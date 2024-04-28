Where undrafted Michigan State football players sign NFL deals

Jacoby Windmon's two seasons with Michigan State football were both cut short.

The next time he plays could be in the NFL.

The linebacker signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday evening as an undrafted free agent, the first Spartan from the 2023 roster to agree to a deal following the conclusion of the seven-round, 257-pick NFL draft held in Detroit.

Here's a look at MSU's undrafted players who have reportedly agreed to terms as free agents:

Harold Joiner III to Indianapolis

Swiss Army Knife Harold Joiner III received an invitation to the Indianapolis Colts minicamp as a linebacker, according to MSU.

Joiner arrived at MSU in 2021 as a running back transfer from Auburn, but moved to safety and linebacker before returning to the offensive backfield in 2023. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound native of Birmingham, Alabama, emerged as a valuable contributor elsewhere. , getting 544 reps on special teams over three years compared to just 169 reps on offense. Joiner finished his career as a Spartan with 21 carries for 50 yards rushing and 10 catches for 58 yards receiving at running back and 10 tackles on punt and kickoff coverage.

It was Joiner's impressive pro day at MSU in March that turned scouts' minds, with a score of 8.27 on a scale of 10 in the Relative Athletic Score (RAS) tests. His explosion in both the vertical and broad jumps was considered elite, and his composite speed figure was rated as great.

Tre Mosley to Cincinnati

Wide receiver Tre Mosley agreed to a deal with the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday night, according to MSU. Terms have not been released.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound Pontiac native and West Bloomfield High product had 1,464 yards with 10 touchdowns on 126 catches over five seasons with the Spartans. Mosley started seven of his eight games in 2023 before suffering a season-ending left hand injury and finished with 28 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns.

His best season came in 2021 as the No. 3 pick alongside current NFL receivers Jayden Reed and Jailon Nailor, when Mosley caught 35 passes for a career-best 530 yards with three touchdowns. He matched those 35 grabs in 2022 for 359 yards, including a personal high of four touchdowns.

Two other former Spartans who left the program also reportedly signed NFL free-agent deals with the Cincinnati Bengals: defenseman Michael Dowell, who left for Miami (Ohio) after the 2021 season, and quarterback Rocky Lombardi, who transferred to Northern Illinois. after the 2020 season.

Jacoby Windmon to Pittsburgh

Windmon played just three games in 2023 before suffering a season-ending pectoral muscle injury. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound New Orleans native had 15 tackles, with a sack between his two tackles for a loss.

Coming via transfer from UNLV before the 2022 season, Windmon broke out by becoming the first MSU defenseman to earn three Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors. He started the first eight games between defense and linebacker before being suspended for the final four games of 2022 for his role in an altercation in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the Wolverines' 29-7 victory in Ann Arbor.

At the time of the suspension, Windmon led the nation with six forced fumbles and a team-high 5 sacks among his 49 tackles. He also had an interception and a fumble and was a second-team All-American edge defender according to Pro Football Focus, but did not receive postseason Big Ten honors.

Windmon played three seasons at UNLV, earning All-Mountain West honors twice, before transferring to MSU. He chose to return to the Spartans rather than declare for the 2023 NFL draft.

