birth).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/cricket/ipl/top-stories/mistakes-can-happen-in-t20-cricket-says-sanju-samson/articleshow/109654584.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos