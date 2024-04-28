Arena Football League's Nashville Kats win season opener

Arena football is back in Nashville, and for some longtime fans, it couldn't come soon enough.

“I hope they realize what a good thing they had,” said Bob Bubnis of Bowling Green, who was an avid Kats fan when the team was here from 1997 to 2001 and from 2005 to 2007. “It used to be great. We are pumped. (His son Bob Jr.) even had trouble sleeping last night. As soon as we found out they were coming back we got tickets, I hope a lot of other people did too.

“Nashville needs football in the offseason like this.”

Beginning their third run in Nashville, the Kats opened the season Saturday night at Municipal Auditorium, defeating the Minnesota Myth 47-12 before an announced attendance of 5,704.

Although the arena was about half full for the match, the crowd was loud and lively. Pregame festivities included a performance by Blanco Brown, who sang the national anthem.

“The fan base is still there,” Kats president of football operations Jeff Fisher said. “Some of the demographics are different. People come to live there every day and want to have a good time. This is a good time.”

The enthusiasm of the crowd was not lost on the Kats players.

“That's what I expected…I expected nothing less from Nashville fans,” said quarterback Ramone Atkins, a veteran Indoor Football League player before joining the Kats. “I was looking forward to it, and they showed up and showed up. We all felt what they gave us tonight. We transferred that energy to the field.”

Nashville Kats land heavyweights to launch new team

Fisher and Kats play-by-play announcer Eli Gold, the longtime legendary voice of University of Alabama football, are big names helping usher in the new era of Kats football.

But the two came into this season with completely different backgrounds in indoor football. Fisher, the former Tennessee Titans and LA Rams coach, even admitted he never had time to watch the former Kats teams play.

“I didn't even know they were practicing behind us at night in the indoor (practice facility) while we were in the offices,” said Fisher, who added that he was able to keep up with the team better the second time around, when the Tennessee Titans owner Bud Adams also owned the Kats.

Fisher last served as head coach of the USFL's Michigan Panthers in 2023 and was an advisor to Eddie George's football staff at Tennessee State in 2021. Why is arena football and the Kats his latest football venture?

“This city has blessed me and my family,” Fisher said. “I'm trying to keep going and I'll always say thank you in any way I can. This is one of those ways. This is entertainment. It's fun. There's still a big fan base here and we're going again… to introduce a new generation. This is a nice opportunity to bring back something that was special for many households.”

Gold, who spent 35 years behind the microphone in Alabama, was quick to embrace this new opportunity after being a broadcaster for the AFL in the past.

“I've done a lot of Arena Football League stuff over the years,” said Gold, who was joined by Nashville Predators announcer Pete Weber during Saturday's opener. “I know the game quite well. I'm excited about it. It's a great product.

“It was a really great atmosphere on Saturday. A lot of people showed up. I'm curious to see how it turned out.”

Nashville Kats overwhelm Minnesota Myth in opener

The Kats dominated the opener, building a 47-0 lead before finishing with a 47-12 victory over the Myth.

Atkins was 8 of 14 for 161 yards and four touchdowns to lead Nashville, which defeated Minnesota in yardage 234-74.

Cecil Joyce covers high school sports and MTSU athletics for The Daily News Journal. Contact him at [email protected] and follow him on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, @Cecil_Joyce.