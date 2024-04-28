Sports
Wildcats set new personal bests and records on Senior Night
TUCSON, Ariz. Arizona Track & Field concluded their final full team meet of the outdoor season, the Desert Heat Classic, on Saturday at Drachman Stadium. The meet featured some of the nation's top-ranked teams, including Oregon, Tennessee, Alabama, Baylor, Iowa, Northern Arizona and more.
The game served as senior night for 12 Wildcats: Ava David, Lauryn Ford, Joseph Green, Logan Hasher, Tanner Kippes, Pierce LaCoste, Presley money, Athena Montgomery, Jared O'Riley, Rylee Perkins, Jacob SamfordAnd Trayvion White-Austin.
“The 2024 edition of the Desert Heat Classic definitely proved to be one of the best competitions in the country this year,” said Head Coach Fred Harvey. “It's really nice to be able to have these high-level schools come out ahead of our conference championships because that's the type of competition we're going to see in Colorado for the Pac-12 Championships. I'm very happy where we are. We're moving fast , strong, powerful and healthy heading into the conference championships.”
TOP THREE FINISHES
Sydney Vanek First: Women's long jump, 21-5.5 (6.54 m)
Emma Gates Second, women's high jump, 6-0 (1.83 m)
Hala'ufia himself Second, men's discus, 188-0 (57.32 m)
Lord Jonathan Sims Second, men's triple jump 49-6.25 (15.09 m)
Tyson Tippett, Trayvion White-Austin, Brian Limage, James Onanubosi Second, men's 4x100m, 39.19
Jared O'Riley Third, men's javelin, 228-10 (69.75 m)
FIELD HIGHLIGHTS
Freshmen Sydney Vanek won the women's long jump with a record-breaking personal best of 21-5.5 (6.54 m). That mark is the best among any freshman in Arizona school history, ranks second all-time in school history and currently leads the Pac-12, surpassing her fellow Wildcat. Jenica Bosko. It is also Vanek's first win as a Wildcat. Additionally, Taylen Wise placed eighth in the event with a season-best jump of 20-0.5 (6.11 m).
Ava David The day started strong for the Wildcats in the women's hammer throw. On senior night, the senior posted a personal best of 197-6 (60.21m), placing him fourth overall. That mark moves David into fourth all-time in school history for the event as she surpasses 60 meters for the first time in her career.
In the women's high jump Emma Gates set a personal record for the second week in a row. Gates finished second in the event with a PB of 6-0 (1.83m), currently extending her lead as the Pac-12 leader in the event. Paris Mikinski also jumped a personal best at the event, clearing a height of 5-10.75 (1.80 m) to finish fourth.
Men's discus throw Hala'ufia himself finished second with a major personal best of 188-0 (57.32 m). He improved his previous record in the event by almost 3 meters. Hala'ufia has now improved his personal record in discus in all five competitions he has competed in this outdoor season.
Lord Jonathan Sims finished second in the men's triple jump with a jump of 49-6.25 (15.09 m).
Jared O'Riley placed third overall in the men's javelin with a season-best throw of 228-10 (69.75 m), which came on his sixth and final throw of the competition.
Three Wildcats set career records in the women's javelin. Freshmen Aislin Martinez Pompa recorded a personal best of 151-1 (46.07 m) and finished fifth overall. Emily Psarras And Holland Powers were the other two Wildcats to achieve PBs during the event. Psarras also finished ninth overall.
In the men's shot put Tyler Michelin finished fifth with a toss of 57-11.25 (17.66m). Hala'ufia himself also in ninth place. In the women's shot put Tabenisa Havea finished seventh with a toss of 49-11 (15.21m).
Both Amelia Stuart And It was Clark achieved personal best heights in the women's pole vault.
FOLLOW HIGHLIGHTS
Arizona's team of Tyson Tippett, Trayvion White-Austin, Brian LimageAnd James Onanubosi finished second and started the day on the track in the men's 4x100m relay with a time of 39.19, narrowly losing to the Tennessee team at the finish. Arizona's time was the best of the season and ranks sixth all-time in school history. In the women's 4×100 meter relay, the Arizona team has Jade Brown, McKenna Watson, Presley moneyAnd Ava Simms finished ninth overall with a season-best time of 44.71, which ranks seventh all-time in school history.
Antonia Sanchez Nunez (57.55) and Keilee Hall (58.27) placed sixth and seventh overall in the women's 400-meter hurdles. Hall's time is a personal record in the event. In the 400 meter hurdles men, Yan Vazquez finished in sixth place with a time of 51.31.
In the 100 meters men, Tyson Tippett finished eighth overall with a time of 10.29. James Onanubosi clocked a time of 10.34 and Trayvion White-Austin also recorded a time of 10.35. Additionally, Lord Jonathan Sims ran a personal best of 10.70. In the women's 100 meters, McKenna Watson was the top finisher for the Wildcats, with a time of 11.59. Seniors Lauryn Ford (11.83) and Presley money (11.97) both also ran personal best times in the event.
In the 1500 meters men, Cooper Quigley And Ian Sanchez Lopez came fifth and sixth overall, respectively. Call it lame ran a personal record in the women's 1500 meters.
Camila Aguilar-Perez (54.13) and Ava Simms (54.35) finished eighth and tenth overall in the women's 400 meters. In the men's 400 meters, Jacob Samford clocked a personal best of 46.77 and finished in 11th place.
James Onanubosi clocked a time of 21.11 and Brian Limage ran a personal best of 21.18 in the men's 200 meters. In the women's 200 meters, Jenica Bosko came 10th overall with a time of 23.65. McKenna Watson also posted a time of 23.76 in the event. Additionally, Ryan's son ended with a personal record.
The Arizona Women placed fourth overall in the 4x400m relay with a season-best time of 3:36.82. The team consisted of Camila Aguilar-Perez, Keilee Hall, Antonia Sanchez NunezAnd Ava Simms.
The men's team of Jacob Samford, Brian Limage, Isaac DavisAnd Trayvion White-Austin finished eighth in the 4x400m relay.
In the men's 800 meters, Russo falls ran a time of 1:50.49.
Zachariah Extine clocked a time of 14.12 for the men in the 110 meter hurdles.
Adaptive Athletics also competed in four events that day. In addition, the meeting also included the annual “Fastest Kid in Tucson” race.
NEXT ONE
Next up for the team is the Tucson Throws Elite Classic on Thursday, May 2 and Saturday, May 4 at Drachman Stadium. Only a select number of Wildcats will participate in field events during the competition. Championship season officially begins on May 10-12 with the Pac-12 Championships in Boulder, Colorado.
