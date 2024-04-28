Men's tennis wins Wabash to advance to NCAC Tournament Championship match





GRANVILLE, Ohio (April 27, 2024) For the second year in a row, the Denison University men's tennis team defeated Wabash College 5-0 in the semifinals of the North Coast Athletic Conference Tournament. Notable results:

Denison 5, Wabash 0:

Double Singles Green defeated Cole Borden 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3 singles.

Mackler picked up the win with his 6-0, 6-0 decision over Rin at No. 5 singles. Team records: With the win, Denison, ranked No. 9 in the national rankings and No. 3 in the regional rankings, improves to 18-4 overall on the season.

Wabash, which posted a 5-4 victory over the College of Wooster in Friday's quarterfinals, ends its season at 13-10. View record book:

Combined wins in one season: Mackler (55-5) is tied for the program record for combined wins in a single season. Tim Cianciola originally set the record in 2022. Senior Day: Denison also recognized four seniors at the Senior Day banquet held at the Mitchell Center following the semifinals victory.

Milan Gonela is 12-1 in singles and 10-3 in doubles this season, while for his career he is 35-11 in singles, 21-11 in doubles and 56-22 overall.

is 12-1 in singles and 10-3 in doubles this season, while for his career he is 35-11 in singles, 21-11 in doubles and 56-22 overall. Nadeem Jones is 10-2 in singles and 4-3 in doubles this season, while for his career he is 23-5 in singles, 14-6 in doubles and 37-11 overall. Jones, a 2024 Denison President Medalist, is a three-time ITA Scholar-Athlete (2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23), was a member of the NCAC Academic Honor Roll in 2021-22 and 2022-23, and was member of the NCAC Academic Honor Roll in 2021-22 and 2022-23. a 2022-2023 Denison Chi Alpha Sigma inductee. He was also a three-time Denison Top-50 Scholar Athlete, earning the Ted Barclay Top-Five Award in 2022 and 2023. In 2024, he earned the Dr. Larry Scheiderer Award for the highest-ranked male scientist-athlete on the senior varsity. , by GPA, and earned the Student-Athlete Diversity and Inclusion Award for his work at the DeStress Tennis Fest.

Zachary Portnoy has posted career records of 33-10 in singles, 44-15 in doubles and 77-25 overall at Denison. As a senior, he is 15-6 in singles and 18-8 in doubles, including a 10-3 record at No. 2 doubles. In his first season with the Big Red in 2023, Zachary was 18-4 in singles, won the second-most doubles matches in a single season in program history at 26-7, and earned Third-Team All-North Coast Athletic Conference. honors in doubles. Next one: With an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Team Championship on the line, Denison will take on second-seeded Kenyon College on Sunday, April 28 at noon. This will be the sixth tournament of the last seven that the two have contested. teams will meet for the title. In the semifinals, Kenyon defeated sixth-seeded Oberlin College by a final score of 5-0. In the first meeting this season between Denison and Kenyon on April 10 in Gambier, Ohio, the Big Red earned a 7-2 victory.

