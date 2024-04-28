Sports
HBCU football players left out of NFL draft. But these players still signed with teams
The 2024 NFL Draft has come and gone without a single HBCU player selected in 257 picks. This is the first time since 2020 that a Black college football player has not been included.
They now move on to the next step and look to be acquired on the free agent market.
Here are the players who have been called and where they will be playing.
Grambling State DE Sundiata Anderson, Seattle Seahawks
One of the most surprising players not to hear their name in the draft was Grambling State defensive lineman Sundiata Anderson.
Anderson heads west and signs with the Seattle Seahawks.
The former Tiger played five full seasons with the team (not including the 2021 spring season) and totaled 136 tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss, 14.0 sacks, four forced fumbles and two passes defensed.
North Carolina Central DB Brandon Codrington, New York Jets
North Carolina Central defensive back Brandon Codrington takes his diverse skill set to the NFL and receives an invite to the New York Jets' rookie minicamp.
Not only is Codrington a player who can make an impact on the defensive side of the ball, with 93 career tackles and 10 pass breakups, but he is also a strong asset on special teams as a return specialist.
He scored four return touchdowns in his career, including three on punts, while averaging nearly 16.5 yards per attempt on a total of 130 attempts.
The former Eagle was named to two All-MEAC teams, including in 2021 when he was named to the first team.
Howard OT Anim Dankwah, Philadelphia Eagles
Anim Dankwah will look to make an impact in the NFC East as he signs on with the Philadelphia Eagles.
At a towering 6'8 and 362 pounds, Dankwah was a difference maker for the Bison being selected to two All-MEAC First Teams and an All-MEAC Second Team in his four seasons with the team.
This included a 2023 season in which he helped the Bison capture its first outright MEAC title since 1993, securing a spot in the Celebration Bowl.
Benedict QB Aeneas Dennis, Pittsburgh Steelers
The first quarterback to hear his name called is Benedict's Aeneas Dennis, who will look to make his mark in the Steel City and earn a rookie minicamp invite from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Dennis played one season with the Tigers and transferred to the Shorter University team. He helped the team to its second straight undefeated regular season and the SIAC championship.
The former Tiger finished with 3,098 passing yards, completed 63% of his passes and scored 23 touchdowns. He also added 244 rushing yards on 66 attempts and scored three touchdowns.
Virginia State CB Willie Drew, Carolina Panthers
Virginia State cornerback Willie Drew becomes the first Division II player to get the call from an NFL team, signing with the Carolina Panthers.
Drew played three seasons at Virginia State, transferring to the team from James Madison in 2021.
He collected 99 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 11 interceptions, 39 passes defended, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
In 2023, he was named CIAA Defensive Player of the Year.
South Carolina State DE Jeblonski Green, Indianapolis Colts
The South Carolina State to NFL pipeline adds another player to the list as Jeblonski Green heads to the Indianapolis Colts.
Green played five seasons with the Bulldogs, most notably as a member of the 2021 team that won the Celebration Bowl.
It was during the 2021 season that Green was named to the All-MEAC First Team.
Texas Southern OG Aidan Hemphill, Indianapolis Colts
Joining Green in Indianapolis is Texas Southern offensive guard Aidan Hemphill, who has been invited to the team's rookie minicamp.
Hemphill played a pivotal role in a 2022 Texas Southern offense that ranked fourth in the SWAC in scoring and third in rushing.
Alcorn State RB Jarveon Howard, Green Bay Packers
For the second year in a row, the Green Bay Packers signed an HBCU running back as an undrafted free agent picking up Jarveon Howard from Alcorn State.
Howard transferred from Syracuse to Alcorn and played his final two seasons with the team.
He collected 2,048 rushing yards on 403 attempts and scored 19 touchdowns and was named to the All-SWAC First Team each year.
Delaware State RB Michael Chris-Ike, New York Jets
Another running back headed to the next level is Delaware State's Michael Chris-Ike who gets a rookie minicamp invite from the New York Jets.
A native of Ontario, Canada, Ike had been with Delaware State since 2018, with the exception of the 2019 season, which he missed.
The 225-pound running back finished his career with 724 rushing yards and scored five rushing touchdowns.
