Four Alabama football players selected on the final day of the 2024 NFL Draft

DETROIT The University of Alabama football program had a total of 10 former players selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, including Justin Eboigbe (No. 105, Los Angeles Chargers) in the fourth round, Jase McClellan (No. 186, Atlanta Falcons) and Will Reichard (No. 203, Minnesota Vikings) in the sixth round and Jaylen Key (No. 257, New York Jets) who heard his name called at the final draft pick as the event concluded Saturday afternoon.

Eboigbe (DL), McClellan (RB), Reichard (PK) and Key (S) joined the attack J.C. Latham (No. 7, Titans), outside linebacker Dallas Turner (No. 17, Vikings), cornerback Terrion Arnold (No. 24, Lions), cornerback Kool Aid McKinstry (No. 41, Saints) outside linebacker Chris Braswell (No. 57, Buccaneers) and wide receiver Jermaine Burton (No. 80, Bengals) as part of the Tide's nine-man 2024 NFL Draft class.

With ten selections spread over the three days, Alabama has now had at least seven draft picks for thirteen consecutive years (2012-present).

Since 2009, Alabama has produced 133 draft picks, the most of any college football program during that period

Alabama's 10 players drafted in 2023 ranked second in school history (UA had 10 players drafted in 1945, 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023)

Alabama's 2024 NFL Draft Summary

Justin Eboigbe Defensive Lineman (No. 105 | Los Angeles Chargers)

Eboigbe returned fully healthy in 2023 to play a key role in the Tide defense. He ranked fourth on UA ​​with 64 total tackles, including 11.5 for loss (-40 yards) and seven sacks (-40 yards), while adding four quarterback hurries and a pass breakup. Eboigbe ranked second in Alabama in tackles for loss, third in sacks and finished fourth in total tackles en route to All-SEC First Team honors from the conference coaches. He saw time in four games in 2022 before a neck injury cut his season short. Despite the limited action, Eboigbe recorded 11 tackles, including a half tackle for loss, while also adding two quarterback hurries. In the 2021 season, Forest Park, Georgia, originally posted 19 tackles, including a half-sack (-1 yard), followed by two pass breakups, a pair of quarterback hurries and two fumble recoveries. In 2020, Eboigbe played in all 13 games and collected 19 tackles, including a half tackle for loss (-1 yard), to go with three quarterback pressures and an interception. Recruited early as a freshman, Eboigbe played in 10 games in 2019 and recorded 10 tackles, including three for loss (-4 yards) and 1.5 sacks (-2 yards), while adding a quarterback rush.

Jase McClellan Running Back (No. 186 | Atlanta Falcons)

McClellan was a four-year contributor at running back and finished his Crimson Tide career with 1,981 yards to rank 24the on Alabama's all-time rushing yards list. He stepped into the starting role as a senior and led the UA backfield with 180 carries for 890 yards and eight touchdowns while adding 15 receptions for 137 yards in 2023. As a junior, McClellan ranked second on the Tide with 112 carries and 655 rushing yards to go with a team-high seven rushing touchdowns. He also tallied 14 receptions for 174 yards and three scores during that 2022 season as he backed up eventual first-rounder Jahmyr Gibbs. McClellan had his 2021 season cut short as an injury forced his early departure. In his true freshman season of 2020, McClellan carved out a role for himself in a deep backfield while working on special teams. He rushed 23 times for 245 yards and two touchdowns while backing up Najee Harris and Brian Robinson Jr.

Will Reichard Placekicker (No. 203 | Minnesota Vikings)

One of the most reliable placekickers in college football history, Reichard leaves Tuscaloosa as the NCAA career points leader with 547 thanks to 84 field goals and 295 PATs. He also finished as Alabama's career record holder for field goals, field goals of more than 50 yards (10), and PATs. In Reichard's senior season, he compiled 121 points on 22 of 25 field goals and 55 PATs in as many attempts, earning him SEC Special Teams Player of the Year and first-team All-SEC recognition. In 2022, Reichard ranked second in the SEC and third nationally in total points scored with 130, making 22 field goals on 26 attempts while scoring 64 PATs on as many attempts. During his junior year of 2021, Reichard led the SEC and ranked fifth nationally in total points scored with 137 on 22 field goals made on 28 attempts, while adding 71 PATs on 72 opportunities. The Hoover native was perfect on all attempts during the 2020 season, totaling 126 points on 84 PATs and 14 field goals, earning first-team All-America recognition. As a true freshman in 2019, Reichard won the starting kicker job for the Tide during fall camp and played in five games before injuries limited his playing time. That first season, he scored 33 points on 4 of 7 field goals and 21 of 22 PATs.

Jaylen Key Defensive Back (No. 257 | New York Jets)

Key earned a starting spot in the Alabama secondary in 2023 after transferring from UAB. He started 12 games at safety last season and recorded 60 total tackles, including 1.5 for loss (-2 yards). Key also broke up a pass and recorded an interception with a return of 13 yards. Prior to his lone season in Tuscaloosa, Key spent four seasons at UAB. He played in 43 games and had 74 career total tackles, including 3.5 for loss (-10 yards) and one sack (-7 yards), along with three interceptions, five pass breakups, a pair of forced fumbles and one fumble recovery while with the Blazers.

