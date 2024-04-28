Puerto Princesa City will host the World Table Tennis Youth Series for the second time





The World Table Tennis (WTT) Youth Contender begins Monday, April 29 at the Edward S. Hagedorn Coliseum. The city is hosting the 7-day competition for the second time, which is part of a world series in which table tennis players earn points towards their global rankings. The WTT Youth Contender 2024 will gather approximately 180 athletes, with an estimated 60 table tennis players from the Philippines and 116 from abroad. Kheith Rhynne Cruz, last year's WTT Youth Contender champion in the under-19 singles category, will return to defend her title. Rachel Ramos, WTT International Referee and Head Umpire noted that the four months of preparation for the international event went smoothly, even when they added an additional mixed category event. I just want to share the good news, that the 2023 WTT Youth Contender Puerto Princesa was one of the best organized events of the WTT Youth Contender since then. Very minimal in terms of challenges. I believe [the challenges] have already been addressed by city sports and other stakeholders, Ramos said. There will be four awards ceremonies for the event. The girls' competition is from April 29 to May 1, the mixed competition on May 2 and the boys' competition from May 3 to 5. The entire WTT Youth Contender event will be open to the public at the Edward S. Hagedorn Coliseum. This year's competition begins immediately on the morning of April 29, but the opening ceremony begins at 5 p.m. Atty. Rocky Austria, Sports Director of Puerto Princesa City, commended the teams responsible for the event, as their committees will also be responsible for the logistics of the other international sporting events to be hosted by Puerto Princesa in the second half of this year. Austria expressed its enthusiasm as it prepares for the other national and international sporting events to be hosted by Puerto Princesa City in the second half of this year. He said the city sports committee was already planning the logistics of hosting such major events and athletes in the busiest part of the year. We will have the dragon boat championship, and it will take place next October. No fewer than 50 countries will participate. The great thing about this event is that there are many teams, Austria said. Other international sporting events scheduled for this year included the friendly match with Eastern ASEAN countries in BIMP EAGA 2024 from December 1 to 5. National sporting events include the Milo Marathon, the Palawan Pawnshop Marathon and the Philippine Beach Games.

