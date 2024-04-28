Cricket turns into baseball: Sam Curran | Cricket news





KOLKATA: Impact players have come to seriously hurt Kolkata Knight Riders. After the Rajasthan Royals opener As Butler hammered the KKR attack last week, it is another impact player Prabhsimran Singh and Jonny Bairstow which led Punjab Kings to record the highest ever successful chase in a T20 match against KKR at the Eden Gardens on Friday.

In a great show of power-hitting, 400 runs were scored in the boundaries of the match as KKR scored 196 (22 fours and 18 sixes) and Punjab Kings 204 (15 fours and 24 sixes).

With seven of the top eight IPL totals this season, PBKS is the skipper Sam Curran was right when he declared during the post-match presentation on Friday that “Cricket is changing basketball not true?”

KKR's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate had no hesitation in admitting that the T20 game has changed drastically. “The impact player has played a big role in the way the boys score. The game is almost unrecognizable from 10 years ago, when you got past 160 you felt like you were going to win the game. Now you need 160 for the match.” 13th to get a good score,” he said.

Prabhsimran felt that there might not be a par score now. “Look, we reached 262 with eight balls to spare. So it's hard to say where we could have finished,” he said.

Ten Doeschate felt sorry for the bowlers. “Everything was already in favor of the batsman. I feel sorry for the bowlers as it has gone more towards the batsman now,” he said.

However, he asked the bowlers to keep an open mind. “There's two ways you can look at it. You can take a step back and say, 'oh it's unfair, we're bowling machines' or you can say, 'we're going to find a way, we're going to try new things, we're I'm going to take up the challenge,'' he declared.

The former Dutch cricketer listed some possible ways for the bowlers. “You have to catch guys (batters) off guard. You almost want to bowl with anti-skills. Short and wide really works, drags guys wide and goes straight,” he stated.

“You have to come up with innovative ways. You have to keep changing, literally ball by ball. Don't think you can bowl two balls the same way, I don't think you can get bowlers to bowl back-to-back overs unless they really get a grip on it have game,” he added.

Looking at the way the games unfold, Ten Doeschate asked bowlers to have a big heart.

“It's about being brave and really getting at the batters, rather than sitting back and waiting for the flow of runs coming in to stop,” he advocated.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/cricket/ipl/top-stories/cricket-is-turning-into-baseball-sam-curran/articleshow/109660021.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos