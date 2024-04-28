Sports
Arena Football League's Nashville Kats win season opener
Arena football is back in Nashville, and for some longtime fans, it couldn't come soon enough.
“I hope they realize what a good thing they had,” said Bob Bubnis of Bowling Green, who was an avid Kats fan when the team was here from 1997 to 2001 and from 2005 to 2007. “It used to be great. We are pumped. (His son Bob Jr.) even had trouble sleeping last night. As soon as we found out they were coming back we got tickets, I hope a lot of other people did too.
“Nashville needs football in the offseason like this.”
Beginning their third run in Nashville, the Kats opened the season Saturday night at Municipal Auditorium, defeating the Minnesota Myth 47-12 before an announced attendance of 5,704.
Although the arena was about half full for the match, the crowd was loud and lively. Pregame festivities included a performance by Blanco Brown, who sang the national anthem.
“The fan base is still there,” Kats president of football operations Jeff Fisher said. “Some of the demographics are different. People come to live there every day and want to have a good time. This is a good time.”
The enthusiasm of the crowd was not lost on the Kats players.
“That's what I expected…I expected nothing less from Nashville fans,” said quarterback Ramone Atkins, a veteran Indoor Football League player before joining the Kats. “I was looking forward to it, and they showed up and showed up. We all felt what they gave us tonight. We transferred that energy to the field.”
Nashville Kats land heavyweights to launch new team
Fisher and Kats play-by-play announcer Eli Gold, the longtime legendary voice of University of Alabama football, are big names helping usher in the new era of Kats football.
But the two came into this season with completely different backgrounds in indoor football. Fisher, the former Tennessee Titans and LA Rams coach, even admitted he never had time to watch the former Kats teams play.
“I didn't even know they were practicing behind us at night in the indoor (practice facility) while we were in the offices,” said Fisher, who added that he was able to keep up with the team better the second time around, when the Tennessee Titans owner Bud Adams also owned the Kats.
Fisher last served as head coach of the USFL's Michigan Panthers in 2023 and was an advisor to Eddie George's football staff at Tennessee State in 2021. Why is arena football and the Kats his latest football venture?
“This city has blessed me and my family,” Fisher said. “I'm trying to keep going and I'll always say thank you in any way I can. This is one of those ways. This is entertainment. It's fun. There's still a big fan base here and we're going again… to introduce a new generation. This is a nice opportunity to bring back something that was special for many households.”
Gold, who spent 35 years behind the microphone in Alabama, was quick to embrace this new opportunity after being a broadcaster for the AFL in the past.
“I've done a lot of Arena Football League stuff over the years,” said Gold, who was joined by Nashville Predators announcer Pete Weber during Saturday's opener. “I know the game quite well. I'm excited about it. It's a great product.
“It was a really great atmosphere on Saturday. A lot of people showed up. I'm curious to see how it turned out.”
Nashville Kats overwhelm Minnesota Myth in opener
The Kats dominated the opener, building a 47-0 lead before finishing with a 47-12 victory over the Myth.
Atkins was 8 of 14 for 161 yards and four touchdowns to lead Nashville, which defeated Minnesota in yardage 234-74.
Cecil Joyce covers high school sports and MTSU athletics for The Daily News Journal. Contact him at [email protected] and follow him on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, @Cecil_Joyce.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.tennessean.com/story/sports/2024/04/28/nashville-kats-jeff-fisher-eli-gold-arena-league-football-afl/73428830007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Arena Football League's Nashville Kats win season opener
- Rihanna in a strapless Alexander McQueen dress at the Fenty Beauty Party
- Chinese factory profits fall as overcapacity disrupts economic recovery
- A Louisiana reader faces tsundoku: Danny Heitman | Entertainment/Life
- Cross-sector deals concluded at Zhongguancun Technology Fair
- Statements of the prime minister, the minister for the National Day of Mourning
- Talking Point 2024/2025 – How clean are reusable water bottles?
- A 6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes the Indonesian island of Java, and tremors were felt in Jakarta world News
- Tory MP claims to be more reformist than reformist as she launches scathing attack on Rishi Sunak
- Hollywood loses $30 billion by failing to engage a diverse audience
- Pakistan National Cricket Team: Pakistan Cricket Board appoints Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie as head coaches | Cricket news
- Highlights of Volga Fashion Week in Moscow, Russia-Xinhua