3 Takeaways from Colorado's 2024 Football Spring Game

BOULDER Weather was a theme of the Colorado spring football game for the second consecutive year.

Instead of last season's snow forecast, Saturday's 2024 Black and Gold spring game was played with heavy rain in the background. A total of 28,424 tickets were sold for the Buffs' showcase (the second-highest total ever), a far cry from the sold-out crowd of Deion Sanders' first year at the helm.

“Yeah, the weather wasn't the best for what I like to do, so it was definitely tough out there,” said Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who completed 10 of his 14 pass attempts for 166 yards and one touchdown (one sack). post game. “Overall it was a good performance. I feel like we need to clean up some things, but I feel like we're in a much better place mentally and physically than we were last year.”

Stars Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter were in action, but only against backups and for a few series. Fans got their first look at a handful of new signings they'll be counting on to help Deion Sanders fulfill his promise to Buffs 99-year-old superfan Peggy Coppom.

We were going to take you (Peggy) to a bowl game, Deion Sanders told the Folsom Field crowd pregame.

Here are three takeaways from the day.

Receiver LaJohntay Wester has an early rapport with Shedeur Sanders

Despite a steady, heavy rain that limited the fireworks in the passing game, FAU transfer wide receiver LaJohntay Wester showed off his playmaking skills Saturday.

Shedeur recruited the 6-foot-1, 167-pound WR to Boulder on social media after Wester hauled in a career-high 108 passes (second in FBS) last season, along with 1,168 yards (11th in FBS) and eight touchdowns. Starting at 10-man WR (four WRs on the field) alongside Jimmy Horn Jr., Omarion Miller and Hunter, Wester (three catches for 66 yards and a touchdown) looked like Shedeur's favorite target as the duo paired up. of piece profits.

The first score of the day came courtesy of a Shedeur-to-Wester 19-yard touchdown pass down the seam.

A few series later, Shedeur escaped the pocket to his left and found Wester for a gain of more than twenty yards.

“Wester was the guy. One day it could be Jimmy. It could be Travis, you never know,” Deion Sanders said after the game. “We have a plethora of receivers with four more on the way, and I can't wait to see them work together this summer. It will be refreshing, it will be a blessing.

“I think Shedeur will be the happiest man in the building.”

Colorado should have one of the best receiving corps in the Big 12 (maybe even the entire country) and Wester could prove to be the head of the snake.

Not only will he make an impact on offense, Wester also spent Saturday as the Buffs' first-team punter after being named the 2023 AAC Special Teams Player of the Year. His 278 punt return yards last season ranked fifth in FBS.

Charlie Offerdahl earns a scholarship in fourth season at Colorado

Walk-on running back Charlie Offerdahl was one of the biggest stories of the spring.

Entering his fourth season with the Buffs, the Littleton native has worked his way up and become a favorite of Deion Sanders' coaching staff. Just before Colorado took the field on Saturday, Deion Sanders informed Offerdahl in front of the entire team and his parents that he was no longer a walk-on.

Offerdahl is now a stock market player.

“Wow, teary-eyed. I was there booing like I was part of his family, and I feel like I'm part of the family,” Deion Sanders said after the game. “(A) 4.0 student, honor roll student, Charlie is the prototypical man. He is a man. I love what he stands for, I love who he is and I love what he stands for.

“It was a great moment, but it's nothing we gave him, he took it. He took it outright, he deserved it and he deserved it.”

Offerdahl was unable to play Saturday due to a minor abdominal injury, but the redshirt junior RB was recently promoted to the second team. With true freshman Micah Welch also sidelined with an injury and three Colorado RBs entering the transfer portal last week, freshman cornerback Isaiah Hardge worked as the Buffs' starting RB and even rushed for a 40-yard touchdown run.

Ohio State transfer Dallan Hayden and Miami (OH) transfer Rashad Amos will compete with Offerdahl and Welch for playing time this fall.

The spring game in Colorado sets the stage for a big recruiting weekend

The spring game gave Colorado the opportunity to host a handful of transfers and recruits for visits.

The good news started pouring in on Friday when Miami (OH) transfer Rashad Amos traded his commitment from Mississippi State to Colorado. The 6-foot-1, 234-pound RB rushed for 1,075 yards (5.1 yards per attempt) and 13 touchdowns last season.

Also on Friday, Villanova Wyatt Hummel committed to Colorado after playing 402 snaps for the Wildcats last season and allowing just three pressures. The 6-foot-4, 315-pound OL has appeared in more than 30 games during his college career and can play center, guard or tackle.

The biggest signing of the weekend was Charlotte transfer Nikhai Hill-Green, who committed to Colorado during the spring game on Saturday. The 6-foot-1, 230-pound LB led the 49ers with 48 solo tackles last season (nine for a loss) and was a third-team All-AAC pick.

Hill-Green began his career at Michigan, where he played in 17 games (six starts at LB) and is expected to be a starter for the Buffs in 2024.