Florida A&M QB Jeremy Moussa, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jeremy Moussa has become the first player from the defending SWAC champions to receive an NFL call-up, receiving a rookie minicamp invite from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Moussa played two seasons with the Rattlers, who transferred from Vanderbilt University in 2022.
The 2023 SWAC Offensive Player of the Year passed for 5,625 yards, completed 58% of his passes and scored 43 touchdowns. He also scored three rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown.
Moussa helped the Rattlers to their first SWAC championship and a victory in the Celebration Bowl this past year.
Bethune-Cookman/Florida A&M WR Marcus Riley, New York Jets
Another member of the SWAC champion Florida A&M Rattlers who will get a shot in the NFL is wide receiver Marcus Riley, who signed as an undrafted free agent with the New York Jets.
Riley transferred from Louisville to Bethune-Cookman in 2019 and played three seasons with the team before finishing his college career at Florida A&M.
He collected 108 receptions for 1,579 receiving yards and scored 11 touchdowns in his time with both teams. He was also an asset in the return game for the Rattlers with 342 kick return yards on 11 touchdown attempts.
North Carolina A&T OT Tairiq Stewart, New England Patriots
North Carolina A&T offensive tackle Tairiq Stewart gets his shot at the pro level, receiving a rookie minicamp invite from the New England Patriots.
The 6'6, 300-pound offensive lineman transferred from ASA Brooklyn to the Aggies in 2021.
Stewart was named to the All-Big South First Team in 2022 and anchored an offensive line that gave up the fewest sacks in the conference.
He was also named to the All-CAA Second Team this past year.
Morgan State DB Jordan Toles, Baltimore Ravens
Morgan State defenseman Jordan Toles remains in Charm City, signing an undrafted free agent deal with the Baltimore Ravens.
Toles, a native of Baltimore, played two seasons at Morgan State before transferring to the Louisiana State University team.
He racked up 114 total tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, four interceptions, seven passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two blocked punts in his time with the Bears.
Toles was selected to the All-MEAC First Team in the 2023 season.
Alabama State CB Mikey Victor, New England Patriots.
Joining fellow SWAC cornerback Isaiah Bolden in Foxborough, Alabama cornerback Mikey Victor has signed with the New England Patriots.
Victor finished with 55 total tackles, 1.0 tackles for loss, three interceptions, 21 passes defensed and a fumble recovery in two seasons playing for the Hornets.
He was named to the All-SWAC Second Team in the 2023 season.
Morgan State LB Noah Washington, Minnesota Vikings
The second Morgan State defender to make his way to an NFL rookie minicamp is linebacker Noah Washington who receives an invite from the Minnesota Vikings.
Washington played last season with the Bears switching to the team from Central Connecticut State.
He recorded 35 total tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, three fumble recoveries and three passes defensed.
Howard RB Ian Wheeler, Chicago Bears
Heading to the Windy City, former Howard running back Ian Wheeler signs with the Chicago Bears.
In his four seasons with the Bison, Wheeler was a dual threat in the backfield and on special teams as a return specialist.
He posted 1,154 rushing yards and scored 14 touchdowns and added 23 receptions for 234 yards and a touchdown. He also produced 1,322 kickoff return yards on 52 attempts and scored three touchdowns.
Wheeler was named to the All-MEAC Second Team in each of his last three seasons.
Our HBCU undrafted free-agent tracker is updated as players sign.
|
Sources
2/ https://hbcusports.com/2024/04/27/hbcu-football-players-shut-out-in-nfl-draft-but-these-players-still-signed-with-teams/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Categorizing the causes of the UK's lack of growth
- Prince Harry will return to Britain next month
- HBCU football players left out of NFL draft. But these players still signed with teams
- Some Insiders Invest in Compass Minerals International Flagging Positive News
- A 6.1 magnitude earthquake strikes the Indonesian island of Java
- Pakistan's ruling coalition criticizes Imran Khan's party for advocating talks with army
- GT vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: Will Jacks 100 helps Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Gujarat Titans by 9 wickets | Cricket News
- Foreign Minister attends Riyadh meeting on Gaza ceasefire
- Prabowo reveals Jokowi's important role in preparations for 2024 presidential election
- Charlottesville vintage boutique had just the dress for Zendaya
- Alphabet and Microsoft help Wall Street achieve its best week in almost 6 months
- Analysts announce post-earnings price targets for Google parent company Alphabet | Content from Henry Herald The Street Partner