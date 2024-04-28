Pakistan National Cricket Team: Pakistan Cricket Board appoints Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie as head coaches | Cricket news







Also a former all-rounder from Pakistan Azhar Mahmoud was appointed as an assistant coach in all formats.

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi expressed confidence in the appointments at a media conference, highlighting the value placed on the Pakistan cricket team and the potential seen foreign coaches at the players.

“The appointment of (Gary) Kirsten and (Jason) Gillespie, two leading coaches, shows how much value is given to the Pakistan cricket team and how much potential foreign coaches see in our players,” said Naqvi, expressing the PCB's commitment underlined. providing the team with the best resources and facilities.

Kirsten will take up his role ahead of Pakistan's tour of England from May 22, which includes four T20Is, ahead of the T20 World Cup in June.

The appointment comes in the wake of Pakistan's search for a full-time head coach following their disappointing performance at the 50-over World Cup last year, which led to an overhaul of the coaching staff.

After the disappointing performance in the ICC event, Pakistan underwent significant changes including the removal of Babar Azam from the captaincy, with pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood taking over the leadership duties in white-ball cricket and Tests respectively. Muhammad Hafeez briefly took on a leadership role during Pakistan's tour to Australia, which ended with losses in both the Test and T20I series. NEW DELHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the appointment of renowned coaches Gary Kirsten And Jason Gillespie as head coaches for ODIs and T20Is, and Testing cricket on Sunday respectively.Also a former all-rounder from Pakistan Azhar Mahmoud was appointed as an assistant coach in all formats.PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi expressed confidence in the appointments at a media conference, highlighting the value placed on the Pakistan cricket team and the potential seen foreign coaches at the players.“The appointment of (Gary) Kirsten and (Jason) Gillespie, two leading coaches, shows how much value is given to the Pakistan cricket team and how much potential foreign coaches see in our players,” said Naqvi, expressing the PCB's commitment underlined. providing the team with the best resources and facilities.Kirsten will take up his role ahead of Pakistan's tour of England from May 22, which includes four T20Is, ahead of the T20 World Cup in June.The appointment comes in the wake of Pakistan's search for a full-time head coach following their disappointing performance at the 50-over World Cup last year, which led to an overhaul of the coaching staff.After the disappointing performance in the ICC event, Pakistan underwent significant changes including the removal of Babar Azam from the captaincy, with pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood taking over the leadership duties in white-ball cricket and Tests respectively. Muhammad Hafeez briefly took on a leadership role during Pakistan's tour to Australia, which ended with losses in both the Test and T20I series. Despite approaching several high-profile names such as Matthew Hayden and Shane Watson Pakistan faced challenges in securing a full-time head coach until turning to Kirsten and Gillespie.

Naqvi highlighted the rationale behind the choice of foreign coaches, citing the need to strike a balance and leverage external expertise to address fitness issues and optimize performance.

The appointments of Kirsten and Gillespie mark a significant step in the quest for excellence in Pakistan cricket and herald a new era under the leadership of seasoned mentors with proven track records in international cricket.

(With inputs from PTI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/cricket/news/pakistan-cricket-board-appoints-gary-kirsten-and-jason-gillespie-as-head-coaches/articleshow/109664358.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos