Michigan football UDFA tracker after 2024 NFL draft

Michigan Football ended with a record number of players hearing their names called this weekend; a handful of them went unselected in the 2024 NFL draft.

A total of 13 former Wolverines were taken into the record-breaking event in downtown Detroit, but even for those not chosen, the expectation is that many, if not all, will still have a shot at making an NFL roster as undrafted free agents. .

Here's a tracker of Michigan Football's UDFAs who signed:

OL Trent Jones to Green Bay Packers

He served in an unknown role during his time in Ann Arbor, but Trente Jones was a vital part of the Wolverines' national championship run.

Jones, a five-year player who never quite broke through as a full-time starter, made 41 appearances in four seasons with 12 starts at right tackle and sixth offensive lineman while battling for time behind LaDarius Henderson, Karsen Barnhart and Myles. Hinton.

The 6-foot-1, 305-pound lineman appears to be the best fit as an interior lineman at the next level after being part of back-to-back Joe Moore Award-winning offensive lines in 2021 and 2022.

OL Drake Nugent to San Francisco 49ers

Drake Nugent transferred from Stanford to Michigan with huge shoes to fill.

All the previous graduate transfer center (Olusegun Oluwatimi) had done was become a first-team All-American as he was named both the Rimington Trophy and Outland winner as the nation's best center and interior lineman and was part of the country's Joe Moore Award. winning offensive line.

Now, the 6-2, 301-pound center is returning to the Bay Area after signing with the 49ers, according to reports.

A Rimington finalist, Nugent was named first-team All-Big Ten by coaches (second team by media) in his lone season in Ann Arbor, starting all 15 games in the center started for the undefeated Wolverines while paving the way for Blake Corum to set a UM record for rushing touchdowns in a single season (27) and quarterback JJ McCarthy earned Big Ten Quarterback of the Year.

Nugent, who played four years in Palo Alto and was named captain his senior season before joining the Wolverines as a grad transfer, finished his collegiate career with 42 games at center (39 starts) and all-league honors in both the Pac -12 and Big Ten.

DB Josh Wallace to Los Angeles Rams

Wallace, a transfer from UMass, was the latest addition to the 2023 national championship team, but he proved crucial.

He appeared in all 15 games of UM's 2023 season at cornerback, including 11 starts, and recorded 33 tackles with four pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. He had some of his best moments in the biggest places, including fumble recoveries against Iowa in the Big Ten championship and against Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Rose Bowl, when he grabbed a loose ball from Jalen Milroe in the fourth. quarter.

According to reports, the 5-11, 185-pound defensive back is now headed to Los Angeles.

DL Braiden McGregor to New York Jets

Perhaps the most shocking of the five undrafted Wolverines: McGregor will sign with the Jets. He has NFL size, with a 6-foot-4, 257-pound frame, and in a defense designed to make anyone eat, he could still produce with four sacks, the third-highest total from a UM player.

He'll take the long route, which is nothing new for the former Port Huron Northern star, who spent his early years buried on the depth chart behind the likes of Aidan Hutchinson, David Ojabo and Mike Morris after having to overcome a knee injury. in his senior year of high school.

But it all proved worth it last time, as McGregor saved perhaps his best for his biggest moment, when he sacked Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe twice and later helped UM win a national championship.

OL Karsen Barnhart to Los Angeles Chargers

Here's what Jim Harbaugh said about Michigan offensive lineman Karsen Barnhart last October.

He's one of my favorite guys, UM's then-head coach admitted. He is a trusted agent and a known friend. Selfless player.

It should come as no surprise that the Chargers, now under Harbaugh, prioritized the offensive lineman as a free agent, with Barnhart hoping to showcase his versatility to try and make the roster. Thus, he developed into a legitimate pro prospect over his five-year career, at one point playing every position on the line except center.

Never has his adaptability been more needed than this season, as he moved from left tackle to right tackle and finally to center. In 2023, he was a fixture in the lineup, moving from left tackle to right tackle before finishing the championship run at right guard to replace Zak Zinter who broke his left tibia and fibula in a win over Ohio State in November.

Still, there's a reason why a 6-foot-4, 306-pound offensive lineman who can play multiple positions wasn't drafted. He's shaky in pass protection, having allowed a team-high four sacks and having the second-highest total among Michigan players last year with 24 pressures.