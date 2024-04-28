Rochester Jr. Americans force a Game 5 with a win over Maine Nordiques





Rochester's second-period scoring outburst in Game 4 has sent the best-of-five NAHL East Division semifinals with the Maine Nordiques into the fifth and deciding game. The Jr. Americans scored four goals in a 5-1 victory over the Nordiques on Saturday at the Rochester Ice Center in Rochester, New York, to even the series at 2-2. We are stuck this weekend after lighting The Colisee last weekend, said Maine Nordiques coach Nick Skerlick. Now we have a best-of-five, Game 5 grudge match. I think the team closest to the tie will be the team that wins. Game 5 takes place on Monday at 7:30 PM at The Colisee. The winner will face the top-seeded Maryland Black Bers in the East Division finals. Skerlick said the Nordiques will have home field advantage on Monday thanks to fan support, but the Americans will be the more rested team. We're at a disadvantage, there's no doubt about it, Skerlick said. Rochester is boarding a private plane and will be in Lewiston at 12:30 Sunday morning; we won't arrive until 8am. We'll definitely be the underdogs, and hopefully the Lewiston faithful read that and come out on a school night, because we're going to need every ounce of energy to get through Game 5. Maine Nordiques defenseman Nicholas Bernardo gave Maine a 1-0 lead early in the middle frame when his shot beat American goalkeeper Cole O'Donnell. Nils Forselius and Kellen Murphy scored the goal. Thomas Rockey tied the game, scoring the eventual game-winning goal 11 seconds later in the second period. It's hard when guys aren't scoring to motivate them that the game isn't over yet, that was our message, Skerlick said. When it was 2-1 and players try to cheat to score and you make more mistakes before you know it's 4-1. Jayden Dyke, who was assisted on both goals by Rockey, made it 3-1 at 3:33, while Luca Leighton scored 51 ticks later for a 4-1 lead. “I don't think they'll score four goals in two minutes when they're on our ice, that's for sure,” Skerlick said. Massimo Gentile scored late in the third period for the Americans' fifth goal. “I thought we responded well in the third, but we were out of sync tonight after last night's overtime loss,” Skerlick said. There's no doubt about it. Alex Zakrzewski picked up two assists for Rochester. ODonnell stopped 28 shots for the win. Skerlick said Carter Richardson had another good game in net, making 29 saves in the loss. “We played another game without 30 shots on net,” Skerlick said. We are limited to less than 30 shots for all four games. I would say we had less than 10 grade A (opportunities).

Copy the story link ” Previous Junior hockey: Rochester takes advantage of OT to beat Maine Nordiques and extend series



