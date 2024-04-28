Rivermen defeat Huntsville in Game 2 of the SPHL finals





Peoria's Alec Hagaman celebrates after scoring a breakaway goal against Huntsville goaltender Mike Robinson in the first period of Game 2 of the SPHL President's Cup Final on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at the Peoria Civic Center. The Rivermen forced a Game 3 with a 6-4 win. MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR Peoria's Alec Baer, ​​right, and Renat Dadadzhanov celebrate Baer's goal against the Huntsville Havoc in the third period of Game 2 of the SPHL President's Cup Final on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at the Peoria Civic Center. The Rivermen forced a Game 3 with a 6-4 win. MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR Peoria's Jordan Ernst (11) collides with Huntsville goalie Mike Robinson in the net in the third period of Game 2 of the SPHL President's Cup Final on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at the Peoria Civic Center. The Rivermen forced a Game 3 with a 6-4 win. MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR Peoria's Mike Gelatt (27) and Huntsville's Buster Larsson tangle in the third period of Game 2 of the SPHL President's Cup Final on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at the Peoria Civic Center. The Rivermen forced a Game 3 with a 6-4 win. MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR Peoria's Chase Spencer (4) takes on Huntsville's Phil Elgstam (88) and Dylan Stewart in the third period of Game 2 of the SPHL President's Cup Final on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at the Peoria Civic Center. The Rivermen forced a Game 3 with a 6-4 win. MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR Fans cheer as hats fall to the ice after Peoria's Alec Hagaman completed a hat trick on an empty-netter against Huntsville in the third period of Game 2 of the SPHL President's Cup Final on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at the Peoria Civic Center. The Rivermen forced a Game 3 with a 6-4 victory. MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR Peoria's Alec Hagaman acknowledges the crowd as the Rivermen leave the ice after defeating the Huntsville Havoc in Game 2 of the SPHL President's Cup Final on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at the Peoria Civic Center. The Rivermen forced a Game 3 with a 6-4 win. MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR Fans cheer on the Peoria Rivermen after their victory over the Huntsville Havoc in Game 2 of the SPHL President's Cup Finals on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at the Peoria Civic Center. The Rivermen forced a Game 3 with a 6-4 win. MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR The Peoria Rivermen celebrate a goal against Huntsville by teammate Zach Wilkie, center, in the first period of Game 2 of the SPHL President's Cup Final on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at the Peoria Civic Center. The Rivermen forced a Game 3 with a 6-4 win. MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR Peoria's Zach Wilkie, top, drives Huntsville's Phil Elgstam to the ice in the first period of Game 2 of the SPHL President's Cup Final on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at the Peoria Civic Center. The Rivermen forced a Game 3 with a 6-4 win. MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR Huntsville's Jack Jaunich (25) slides the puck past Peoria goalie Nick Latinovich for a goal in the second period of Game 2 of the SPHL President's Cup Final on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at the Peoria Civic Center. The Rivermen forced a Game 3 with a 6-4 win. MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR Peoria's Mitch McPherson, left, tangles with Huntsville's Jeremy Gervais in the second period of Game 2 of the SPHL President's Cup final on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at the Peoria Civic Center. The Rivermen forced a Game 3 with a 6-4 win. MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR Peoria's Braydon Barker takes to the air over Hunstville's David Thomson in the second period of Game 2 of the SPHL President's Cup Final on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at the Peoria Civic Center. The Rivermen forced a Game 3 with a 6-4 win. MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR Peoria's Alec Hagaman moves the puck behind Huntsville goalie Mike Robinson in the second period of Game 2 of the SPHL President's Cup Final on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at the Peoria Civic Center. The Rivermen forced a Game 3 with a 6-4 victory. MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR Peoria goalie Nick Latinovich stops a Huntsville Havoc shot in the second period of Game 2 of the SPHL President's Cup Final on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at the Peoria Civic Center. The Rivermen forced a Game 3 with a 6-4 win. MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR Peoria's JM Piotrowski (40) looks up at the crowd as the Rivermen line up for the national anthem before the start of Game 2 of the SPHL President's Cup Final on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at the Peoria Civic Center. The Rivermen forced a Game 3 with a 6-4 victory over the Huntsville Havoc. MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR Peoria's Mathew Rehding (10) celebrates his goal against Huntsville, the first of the game, in the first period of Game 2 of the SPHL President's Cup Final on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at the Peoria Civic Center. The Rivermen forced a Game 3 with a 6-4 win. MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR Huntsville's Matt Doran, right, rams the boards after colliding with Peoria's Mathew Rehding in the first period of Game 2 of the SPHL President's Cup Final on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at the Peoria Civic Center. The Rivermen forced a Game 3 with a 6-4 win. MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR Huntsville goalie Mike Robinson stretches to block a shot by the Peoria Rivermen in the first period of Game 2 of the SPHL President's Cup Final on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at the Peoria Civic Center. The Rivermen forced a Game 3 with a 6-4 victory. MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR Peoria's Mitch McPherson, left, and Alec Hagaman celebrate Hagaman's goal against the Huntsville Havoc in the first period of Game 2 of the SPHL President's Cup Final on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at the Peoria Civic Center. The Rivermen forced a Game 3 with a 6-4 win. MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR

