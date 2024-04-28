Schools: schools take precautions to protect children | Patna News







The schools also stock general medications, oral rehydration solutions (ORS), glucose and other liquid supplements in their sick rooms.

Mary Alphonsa, principal of Don Bosco Academy, said the DM of Patna has already announced that classes will be held till 10.30 am so that all students reach their homes by 11.30 am. Even then the morning is still warm. At school we ensure that students drink enough water and stay hydrated during lessons. The physical training periods have already been shortened and we do not send them to the playground to play. Meetings are held only in classrooms, she said, adding that the school has an infirmary in the school and trained nurses. We keep all the necessary items there and if a child gets sick, give ORS and fluid and let him rest, the director said.

Avinash Chandra Jha, director of DAV BSEB, said that he had exclusively announced during the meetings that children should not come to school on an empty stomach as the chances of sunstroke are highest if one goes to school without having breakfast. Once students get to school, we ask them to eat their lunch first and drink plenty of water, he said.

I sincerely advise the district administration to close the classes of nursery, LKG and UKG students. They are under six years old and their immune systems are not yet developed and they may suffer from heat, Jha told this newspaper.

St Michaels High School principal Fr Christu Savarirajan SJ said he advises children to drink enough water. For chilled water, we have installed water coolers on campus. Teachers encourage students to play table tennis and other sports in the courtyard, which is covered with trees so students are not exposed to heat, he said.

Delhi Public School (Patna East) has issued an advisory to all parents stating the needs and demands of the weather, how to maintain proper care and hydrated students and sensitize them to deal with the heat.

School principal Ashfaque Iqbal said all gatherings and gatherings will take place in the air-conditioned hall. We also work maximum indoors and ring the water bells at short intervals. We have also asked parents to carry an umbrella when they pick up their wards from the bus stand, he said.

The other schools also sensitize the children and their parents to take umbrellas, caps, hats and towels or other cloths to cover their heads when they leave the school.

