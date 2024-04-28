Sports
Where undrafted Michigan State football players sign NFL deals
Jacoby Windmon's two seasons with Michigan State football were both cut short.
The next time he plays could be in the NFL.
The linebacker signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday evening as an undrafted free agent, the first Spartan from the 2023 roster to agree to a deal following the conclusion of the seven-round, 257-pick NFL draft held in Detroit.
Here's a look at MSU's undrafted players who have reportedly agreed to terms as free agents:
ARRATED SPARTAN:C Nick Samac selected by Baltimore in the 7th round
Harold Joiner III to Indianapolis
Swiss Army Knife Harold Joiner III received an invitation to the Indianapolis Colts minicamp as a linebacker, according to MSU.
Joiner arrived at MSU in 2021 as a running back transfer from Auburn, but moved to safety and linebacker before returning to the offensive backfield in 2023. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound native of Birmingham, Alabama, emerged as a valuable contributor elsewhere. , getting 544 reps on special teams over three years compared to just 169 reps on offense. Joiner finished his career as a Spartan with 21 carries for 50 yards rushing and 10 catches for 58 yards receiving at running back and 10 tackles on punt and kickoff coverage.
It was Joiner's impressive pro day at MSU in March that turned scouts' minds, with a score of 8.27 on a scale of 10 in the Relative Athletic Score (RAS) tests. His explosion in both the vertical and broad jumps was considered elite, and his composite speed figure was rated as great.
Tre Mosley to Cincinnati
Wide receiver Tre Mosley agreed to a deal with the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday night, according to MSU. Terms have not been released.
The 6-foot-4, 200-pound Pontiac native and West Bloomfield High product had 1,464 yards with 10 touchdowns on 126 catches over five seasons with the Spartans. Mosley started seven of his eight games in 2023 before suffering a season-ending left hand injury and finished with 28 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns.
His best season came in 2021 as the No. 3 pick alongside current NFL receivers Jayden Reed and Jailon Nailor, when Mosley caught 35 passes for a career-best 530 yards with three touchdowns. He matched those 35 grabs in 2022 for 359 yards, including a personal high of four touchdowns.
Two other former Spartans who left the program also reportedly signed NFL free-agent deals with the Cincinnati Bengals: defenseman Michael Dowell, who left for Miami (Ohio) after the 2021 season, and quarterback Rocky Lombardi, who transferred to Northern Illinois. after the 2020 season.
Jacoby Windmon to Pittsburgh
Windmon played just three games in 2023 before suffering a season-ending pectoral muscle injury. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound New Orleans native had 15 tackles, with a sack between his two tackles for a loss.
Coming via transfer from UNLV before the 2022 season, Windmon broke out by becoming the first MSU defenseman to earn three Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors. He started the first eight games between defense and linebacker before being suspended for the final four games of 2022 for his role in an altercation in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the Wolverines' 29-7 victory in Ann Arbor.
At the time of the suspension, Windmon led the nation with six forced fumbles and a team-high 5 sacks among his 49 tackles. He also had an interception and a fumble and was a second-team All-American edge defender according to Pro Football Focus, but did not receive postseason Big Ten honors.
Windmon played three seasons at UNLV, earning All-Mountain West honors twice, before transferring to MSU. He chose to return to the Spartans rather than declare for the 2023 NFL draft.
Contact Chris Solari:[email protected]. follow him@chrissolari.
Subscribe to the Podcast 'Speaking Spartan' for new episodes weeklyApple,Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts. And check out all our podcasts and daily voting briefing at freep.com/podcasts.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.freep.com/story/sports/college/michigan-state/spartans/2024/04/27/michigan-state-football-2024-undrafted-free-agents-jacoby-windmon/73482514007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hamas releases propaganda video of two hostages, including kidnapped US citizen
- BOSTON BOLLYWOOD RAVE FT. DJ BROWNY @CANDIBAR Tickets, Fri May 10, 2024 at 10:00 p.m.
- Where undrafted Michigan State football players sign NFL deals
- Lions draft room scores another fashion victory with black Dan Campbell jerseys
- Children living in high-altitude regions of India may be more susceptible to stunting
- Xi Jinping has carried out the biggest restructuring of China's military in the past decade. The strategy behind his decision
- Prabowo says Jokowi is preparing to succeed him
- Best Bollywood Horror Movies to Binge Watch
- Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi to address 4 rallies in Karnataka today to strengthen BJP's voter base
- Red walls and green dreams: what are the main battlegrounds in local elections in England? | By-elections
- Adhyayan Suman recalls his Bollywood debut amid criticism from Shekhar Suman: 'It was a mistake, not a debut' | Hindi Cinema News
- Pakistan Cricket Board appoints Gillespie and Kirsten as men's head coaches | Cricket news