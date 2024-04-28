Princeton University





Was the team celebrating its Ivy League tournament berth Saturday afternoon really the same team that limped back to Princeton just two weeks earlier? Yes and no. Yes, this was the Princeton lacrosse team. No, it wasn't the same group of Tigers who were rethinking everything about their season two weeks ago. Coulter Mackesy scored five goals, Michael Gianforcaro made 16 saves and Andrew McMeekin won 20 of 26 faceoffs to lead Princeton to a 15-8 victory over Yale on Saturday afternoon in New Haven. The Bulldogs came into the game with the highest scoring offense in the country at 16.54 goals per game and had not been held below 12 the year before. There were two rewards associated with the victory. First, the Tigers clinched a spot in the Ivy League tournament, effectively earning the second seed. Second, there's a rematch against Yale next Friday, when the teams play Cornell in the first semifinal at 6 p.m. Top-seeded Big Red will play fourth-seeded Penn in the second semifinal, and the winners will meet. in the final Sunday, May 5 at noon for the league's automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. It was just two weeks ago that Princeton lost 13-12 to Brown in Providence, leaving its Ivy tournament berth in serious doubt. Princeton faced Penn and Yale in its final two regular season games, both of which had already clinched their places in the tournament and both of whom would clinch at least a share of the Ivy title with a win over Princeton. A week ago, Princeton led wire-to-wire to down Penn 15-10. This time, Princeton again never trailed, breaking the game open in the second quarter to lead 9–4 at halftime and never getting closer than five goals in the second half. Mackesy's five goals gave him 117 for his career, one goal shy of tying B.J. Prager for seventh all-time at Princeton. Gianforcaro had his second straight big game, and McMeekin's faceoff dominance lifted Princeton above .500 for the season. But just like a week ago, this was a total team effort. Princeton responded to the loss of Brown by playing its two most complete games of the season, covering all areas of the field. No player characterized this better than Liam Fairback a defensive midfielder with a short stick whose crushing check and take-away in the second quarter was the biggest moment of the day. :47 Q2 FAIRBACK SAYS NO???????????? HUGE EFFORT BY TIGER D TO RECOVER OWNERSHIP. pic.twitter.com/m4ExJz5GpI — Princeton Men's Lacrosse (@TigerLacrosse) April 27, 2024 Princeton led 8-3 before a Yale goal, and the Bulldogs had a transition opportunity to make it a three-goal game at halftime. Instead, Fairback took the ball away with a huge hit, and Chad Palumbo scored with three seconds left in the quarter, as a potential three-goal lead at halftime instead turned into a five-goal lead. Princeton got nine goals from midfield John Dunphey had three and Palumbo, Tucker Wade And Sean Cameron had two each. Tall midfielder Pace Billings scored his third goal of the season.

