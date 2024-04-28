HBCU football players left out of NFL draft. But these players still signed with teams

The 2024 NFL Draft has come and gone without a single HBCU player selected in 257 picks. This is the first time since 2020 that a Black college football player has not been included.

They now move on to the next step and look to be acquired on the free agent market.

Here are the players who have been called and where they will be playing.

Grambling State DE Sundiata Anderson, Seattle Seahawks

One of the most surprising players not to hear their name in the draft was Grambling State defensive lineman Sundiata Anderson.

Anderson heads west and signs with the Seattle Seahawks.

The former Tiger played five full seasons with the team (not including the 2021 spring season) and totaled 136 tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss, 14.0 sacks, four forced fumbles and two passes defensed.

North Carolina Central DB Brandon Codrington, New York Jets

North Carolina Central defensive back Brandon Codrington takes his diverse skill set to the NFL and receives an invite to the New York Jets' rookie minicamp.

Not only is Codrington a player who can make an impact on the defensive side of the ball, with 93 career tackles and 10 pass breakups, but he is also a strong asset on special teams as a return specialist.

He scored four return touchdowns in his career, including three on punts, while averaging nearly 16.5 yards per attempt on a total of 130 attempts.

The former Eagle was named to two All-MEAC teams, including in 2021 when he was named to the first team.

Howard OT Anim Dankwah, Philadelphia Eagles

Anim Dankwah will look to make an impact in the NFC East as he signs on with the Philadelphia Eagles.

At a towering 6'8 and 362 pounds, Dankwah was a difference maker for the Bison being selected to two All-MEAC First Teams and an All-MEAC Second Team in his four seasons with the team.

This included a 2023 season in which he helped the Bison capture its first outright MEAC title since 1993, securing a spot in the Celebration Bowl.

Benedict QB Aeneas Dennis, Pittsburgh Steelers

The first quarterback to hear his name called is Benedict's Aeneas Dennis, who will look to make his mark in the Steel City and earn a rookie minicamp invite from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dennis played one season with the Tigers and transferred to the Shorter University team. He helped the team to its second straight undefeated regular season and the SIAC championship.

The former Tiger finished with 3,098 passing yards, completed 63% of his passes and scored 23 touchdowns. He also added 244 rushing yards on 66 attempts and scored three touchdowns.

Virginia State CB Willie Drew, Carolina Panthers

Virginia State cornerback Willie Drew becomes the first Division II player to get the call from an NFL team, signing with the Carolina Panthers.

Drew played three seasons at Virginia State, transferring to the team from James Madison in 2021.

He collected 99 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 11 interceptions, 39 passes defended, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

In 2023, he was named CIAA Defensive Player of the Year.

South Carolina State DE Jeblonski Green, Indianapolis Colts

The South Carolina State to NFL pipeline adds another player to the list as Jeblonski Green heads to the Indianapolis Colts.

Green played five seasons with the Bulldogs, most notably as a member of the 2021 team that won the Celebration Bowl.

It was during the 2021 season that Green was named to the All-MEAC First Team.

Texas Southern OG Aidan Hemphill, Indianapolis Colts

Joining Green in Indianapolis is Texas Southern offensive guard Aidan Hemphill, who has been invited to the team's rookie minicamp.

Hemphill played a pivotal role in a 2022 Texas Southern offense that ranked fourth in the SWAC in scoring and third in rushing.

Alcorn State RB Jarveon Howard, Green Bay Packers

For the second year in a row, the Green Bay Packers signed an HBCU running back as an undrafted free agent picking up Jarveon Howard from Alcorn State.

Howard transferred from Syracuse to Alcorn and played his final two seasons with the team.

He collected 2,048 rushing yards on 403 attempts and scored 19 touchdowns and was named to the All-SWAC First Team each year.

Delaware State RB Michael Chris-Ike, New York Jets

Another running back headed to the next level is Delaware State's Michael Chris-Ike who gets a rookie minicamp invite from the New York Jets.

A native of Ontario, Canada, Ike had been with Delaware State since 2018, with the exception of the 2019 season, which he missed.

The 225-pound running back finished his career with 724 rushing yards and scored five rushing touchdowns.

Florida A&M QB Jeremy Moussa, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jeremy Moussa has become the first player from the defending SWAC champions to receive an NFL call-up, receiving a rookie minicamp invite from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Moussa played two seasons with the Rattlers, who transferred from Vanderbilt University in 2022.

The 2023 SWAC Offensive Player of the Year passed for 5,625 yards, completed 58% of his passes and scored 43 touchdowns. He also scored three rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown.

Moussa helped the Rattlers to their first SWAC championship and a victory in the Celebration Bowl this past year.

Bethune-Cookman/Florida A&M WR Marcus Riley, New York Jets

Another member of the SWAC champion Florida A&M Rattlers who will get a shot in the NFL is wide receiver Marcus Riley, who signed as an undrafted free agent with the New York Jets.

Riley transferred from Louisville to Bethune-Cookman in 2019 and played three seasons with the team before finishing his college career at Florida A&M.

He collected 108 receptions for 1,579 receiving yards and scored 11 touchdowns in his time with both teams. He was also an asset in the return game for the Rattlers with 342 kick return yards on 11 touchdown attempts.

North Carolina A&T OT Tairiq Stewart, New England Patriots

North Carolina A&T offensive tackle Tairiq Stewart gets his shot at the pro level, receiving a rookie minicamp invite from the New England Patriots.

The 6'6, 300-pound offensive lineman transferred from ASA Brooklyn to the Aggies in 2021.

Stewart was named to the All-Big South First Team in 2022 and anchored an offensive line that gave up the fewest sacks in the conference.

He was also named to the All-CAA Second Team this past year.

Morgan State DB Jordan Toles, Baltimore Ravens

Morgan State defenseman Jordan Toles remains in Charm City, signing an undrafted free agent deal with the Baltimore Ravens.

Toles, a native of Baltimore, played two seasons at Morgan State before transferring to the Louisiana State University team.

He racked up 114 total tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, four interceptions, seven passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two blocked punts in his time with the Bears.

Toles was selected to the All-MEAC First Team in the 2023 season.

Alabama State CB Mikey Victor, New England Patriots.

Joining fellow SWAC cornerback Isaiah Bolden in Foxborough, Alabama cornerback Mikey Victor has signed with the New England Patriots.

Victor finished with 55 total tackles, 1.0 tackles for loss, three interceptions, 21 passes defensed and a fumble recovery in two seasons playing for the Hornets.

He was named to the All-SWAC Second Team in the 2023 season.

Morgan State LB Noah Washington, Minnesota Vikings

The second Morgan State defender to make his way to an NFL rookie minicamp is linebacker Noah Washington who receives an invite from the Minnesota Vikings.

Washington played last season with the Bears switching to the team from Central Connecticut State.

He recorded 35 total tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, three fumble recoveries and three passes defensed.

Howard RB Ian Wheeler, Chicago Bears

Heading to the Windy City, former Howard running back Ian Wheeler signs with the Chicago Bears.

In his four seasons with the Bison, Wheeler was a dual threat in the backfield and on special teams as a return specialist.

He posted 1,154 rushing yards and scored 14 touchdowns and added 23 receptions for 234 yards and a touchdown. He also produced 1,322 kickoff return yards on 52 attempts and scored three touchdowns.

Wheeler was named to the All-MEAC Second Team in each of his last three seasons.

Our HBCU undrafted free-agent tracker is updated as players sign.