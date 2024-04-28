How San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies to watch: live stream, TV channel, start time – April 28





The San Diego Padres (14-16) will try to stop a three-game losing streak against the Philadelphia Phillies (18-10) on Sunday, with first pitch at 4:10 PM ET at PETCO Park. The starting pitchers are Michael King (2-2) for the Padres, and Taijuan Walker for the Phillies.

Sunday April 28, 2024 Game time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Place: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park TV: SDPA (regional restrictions may apply)

Check out Fubo FREE MLB LIVE STREAM: View Padres vs. Phillies free with a Fubo trial! Padres and Phillies stats The Padres are averaging the 19th most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the league this season.

Padres pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.23 this year, which ranks 22nd in the MLB.

The Padres' 30 home runs rank seventh in Major League Baseball.

The offense for San Diego has a slugging percentage of .395 this season, 12th in the MLB.

The Phillies' pitching staff has a collective 9.8 K/9, second-best in the majors.

Philadelphia has a team ERA of 3.23, which ranks sixth among all MLB pitchers.

The Phillies rank third in baseball with 34 total home runs.

So far this season, Philadelphia is sixth in baseball with a slugging percentage of .408. Padres vs. Phillies key players Ha-Seong Kim is hitting .226 with four doubles, two triples, four home runs and 17 walks.

Fernando Tatis Jr.'s six home runs were leading for his team.

Jurickson Profar leads the Padres with 18 runs batted in.

The Phillies are led in runs batted in by Alec Bohm with a score of 26. He also leads the team in hitting, with a .354 average.

Trea Turner has 10 doubles, two home runs and nine walks while hitting .336.

Bryce Harper is hitting .244 with four doubles, six home runs and 13 walks.

The Padres have a 6-5 record, a 54.5% winning percentage, while oddsmakers favor -133 or more this season.

In games involving the Padres, the oddsmakers' total has been exceeded in 15 of 30 odds this season.

The Phillies have been underdogs in six games this year and have walked away with the win three times (50%) in those games.

This season, the Phillies have won once in four chances when they were named as an underdog of at least +112 or longer on the moneyline.

Phillies Games have exceeded the total in 11 of their 28 opportunities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fubo.tv/news/how-to-watch/how-to-watch-san-diego-padres-vs-philadelphia-phillies-live-stream-tv-channel-start-time-april-28/

