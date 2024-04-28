Kirsten takes charge in limited-overs formats and Gillespie in Tests after months of turmoil in Pakistan cricket.

Former South Africa batsman and coach Gary Kirsten has been appointed head coach of the Pakistan men's cricket team in limited-overs cricket ahead of the upcoming 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, while former Australian fast bowler Jason Gillespie has been appointed head Test coach team.

The announcement on Sunday at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) headquarters in Lahore follows months of turmoil at the board, where the coaching staff, captains and management underwent several changes after Pakistan finished fifth at the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India, and failed to qualify for the semi-finals.

Gillespie, who played 71 Tests and 91 one-day internationals (ODIs), will leave his role as coach of South Australia in his home country.

I really want Pakistan to play our way, Gillespie told Al Jazeera shortly before his appointment was confirmed.

The 49-year-old, nicknamed Dizzy, said he wants the team to be authentic and genuine.

Let's entertain our fans with a little fun and play with a smile on our faces, Gillespie said.

Azhar Mahmood, the former Pakistan all-rounder who has been part of the coaching set-up on several occasions, will be appointed as an assistant coach across formats.

Meanwhile, Kirsten, who led India to their second World Cup title in 2011 and coached the South Africa men's team alongside various spells in club and franchise cricket, will take charge of the limited overs side immediately after completing his ongoing stint at the Indian Prime Minister. League (IPL) team Gujarat Titans.

In addition to the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 and other bilateral white-ball series, Kirsten will also be in charge of next year's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan, the T20 Asia Cup 2025 and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka.

Gillespie will take on responsibilities for the ICC World Test Championship matches against Bangladesh (at home in August), followed by Tests against England (at home in October) and South Africa (away in December) in the 2024-25 season.

Born in Sydney, New South Wales, Gillespie made his Test debut against the West Indies in 1996 and became the first recognized Aboriginal descendant to represent Australia in Test cricket.

Despite an injury-plagued career, Gillespie became his country's sixth highest wicket-taker in Tests with 259 victims at an average of 26.

Gillespie was also the bowling coach of IPL team Kings XI Punjab before being appointed head coach at Yorkshire, where he had spent two seasons towards the end of his playing career.

One of Gillespie's finest moments came with the bat when he scored an unbeaten 201 against Bangladesh in the second Test in 2006. After coming in as nightwatchman at three o'clock, the right-hander batted for 574 minutes, facing 425 deliveries and helping at the set won an innings and 80 runs in the 2–0 series victory, in which he claimed eight wickets and was named player of the series.

White-ball coach Kirsten is a former South African top batsman and played 101 Tests and 185 ODIs for the Proteas from 1993 to 2004.

The 56-year-old coached India from 2008 to 2011 and played a key role in their 50-over home World Cup victory in 2011, topping the ICC Test Team Rankings during his tenure.

He then moved back to his home country and coached the men's team from 2011 to 2013 when they became the leading Test side.

Kirsten said his main goal is to ensure the team is functioning at an optimal level.

While fluctuations in player form are inevitable, maintaining a stable environment is crucial, he said in a PCB statement announcing his appointment.

I am committed to supporting players through their ups and downs, prioritizing continuity in the squads wherever possible.

Earlier this year, Grant Bradburn departed as Pakistan's head coach, two months after the 50-over World Cup in India, followed by the departures of team director Mickey Arthur and batting coach Andrew Puttick in quick succession.

Former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez replaced Bradburn and Arthur as head coach and team director after the team's failed tour of Australia and New Zealand. Pakistan were whitewashed 3-0 in the Test series against world champions Australia and lost the T20 series against New Zealand 4-1.