Terps close out Penn Relays





PHILADELPHIA, PA -More all-time records and great fielding performances were achieved on the final day of Penn Relays. The 4x800m team kept the heat going in the Terps, with both the women and men earning a spot in the all-time record book. Highlights Erik Albright , Max Worley , Justin DePinto , and Matt De Haas competed in the men's 4×800 and ran a time of 7:35.91. The performance ranks fourth all-time in Maryland.

Emma Pegg , Anna Coffin , Katie Turk And Kami Joi Hickson competed in the 4×800, finishing in 8:50.19. Their time is good for fifth place all time in the record books.

Kayla Thorpe finished second in the javelin championship with a throw of 50.86 meters

Jayla Bynum set a season's best in the shot put, throwing 15.71 m. She finished fourth in the championship division.

Jeff Klijn was back in the circle for the men's shot put and threw 17.76 m. He finished fifth in the championship.

Tolulope Akinduro competed in the women's triple jump and finished ninth in the championship with a score of 12.08 meters.

Morgan Graham returned to the discus circle and threw a 50.06m.

Rhys Allen also competed in the men's discus throw, throwing 51.49 m. Coach's comment: "The Penn Relays are a prestigious event that has a lot of meaning for the university and our team to compete on this stage. Maryland's history runs deep in the tradition of the Penn Relays weekend and I'm glad our athletes have contributed can contribute to the history books this weekend." Next: The Terps are back home next weekend for the Kehoe Twilight Meet on May 3, which will also be Maryland Track and Field's Senior Day.

