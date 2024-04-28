Softball gets two wins at Kennesaw State





Next game: in Kennesaw State 4/28/2024 | 12.00 April 28 (Sun) / 12pm bee Kennesaw State History KENNESAW, Ga. The Central Arkansas softball team picked up two wins on Saturday, putting behind a pair of intense games against Kennesaw State. After a late comeback in the 6-4 final of game one, the Bears shutout in game two, winning 1-0. The Bears improved to 22-24 this season and are 13-7 in ASUN games. Julia Petty picked up a win and a save, and Bailie Runner picked up a win and two hits at the plate. The Bears collected ten hits and six walks on the day. Game one: Central Arkansas 6, Kennesaw State 4 The Bears struggled through the first half of the game, producing little offense through the first four innings. Defensively, Central Arkansas was able to battle through some tough innings defensively, including a bases-loaded situation in the third inning. Finally, the offense got going in the fifth inning, like Gracie St Hilaire reached base on an error with two outs. That spark put the rest of the lineup into gear, like McKayla Betts singled to break up the no-hitter. Bailie Runner was hit by a pitch, loading the bases, and the momentum began to lean in the Bears' favor. Pinch hitting at the bottom of the order, Colleen Bare cleared the bases with a swing of the bat, drilling a double against the wall and sending all three runners home. Two batters later, Kylie Griffin Bare drove home with his own single. The Bears added a run in each of the fifth and sixth innings, the first of which came on a St. Hilaire RBI hit and a sacrifice fly by Griffin, and Central Arkansas headed into the bottom of the seventh inning with a 6-0 lead. But the Owls didn't go away quietly. The home team scored three consecutive hits to open the inning and put a run on the board. But with two outs, the Bears just couldn't quite make that final out, as they gave up a walk to load the bases and a double to clear the bases, cutting the lead from five to two. Julia Petty came in and pulled out the final, marking her second save of the season. Game Two: Central Arkansas 1, Kennesaw State 0 The second game of the doubleheader started the same way as the first, with offensive battles at the plate. Bailie Runner who just batted in here, broke the slump with a single. Kennedy Visser took a walk, and Renee Christian land a bunt to load the bases. Kylie Griffin Her at-bat accounted for the game's only run, hitting a sacrifice fly to left field to send Runner home. Kennesaw State nearly answered in the bottom of the inning, putting a runner on third base, but a fly ball to center field ended the threat. Central Arkansas had runners in scoring position in the fourth and fifth inning, but was unable to score anymore. Meanwhile, Kennesaw State threatened again in the seventh, putting the tying run on second base. But two of the last three at-bats resulted in popouts in foul territory, silencing the threat. The Bears will play one more game against the Owls on Sunday, with first pitch at noon CT.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ucasports.com/news/2024/4/27/softball-takes-two-wins-at-kennesaw-state.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos